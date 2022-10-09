SUNDAY, OCT. 9
Unconditional Eternal Love, 2 p.m., talk at First Church of Christ, Scientist, 501 S. Washington St., Easton. Parking is available in the rear church parking lot and across the street at Idlewild Park lot.
Full Moon Ferry Ride, 7 to 9 p.m., on the Oxford Ferry, sponsored by Oxford Community Center, $50. Enjoy the beautiful night sky on the Tred Avon River. Heavy hors d’ouerves and an open bar. Tickets at oxfordcc.org.
MONDAY, OCT. 10
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
COVERED DISH LUNCHEON, noon, Caroline County AARP Chapter 915 at the Church of the Nazarene in Denton. Lt. Donnie Baker with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office will speak on “Understanding Scams.” New members welcome. Info: 410-482-6039.
TUESDAY, OCT. 11
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
Art Class, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Oxford Community Center. Monotypes with Sheryl Southwick, $38 per student. Register online. Additional $10 materials fee, pay at class.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
ST. VINCENT ADVISORS, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Tuesday hours: 1 to 4 p.m.. Offering financial assistance to Talbot County families.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Doors open 5 p.m. Snacks and drinks available for purchase. Info: 410-479-2708.
Communicating with Pets, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road, free with cash bar. Dog whisperer Blair Hope and Wendy Grubbs share secrets to healing and communicating with pets. Maybe you will go home with a new adopted senior dog. Find out more at Blairhope.com; wendybrescue.com.
TALBOT BIRD CLUB, 7 .m., at the Easton YMCA, 202 Peachblossom Road. Guest speakers: Matt Whitbeck and Ron Ketter, who will present “South Africa: From the Karoo to the Marion Islands” about their trip to South Africa, including a 2,500 mile, 7-day pelagic trip to the Prince Edwards Islands. Business meeting will follow.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
Queen Anne’s County Board of Education candidate forum, 7 to 8:30 p.m., in the Planning and Zooming meeting room at the county office building, 110 Vincit St., Centreville, sponsored by the Queen Anne’s County League of Women Voters.
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
MORNING STRETCH, 8 a.m., at Martinak State Park Amphitheater. Improve your flexibility, core development and balance through exercises and yoga. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Inclement weather, meet in the nature center.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
HISTORY LECTURE, 1 p.m., Talbot Historical Society, Denton Extended Museum and Hill Research center, 25 S. Washington St., Easton, featuring Professor Michael Olmert. Free for THS members; $5 for nonmembers. Reservations required by Oct. 12. Info: 410-822-1287.
Nature Walk, 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Pickering Creek Audubon Center, 11450 Audubon Lane, Easton. Join Director Mark Scallion for a trail walk in the center’s newly acquired 63-acre woods. Learn more about what the center has to offer. Cost: $5 per person.
Taco Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Call 410-827-8182.
Speaker Program, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Oxford Community Center, featuring Tot O’Mara and Bill Eason. Sunflowers out front. Offered in partnership with the Oxford Museum’s Smithsonian Crossroads Program, highlighting the change in rural America.
EDI BOOK CLUB, 6 p.m., Talbot County Free Library meeting room, discussion of “The Stars Beneath Our Feet,” by David Barclay Moore.
Candidate Forum, for Queen Anne’s County Commission, 7 to 8:30 p.m., in the Planning and Zooming meeting room at the county office building, 110 Vincit St., Centreville, sponsored by the Queen Anne’s County League of Women Voters.
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
Food Truck Night, 4 to 8 p.m., Cordova Volunteer Fire Company, Info: call Rachel, 410-829-1725.
Friday Night Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. Fish and/or shrimp dinner. Entertainment: Country Express Band, 7 to 11 p.m. Info: 410-479-2708.
Fried Oyster Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Call 410-827-8182.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
Apple Festival, sponsored by Beckwith United Methodist Church, at Neck District Volunteer Fire House, Route 343, Hudson, 11 miles west of Cambridge. The festival, which is in its 42nd year, will feature apple dumplings, apple pies, soups, chicken salad sandwiches, and chicken salad by the pint. Food service from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. An outdoor flea market is planned. Festival will be held rain or shine. Admission is free. For information or table space call: 410-228-6916.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
Heritage Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Federalsburg Historical Society Museum, 100 Covey Williams Alley in Federalsburg (in back of Town Hall). Keynote speaker will be Tom Horton. Antique cars on display. Food and beverages available for purchase. Free parking available in the municipal parking lot on Morris Avenue.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
HISTORIC EASTON GUIDED TOUR, 11 a.m. Walking tours leave from outside the Talbot Historical Society; meet at 25 S. Washington Street. Reservations required. Call 410-822-1287 or email collections@talbothistory.org.
OPEN HOUSE, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Horn Point Laboratory, 2020 Horns Point Road, outside of Cambridge. The theme for this year’s event is “Explore the Shore through Science.” Learn about healthy marshes, how oysters clean the water and build resilience to sea level rise and climate change, dive into the largest oyster hatchery on the East Coast, and more during a day of free activities for all ages.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
HISTORIC EASTON ARCHITECTURE TOUR, noon. Walking tours leave from outside the Talbot Historical Society; meet at 25 S. Washington Street. Reservations required. Call 410-822-1287 or email collections@talbothistory.org.
SOUP AND WALK, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Topic: Dazzling Fall Color. Listen for migrating birds and woodpeckers while watching for changing color on sweet gum, sassafras, tupelo, sumac, dogwood, paw paw, hickory, beech and tulip trees. Menu: cream of broccoli soup, black-eyed pea salad, dill cottage cheese bread with strawberry jam, old-fashioned pear cobbler. Cost: $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Advance registration is required. Visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.
MID-SHORE COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT, 2 p.m., in the Talbot Historical Society Gardens, 25 S. Washington St., Easton. Free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy. Donations will be accepted for the band. Info: 410-822-0773.
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
GUIDED BIRDING TOUR, 8 a.m., Blackwater NWR Visitor Center, three to four hours. Birding party typically tours via car, stopping at hotspots along Wildlife Drive. Binoculars and field guides are recommended. Dress for the weather.
Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. Info: 410-479-2708.
BLACK WATER WILDLIFE REFUGE PADDLE, 10 a.m., meet at Shorters Wharf public boat ramp. Join in a marsh paddle on the Orange Trail, 7.6 miles round trip. Visit Ocean Odyssey post paddle for late lunch. Info: Kate Richards, katerichardsflyhigh@gmail.com.
MONDAY, OCT. 17
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
Monday Paddle, 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Pickering Creek Audubon Center, 11450 Audubon Lane, Easton. Cost: $5 per person.
TUESDAY, OCT. 18
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
ST. VINCENT ADVISORS, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Tuesday hours: 1 to 4 p.m.. Offering financial assistance to Talbot County families.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Doors open 5 p.m. Snacks and drinks available for purchase. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
Grocery Bingo, Ridgely Fire House, 101 Sunset Blvd., Ridgely. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary. Refreshments available. Info: Carolyn, 410-634-2713.
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
GUIDED BIRDING TOUR, 8 a.m., Blackwater NWR Visitor Center, three to four hours. Birding party typically tours via car, stopping at hotspots along Wildlife Drive. Binoculars and field guides are recommended. Dress for the weather.
Taco Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Call 410-827-8182.
Securing Your Digital Life, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Oxford Community Center, with tech expert Brian Wells, free with cash bar.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
Friday Night Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. Sons of the American Legion serving beef tips and noodles dinner. Entertainment: Country Express Band, 7 to 11 p.m. Info: 410-479-2708.
Fried Chicken Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Call 410-827-8182.
Twilight Adventure, 6 to 8 p.m., at Pickering Creek Audubon Center, 11450 Audubon Lane, Easton, for adults only. Explore Pickering as the brilliant fall colors soften and fade into shadows of the evening. Join staff for a three-quarter mile walk and look for signs of wildlife. End the evening with marshmallows over a campfire and a wagon ride back to the parking area. Cost: $5 per person.
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
5k Run/Walk for Mental Health, 8 a.m., Oxford Community Center in partnership with the Christopher Foundation for Life. Benefits Eastern Shore mental health programs. Register at https://oxfordcc.org/5k-for-mental-health/ or https://runsignup.com/occ5kformentalhealth.
INDOOR CRAFT AND YARD SALE, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Caroline County 4-H Park, 8230 Detour Road, Denton. Benefits Caroline 4-H programs.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
All Hallows Shannanigans Paddle, 3 to 4:30 p.m., part of Fall into St. Michaels, meet at boat ramp at St. Michaels Harbour Inn, Marina & Spa.Get your spooky on. Join in your best seasonal costume. Come to town early and enjoy some shopping, scarecrow contests, pumpkin carving and more before and after the paddle. Info: https://www.stmichaelsmd.org/fall-into-st-michaels. Hosted by Eastern Shore SUP Community on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1627181087605651. Contact Kate Richards at katerichardsflyhigh@gmail.com.
SUNDAY, OCT. 23
BREAKFAST, 8:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 70, Easton. Menu: bacon, sausage, home fries, omelets made to order, scrambled eggs, pancakes or waffles, coffee, juice and desserts. Cost: $15 for all you can eat, $12 for one-time through, $10 for seniors. Kids under 6 eat for free.
Turkey Shoot, 1 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. Info: 410-479-2708.
MONDAY, OCT. 24
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, OCT. 25
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
ST. VINCENT ADVISORS, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Tuesday hours: 1 to 4 p.m.. Offering financial assistance to Talbot County families.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Doors open 5 p.m. Snacks and drinks available for purchase. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
Soup Day, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out, Zion United Methodist Church, Cambridge. Dining in Garrettson Hall is back, which includes a bowl of soup, biscuits, drink and dessert, $5 each meal. Carry outs and deliveries are available. Quarts with biscuits are also available for $8. Soup choices are chicken noodle, vegetable beef or dry lima bean. Preordering is strongly recommended by calling the Church office that week at 410-228-4910 or email at office@zionumccambridge.org,
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
EASTON MAYOR’S BREAKFAST, 7 to 9 a.m., at the Tidewater Inn in Easton. Special guests: John Hill of Trappe, a retired geologist and mining engineer, currently serving as a pastor of 300CHURCH (Harrington Baptist Church in Delaware), and Samantha Martinez of Cordova, who is a co-founder of Polaris Village Academy in Easton. Music will be provided by Walter Thomas of St. Luke’s UMC.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
Taco Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Call 410-827-8182.
Candidate Forum, House of Representatives, District 1, 7 p.m., Kent Island High School, Stevensville, sponsored by the Queen Anne’s, Kent and Mid-Shore Leagues of Women Voters.
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
Friday Night Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. American Legion Auxiliary serving chicken and dumplings dinner. Entertainment to be announced. Info: 410-479-2708.
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
Outdoor Tack Swap, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuckahoe Equestrian Center, 619 Crouse Mill Road, Queen Anne.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
Halloween Dance Party, 8 p.m. until midnight, at Dorchester American Legion Post 91 on Sunburst Highway featuring Golden Touch. Sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion Unity 91. Cost is $12 per person and you can RSVP for tables of 8 or more. NO outside food or beverages allowed. Cash bar. Food will be available for purchase. Costumes recommended and prizes will be awarded. Open to the public and lots of fun for everyone. Call 443-521 7838 or visit the Post 91 Lounge for tickets.
MONDAY, OCT. 31
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
CARS AND COFFEE, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 8:30 to 11 a.m. Free. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road. Free admission. Crafts, lunch, bake table and door prizes. Info: 410 479 2708. Activities proceeds go to veterans, children/youth and troop programs.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
MONDAY, OCT. 31
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
SUNDAY, NOV. 6
GUIDED BIRDING TOUR, 8 a.m., Blackwater NWR Visitor Center, three to four hours. Birding party typically tours via car, stopping at hotspots along Wildlife Drive. Binoculars and field guides are recommended. Dress for the weather.
BUFFET BREAKFAST, 8 to 10 a.m., VFW Post 7464, 203 VFW Ave, Grasonville. All you can eat. Adults, $11; children 5 to 12, $5; under 5 eat for free. First responders, $5. Info: 410-827-8194.
Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road. Free admission. Crafts, lunch, bake table and door prizes. Breakfast sandwiches, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Info: 410 479 2708. Activities proceeds go to veterans, children/youth and troop programs.
Paint Afternoon, 2 p.m. at Martinak State Park Nature Center. Paint a whimsical owl. Cost is $20, which includes guided instruction, light refreshments and all materials. Call or text 410-924-1529 for reservations. Proceeds will benefit a teacher scholarship for Caroline County students and the Friends of Martinak and Tuckahoe State Parks.
MONDAY, NOV. 7
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, NOV. 8
ELECTION DAY CHICKEN BARBECUE, 11 a.m., Greensboro Fire Company, 13781 Greensboro Road, Greensboro, hosted by the Greensboro Lions Club.
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
MONDAY, NOV. 14
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
THURSDAY, NOV. 17
EDI BOOCK CLUB, 6 p.m., Talbot County Free Library meeting room, discussion of “Uncomfortable Converations with a Black Man,” by Emmanuel Acho.
SATURDAY, NOV. 19
Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m., Immanuel United Church of Christ, 5401 White Hall Road, Cambridge.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, VFW Post 7464, Grasonville. Info: 410-829-3466.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16 N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
HISTORIC EASTON GUIDED TOUR, 11 a.m. Walking tours leave from outside the Talbot Historical Society; meet at 25 S. Washington Street. Reservations required. Call 410-822-1287 or email collections@talbothistory.org.
HISTORIC EASTON ARCHITECTURE TOUR, noon. Walking tours leave from outside the Talbot Historical Society; meet at 25 S. Washington Street. Reservations required. Call 410-822-1287 or email collections@talbothistory.org.
SOUP AND WALK, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Topic: Autumn Harvest. Plants of interest include dogwood, hibiscus, partridge berry, oak, loblolly pine, juniper, verbena, ironwood and strawberry bush. Menu: kale and chicken soup, apple date salad, cinnamon raisin bread, baked cranberry apples. Cost: $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Advance registration is required. Visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.
HOLIDAY BENEFIT AUCTION, Suicide Bridge Restaurant Pavilion, sponsored by First United Methodist Church, Secretary. Preview items at 3 p.m., bidding begins at 4. Auctioneer Richie Trice. Items include Ocean City Week vacation, jewelry, hand crafted items, holiday decor, themed gift baskets, gift certificates to local businesses, baked goods and more. Free admission. Free beverages. Food available for purchase. Benefits Patriot Point Center for Veterans and Pleasant Day Medical Adult Day Care.
SUNDAY, NOV. 20
GUIDED BIRDING TOUR, 8 a.m., Blackwater NWR Visitor Center, three to four hours. Birding party typically tours via car, stopping at hotspots along Wildlife Drive. Binoculars and field guides are recommended. Dress for the weather.
BREAKFAST, 8:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 70, Easton. Menu: bacon, sausage, home fries, omelets made to order, scrambled eggs, pancakes or waffles, coffee, juice and desserts. Cost: $15 for all you can eat, $12 for one-time through, $10 for seniors. Kids under 6 eat for free.
MONDAY, NOV. 21
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SATURDAY, NOV. 26
Holiday Gift Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the St. Michaels Inn, hosted by BaysideFriends in the upstairs ballroom. Music, holiday treats, craft tables, vendors, children’s activities and a raffle. Vendors welcome. Cost is $35 for a 10x10 space. Email info@baysidefriends.org.
MONDAY, NOV. 28
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SUNDAY, DEC. 4
GUIDED BIRDING TOUR, 8 a.m., Blackwater NWR Visitor Center, three to four hours. Birding party typically tours via car, stopping at hotspots along Wildlife Drive. Binoculars and field guides are recommended. Dress for the weather.
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
HO HO HOLIDAY FESTIVUS PADDLE, 12:30 to 2 p.m., meet at the boat ramp next to St. Michaels Harbour Inn, Marina & Spa. Wear your most traditional, most outlandish or most ridiculous December holiday dress up. Sponsored by Eastern Shore SUP Community.
SUNDAY, DEC. 18
BREAKFAST, 8:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 70, Easton. Menu: bacon, sausage, home fries, omelets made to order, scrambled eggs, pancakes or waffles, coffee, juice and desserts. Cost: $15 for all you can eat, $12 for one-time through, $10 for seniors. Kids under 6 eat for free.
