SUNDAY, MAY 1
TALBOT BIRD CLUB, 4:30 a.m., Peters Neck, Dorchester County. Owls, Chuck-will’s-widows, local nesters. Depart from Easton Acme parking lot at 4:30 a.m. Later departure and meetup may also be arranged. Contact Ron Ketter 707-373-5532 or rgketter@gmail.com.
BUFFET BREAKFAST, 8 to 10 a.m., at VFW Post 7464 on VFW Ave, Grasonville. All you can eat. Adults, $10; first responders and children 5 to 12, $5. Children under 5 eat for free. Info: 410-827-8194.
CARS & COFFEE, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Easton VFW, 355 Glebe Rd., Easton. Dust off those classics, hot rods, customs, etc. and come out and spend some time enjoying the automotive hobby. Spectators always welcome. Admission free to all. Held on the first and third Sunday of each month through Nov. 6, 2022.
CONCERT, 4 p.m., pianist Solomon Eichne playing Chopin, Tchaikovsky, Debussy, Gershwin and others, Christ Episcopal Church, Cambridge. Admission: $10. Students admitted for free. Info: 410-228-3161.
MONDAY, MAY 2
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
Grocery Bingo, 6 p.m., at the Cordova Firehouse. Games start at 6:45. Refreshments available. For more information, call Cathie at 410-924-6535.
TUESDAY, MAY 3
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
ST. VINCENT ADVISORS, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Tuesday hours: 1 to 4 p.m.. Offering financial assistance to Talbot County families.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 4
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
CHESAPEAKE FORUM, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Peachblossom YMCA, Easton. Award-winning author David O. Stewart shares his tips for turning family stories into fiction in Chesapeake Forum’s “Turning Family into Fiction: The New Land.” One session, HYBRID (Zoom or in-person at the Peachblossom YMCA), $10. Register at www.chesaeakeforum.org
THURSDAY, MAY 5
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
CHESAPEAKE FORUM, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Peachblossom YMCA, Easton. In “Smart Growth and Resilient Cities”, international development expert Bruce Purdy looks at ways cities can build resiliency to survive crises and face future shocks. One session, HYBRID (Zoom or in-person at the Peachblossom YMCA), $10. Register at www.chesaeakeforum.org
CHESAPEAKE FORUM, 1 to 2:30 p.m., via Zoom. Recent cyber-attacks by nation states are causing disruptive damage to their targets. In the “History of Cyberwarfare: Yesterday and Today”, Instructor Larry Rudner, Ph.D. examines approach, magnitude, and perceived motivations in several examples. One session via Zoom, $10. Register at www.chesaeakeforum.org
TACO DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Contact: 410-827-8182
FRIDAY, MAY 6
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
CHESAPEAKE FORUM, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Snifter’s Bistro, 219 Marlboro Ave, Easton. Is Tequila the new gin? Join instructor Joe Petro on a tasting tour of Mexico’s national spirit in “Discovering Tequila’s Complexities”. One session in-person, $30. Registration: www.chesapeakeforum.org
STEAK DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Contact: 410-827-8182
MUSICAL, 7 p.m., North Caroline High School Drama Club presents “The Sound of Music” in the school auditorium.
SATURDAY, MAY 7
TALBOT COUNTY TOUR / MARYLAND HOUSE & GARDEN PILGRIMAGE, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This self-guided tour takes you to six private historic and waterfront properties with inspiring landscapes outdoors and stunning floral arrangements indoors! Proceeds will help restore Joseph’s Cottage at Site No. 1: Talbot Historical Society, 25 S. Washington St., Easton. Tickets: $35 in advance (til May 1): www.mhgp.org and at Bountiful and Garden Treasures in Easton; $40 at all Tour sites on May 7. Questions: 703-585-2989. Lunch info: www.talbotcountygc.org / 443-604-9832.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
TALBOT BIRD CLUB, Dorchester County Annual Spring Count. Contact Harry Armisted 215-913-4785 or harryarmistead@hotmail.com if interested in participating.
CARS AND COFFEE, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road, Oxford. 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee among amazing cars and learn their stories.
THRIFT STORE & FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon, food pantry; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. thrift store featuring gently used clothing, boutique, housewares and furniture. Donations accepted noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
ST. VINCENT ADVISORS, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Saturday Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Offering financial assistance to Talbot County families.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
Multicultural Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Easton’s Idlewild Park. The rain venue is Easton Middle School.
MUSICAL, 5 p.m., North Caroline High School Drama Club presents “The Sound of Music” in the school auditorium.
SUNDAY, MAY 8
TALBOT BIRD CLUB, 6:30 a.m., Millington Wildlife Management Area — Migrants. Depart 6:30 a.m. from Easton Acme parking lot or meet at 7:30 a.m. at Millington MWA, 33626 Maryland Line Rd. in Massey. Contact Dave Burgevin 301-788-0916 or dburgevin@gmail.com
MONDAY, MAY 9
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, MAY 10
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP, 1-2 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. Share ideas, thoughts and feelings about caring for a loved one. Meets every 2nd Tuesday of the month. Call 410-822-6681 ext. 116 or visit www.Talbothospice.org.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
ST. VINCENT ADVISORS, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Tuesday hours: 1 to 4 p.m.. Offering financial assistance to Talbot County families.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 11
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, MAY 12
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
TACO DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Contact: 410-827-8182
Book Club, 6 to 7 p.m., via Zoom, sponsored by Talbot County Free Library and Talbot Family Network, featuring “A Place for Us,” by Fatima Farheen Mirza. Register at www.tcfl.org.
FRIDAY, MAY 13
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
Flower Show, noon to 4 p.m., at the Preston Historical Society Museum, 167 Main St., Preston, sponsored by the Caroline County Garden Club. Info: 410-924-9080.
STEAMED SHRIMP/CRAWFISH DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Contact: 410-827-8182
MUSICAL, 7 p.m., North Caroline High School Drama Club presents “The Sound of Music” in the school auditorium.
SATURDAY, MAY 14
MAY FAIR, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rt. 662 in Wye Mills. Join the celebration of Old Wye Church’s 300th Anniversary! May Pole dance, horse-drawn wagon rides to Old Wye Mill, blessing of the animals, children’s games and activities, petting zoo, color guard salute, fife and drum corps, fish fry, BBQ chicken, salads and sandwiches, bake sale, local vendors. Free admission. More info: 410-827-8484 or www.wyeparish.org.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
THRIFT STORE & FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon, food pantry; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. thrift store featuring gently used clothing, boutique, housewares and furniture. Donations accepted noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
ST. VINCENT ADVISORS, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Saturday Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Offering financial assistance to Talbot County families.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TALBOT BIRD CLUB, Dorchester County Annual Spring Count. Contact Harry Armisted 215-913-4785 or harryarmistead@hotmail.com if interested in participating.
MUSICAL, 5 p.m., North Caroline High School Drama Club presents “The Sound of Music” in the school auditorium.
SUNDAY, MAY 15
CARS & COFFEE, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Easton VFW, 355 Glebe Rd., Easton. Dust off those classics, hot rods, customs, etc. and come out and spend some time enjoying the automotive hobby. Spectators always welcome. Admission free to all. Held on the first and third Sunday of each month through Nov. 6, 2022.
TALBOT BIRD CLUB, Talbot County Annual Spring Count. Contact Ron Ketter 707-373-5532 or rgketter@gmail.com if interested in participating.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 18
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, MAY 19
TACO DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Contact: 410-827-8182
FRIDAY, MAY 20
FRIED CHICKEN DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Contact: 410-827-8182
OXFORD FINE ARTS PREVIEW GALA, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 6 p.m. See the art first, meet the artists, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Tickets available online at oxfordcc.org.
SATURDAY, MAY 21
OXFORD FINE ARTS EXHIBIT AND SALE, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets available at the door, oxfordcc.org. Saturday evening, enjoy music under the tent with BBQ available for purchase.
SOUP AND WALK, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Topic: Beavers, Tuckahoe Creek and Beyond. Plants of interest include mountain laurel, beech, tulip tree, pink lady’s slipper, Solomon’s seal and may apple. Menu: minestrone, oven-roasted red beets and carrots, brown rice bread with raspberry jam, cinnamon crunch apple cake. Cost: $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Advance registration is required. Visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.
SUNDAY, MAY 22
OXFORD FINE ARTS EXHIBIT AND SALE, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets available at the door, oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, MAY 24
SURVIVORS OF SUDDEN/TRAGIC LOSS, 7-8 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. This group offers safe peer-based support to those who have lost loved ones to suicide, overdoses, accidents and homicides. Meets every 4th Tuesday of the month. Call 410-822-6681 ext. 116 or visit www.Talbothospice.org
SATURDAY, JUNE 4
STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at St. Luke’s Church, 304 Talbot St., St. Michaels, includes craft show and book sale. More than 50 artisans and vendors. Admission is free. Info: 410-745-2534.
SUNDAY, JUNE 5
CARS & COFFEE, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Easton VFW, 355 Glebe Rd., Easton. Dust off those classics, hot rods, customs, etc. and come out and spend some time enjoying the automotive hobby. Spectators always welcome. Admission free to all. Held on the first and third Sunday of each month through Nov. 6, 2022.
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
SPEAKER SERIES, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road, Oxford. 5:30 p.m. Topic: An update from Horn Point. Free admission.
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
CARS & COFFEE, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Easton VFW, 355 Glebe Rd., Easton. Dust off those classics, hot rods, customs, etc. and come out and spend some time enjoying the automotive hobby. Spectators always welcome. Admission free to all. Held on the first and third Sunday of each month through Nov. 6, 2022.
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road, Oxford. 5 p.m. 10th Anniversary Celebration and Community Happy Hour. Celebrate with Oxford Community Center and Oxford on this special day. Remember the community center’s roots and reflect on how it has grown and become an integral part of the community. Indoor/outdoor event will feature live music, food, libations and the debut of Oxford Community Center’s historical film, chronicling the building’s transformation from a closed public school to a fully integrated community center and event venue. Free admission, cash bar.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
SOUP AND WALK, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Topic: Sunny Meadows. Plants of interest include milkweed, black-eyed Susan, goldenrod, Indian grass, big bluestem and sumac berries. Menu: lentil and greens soup, wild rice berry salad, anadama cornbread with salsa, ginger oatmeal walnut cookies. Cost: $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Advance registration is required. Visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
SOUP AND WALK, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Topic: Dazzling Fall Color. Listen for migrating birds and woodpeckers while watching for changing color on sweet gum, sassafras, tupelo, sumac, dogwood, paw paw, hickory, beech and tulip trees. Menu: cream of broccoli soup, black-eyed pea salad, dill cottage cheese bread with strawberry jam, old-fashioned pear cobbler. Cost: $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Advance registration is required. Visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.
SATURDAY, NOV. 15
SOUP AND WALK, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Topic: Autumn Harvest. Plants of interest include dogwood, hibiscus, partridge berry, oak, loblolly pine, juniper, verbena, ironwood and strawberry bush. Menu: kale and chicken soup, apple date salad, cinnamon raisin bread, baked cranberry apples. Cost: $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Advance registration is required. Visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.
