FRIDAY, MAY 13
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
Flower Show, 1 to 4 p.m., at the Preston Historical Society Museum, 167 Main St., Preston, sponsored by the Caroline County Garden Club. Info: 410-924-9080.
Steamed Shrimp or Crawfish Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Call 410-827-8182.
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. Fish and/or Shrimp, $8 or $12. Entertainment 7 to 11 p.m. Alan Cheezum (guitar). Info: 410-479-2708.
Nature Mythbusters, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Pickering Creek Audubon Center, $5 per person. Does moss really only grow on the Northside of trees? Can you get warts from touching toads? If you’ve ever wondered about some of these questions and other nature myths, legends and bizarre truths then join Pickering Creek educators for this guided walk. Register at https://pickeringcreek.org/programs/upcoming-programs/.
MUSICAL, 7 p.m., North Caroline High School Drama Club presents “The Sound of Music” in the school auditorium.
SATURDAY, MAY 14
Volunteer Day: Caterpillar Counts, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Pickering Creek Audubon Center. Advance sign up required. “CaterpillarsCount!” is a citizen science project for measuring the seasonal variation, also known as phenology, and abundance of arthropods like caterpillars, beetles, and spiders. Volunteers will survey and count bugs on specific trees and shrubs in designated survey sites. Group leaders will provide all materials needed and guide volunteers through survey procedures.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
THRIFT STORE & FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon, food pantry; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. thrift store featuring gently used clothing, boutique, housewares and furniture. Donations accepted noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
ST. VINCENT ADVISORS, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Saturday Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Offering financial assistance to Talbot County families.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TALBOT BIRD CLUB, Dorchester County Annual Spring Count. Contact Harry Armisted 215-913-4785 or harryarmistead@hotmail.com if interested in participating.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
MUSICAL, 5 p.m., North Caroline High School Drama Club presents “The Sound of Music” in the school auditorium.
SUNDAY, MAY 15
CARS & COFFEE, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Easton VFW, 355 Glebe Rd., Easton. Dust off those classics, hot rods, customs, etc. and come out and spend some time enjoying the automotive hobby. Spectators always welcome. Admission free to all. Held on the first and third Sunday of each month through Nov. 6, 2022.
SUNDAY BREAKFAST, 8 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. Cost: $9. Info: 410-479-2708.
TALBOT BIRD CLUB, Talbot County Annual Spring Count. Contact Ron Ketter 707-373-5532 or rgketter@gmail.com if interested in participating.
MONDAY, MAY 16
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
MEMBERSHIP MEETING, Preston Historical Society, 167 Main Street, Preston. 7 p.m. Guest speaker Bud Marseille will give a presentation on oyster harvesting. Open to the public. Info: www.prestonhistoricalsociety.com or call 410-924-9080.
TUESDAY, MAY 17
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
ST. VINCENT ADVISORS, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Tuesday hours: 1 to 4 p.m.. Offering financial assistance to Talbot County families.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 18
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, MAY 19
Nature Walk: Wetlands and Meadows, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Pickering Creek Audubon Center, $5 per person. Join Director Mark Scallion for a trail walk at the Center.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
Taco Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Call 410-827-8182.
FRIDAY, MAY 20
HISTORIC EASTON GUIDED TOUR, 11 a.m. Walking tours leave from outside the Talbot Historical Society; meet at 25 S. Washington Street. Reservations required. Call 410-822-1287 or email collections@talbothistory.org.
HISTORIC EASTON ARCHITECTURE TOUR, noon. Walking tours leave from outside the Talbot Historical Society; meet at 25 S. Washington Street. Reservations required. Call 410-822-1287 or email collections@talbothistory.org.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
Fried Chicken Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Call 410-827-8182.
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. SAL serving hamburger dinner, $8. Entertainment: Garrett Roe, 7 to 11 p.m. Info: 410-479-2708.
OXFORD FINE ARTS PREVIEW GALA, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 6 p.m. See the art first, meet the artists, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Tickets available online at oxfordcc.org.
SATURDAY, MAY 21
OXFORD FINE ARTS EXHIBIT AND SALE, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets available at the door, oxfordcc.org. Saturday evening, enjoy music under the tent with BBQ available for purchase.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
SOUP AND WALK, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Topic: Beavers, Tuckahoe Creek and Beyond. Plants of interest include mountain laurel, beech, tulip tree, pink lady’s slipper, Solomon’s seal and may apple. Menu: minestrone, oven-roasted red beets and carrots, brown rice bread with raspberry jam, cinnamon crunch apple cake. Cost: $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Advance registration is required. Visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.
SUNDAY, MAY 22
OXFORD FINE ARTS EXHIBIT AND SALE, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets available at the door, oxfordcc.org.
