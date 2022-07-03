SUNDAY, JULY 3
CARS & COFFEE, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Easton VFW, 355 Glebe Rd., Easton. Dust off those classics, hot rods, customs, etc. and come out and spend some time enjoying the automotive hobby. Spectators always welcome. Admission free to all. Held on the first and third Sunday of each month through Nov. 6, 2022.
Independence Day Celebration, Oxford, Tred Avon Yacht Club. Activities start at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Rain date: July 5.
Fireworks, 9:15 p.m., Rock Hall, sponsored by the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company.
MONDAY, JULY 4
Fireworks and Family Fun Celebration, Chesapeake Heritage Center, 425 Piney Narrows Road, Chester. Bring the family and park in the visitor center lot or watch the fireworks from your boat or even from home. Activities begin at 6 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. Sponsored by Queen Anne’s County.
Fireworks, Easton, dusk, Easton Parkway and St. Michaels Road.
Fireworks, Cambridge, Great Marsh Park.
TUESDAY, JULY 5
MORNING STRETCH, 8 a.m., at Martinak State Park Amphitheater. Improve your flexibility, core development and balance through exercises and yoga. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Inclement weather, meet in the nature center.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
ST. VINCENT ADVISORS, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Tuesday hours: 1 to 4 p.m.. Offering financial assistance to Talbot County families.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Doors open 5 p.m. Snacks and drinks available for purchase. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, JULY 7
MORNING STRETCH, 8 a.m., at Martinak State Park Amphitheater. Improve your flexibility, core development and balance through exercises and yoga. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Inclement weather, meet in the nature center.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
SPEAKER SERIES, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road, Oxford. 5:30 p.m. Topic: An update from Horn Point. Free admission.
Taco Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Call 410-827-8182.
FRIDAY, JULY 8
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
KIDS IN THE PARK, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Choptank River Park, 224 Sunset Ave., Greensboro. Free food, community resources, music and games. Petting zoo, slip ‘n’ slide, bounce house and more. Sponsored by the town of Greensboro. Free admission.
Friday Night Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. Fish and/or Shrimp $9 or $14. Entertainment: George Garris, guitar. Info: 410-479-2708.
Fried Chicken Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Call 410-827-8182.
SATURDAY, JULY 9
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
CHICKEN BBQ, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. Noon til sold out, cost: $10. Info: 410-479-2708.
MONDAY, JULY 11
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, JULY 12
MORNING STRETCH, 8 a.m., at Martinak State Park Amphitheater. Improve your flexibility, core development and balance through exercises and yoga. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Inclement weather, meet in the nature center.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
ST. VINCENT ADVISORS, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Tuesday hours: 1 to 4 p.m.. Offering financial assistance to Talbot County families.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Doors open 5 p.m. Snacks and drinks available for purchase. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 13
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, JULY 14
MORNING STRETCH, 8 a.m., at Martinak State Park Amphitheater. Improve your flexibility, core development and balance through exercises and yoga. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Inclement weather, meet in the nature center.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
SPEAKER SERIES, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road, Oxford. 5:30 p.m. Topic: An update from Horn Point. Free admission.
Taco Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Call 410-827-8182.
FRIDAY, JULY 15
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
Friday Night Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. SAL serving French Dip dinner. Entertainment: Alan Cheezum, guitar. Info: 410-479-2708.
Fried Chicken Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Call 410-827-8182.
SATURDAY, JULY 16
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
HISTORIC EASTON GUIDED TOUR, 11 a.m. Walking tours leave from outside the Talbot Historical Society; meet at 25 S. Washington Street. Reservations required. Call 410-822-1287 or email collections@talbothistory.org.
HISTORIC EASTON ARCHITECTURE TOUR, noon. Walking tours leave from outside the Talbot Historical Society; meet at 25 S. Washington Street. Reservations required. Call 410-822-1287 or email collections@talbothistory.org.
SUNDAY, JULY 17
CARS & COFFEE, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Easton VFW, 355 Glebe Rd., Easton. Dust off those classics, hot rods, customs, etc. and come out and spend some time enjoying the automotive hobby. Spectators always welcome. Admission free to all. Held on the first and third Sunday of each month through Nov. 6, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.