FRIDAY, NOV. 11
TALBOT BIRD CLUB, depart Easton Acme parking lot at 7 a.m. for weekend trip to Waggoner’s Gap, Pennsylvania. Look for migrating hawks. Reservations at Days Inn by Wyndham-Carlisle North or wherever you prefer. Leader: Jeff Effinger (410-443-5016 or jkeffinger55@gmail.com).
Veterans Day Observances, 9:30 a.m. at VFW Post 5118, Easton; 11 a.m. on the Talbot Courthouse lawn, Easton; 1 p.m. at Eastern Shore Cemetery, Beulah.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
Friday Night Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. Fish and of shrimp dinner. Entertainment: Country Express Band, 7 to 11 p.m. Info: 410-479-2708.
Spaghetti Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Call 410-827-8182.
FRIDAY DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Open to the public. Cost: $16.
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
SUNDAY, NOV. 13
GUIDED BIRDING TOUR, 9 a.m., Blackwater NWR Visitor Center, three to four hours. Birding party typically tours via car, stopping at hotspots along Wildlife Drive. Binoculars and field guides are recommended. Dress for the weather.
MONDAY, NOV. 14
CAROLINE AARP CHAPTER 915, noon, covered dish luncheon at the Church of the Nazarene in Denton. Mary Moran, MAP/SHIP/SMP programs manager, will update information about Medicare and Medicare Part D. Rescheduled from September. New members are welcome. Info: 410-482-6039.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
GROCERY BINGO, Cordova Volunteer Fire Department. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., and games begin at 6:30. Refreshments available. Info: Cathie at 410-924-6535.
TUESDAY, NOV. 15
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Doors open 5 p.m. Snacks and drinks available for purchase. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Current Community and Art Project is the Blue Ruin building. Deadline for art submissions is Nov. 30. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, NOV. 17
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
EDI BOOCK CLUB, 6 p.m., Talbot County Free Library meeting room, discussion of “Uncomfortable Converations with a Black Man,” by Emmanuel Acho.
FRIDAY, NOV. 18
30TH ANNIVERSARY SALE, 3 to 7 p.m., quilts and handcrafted gifts by Bayside Quilters of the Eastern Shore at Trappe Fire Hall, 4001 Powell Ave., Trappe.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
Friday Night Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. Sons of the American Legion serving a dinner to be determined. Entertainment: Karaoke with Garrett Roe, 7 to 11 p.m. Info: 410-479-2708.
Fried Chicken Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Call 410-827-8182.
VFW FRIDAY DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Open to the public. Cost: $16.
SATURDAY, NOV. 19
Dorchester County’s Lady’s Prayer Breakfast, 8 a.m., hosted by St Paul’s United Methodist Church, 205 Maryland Ave., Cambridge. A free will offering will be accepted. Info: Olivia Schunick, 410-228-3396.
HOLIDAY BAZAAR, 9 a.m., Immanuel United Church of Christ, 5401 White Hall Road, Cambridge. Silent auction, homemade snowmen, crocheted items, white elephant tables, a bake shop, country store and more. Chicken salad by the cup, platter or sandwich. Soups and hot dogs also for sale. Pre-order food by contacting Diane Murphy at 410-228-5167 or murphy2a@comcast.net.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, VFW Post 7464, Grasonville. Tables: $20 each. Table fees benefit VFW Post 7464. Info: 410-829-3466 or 410-271-0339.
30TH ANNIVERSARY SALE, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., quilts and handcrafted gifts by Bayside Quilters of the Eastern Shore at Trappe Fire Hall, 4001 Powell Ave., Trappe.
VFW LUNCHEON, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring pit ham, beef and oysters, plus sides, Post 7464, VFW Avenue, Grasonville. Cost: $12 per selection. Boardwalk fries, $3. Info: 410-827-8194.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16 N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
HISTORIC EASTON GUIDED TOUR, 11 a.m. Walking tours leave from outside the Talbot Historical Society; meet at 25 S. Washington Street. Reservations required. Call 410-822-1287 or email collections@talbothistory.org.
HISTORIC EASTON ARCHITECTURE TOUR, noon. Walking tours leave from outside the Talbot Historical Society; meet at 25 S. Washington Street. Reservations required. Call 410-822-1287 or email collections@talbothistory.org.
SOUP AND WALK, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Topic: Autumn Harvest. Plants of interest include dogwood, hibiscus, partridge berry, oak, loblolly pine, juniper, verbena, ironwood and strawberry bush. Menu: kale and chicken soup, apple date salad, cinnamon raisin bread, baked cranberry apples. Cost: $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Advance registration is required. Visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.
TOY BINGO, Cordova Volunteer Fire Department. Doors open at noon. Info: Karen at 410-829-7213 or Jeanie at 410-829-7214.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
HOLIDAY BENEFIT AUCTION, Suicide Bridge Restaurant Pavilion, sponsored by First United Methodist Church, Secretary. Preview items at 3 p.m., bidding begins at 4. Auctioneer Richie Trice. Items include Ocean City Week vacation, jewelry, hand crafted items, holiday decor, themed gift baskets, gift certificates to local businesses, baked goods and more. Free admission. Free beverages. Food available for purchase. Benefits Patriot Point Center for Veterans and Pleasant Day Medical Adult Day Care.
