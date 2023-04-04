TUESDAY, APRIL 4
WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN, 10 to 11 a.m., a support group for women who have experienced the loss of a spouse, Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116. Free.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
AARP CHAPTER 1278, 12:30 p.m., meeting at American Legion Post 91, 601 Radiance Dr., Cambridge. Bring your lunch and a beverage.
UNDERSTANDING LABOR, 6 to 9 p.m., virtual class offered by The Birthing Center at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health. Call 410-822-1000, ext. 5200, to register.
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 3 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
TACOS, 4 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
LITE FARE DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $10. Open to the public.
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Cordova Firehall. Buy delicious baked goods for your Easter Holiday. For more information or to volunteer to bake something, call Belinda at 410-820-1283.
Kids Bingo, Cordova Firehall. Doors open at 10 a.m.; games run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. begin at 11. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is $2 and each extra card costs a quarter. Refreshments be available. Info: Catherine Stitchberry 443-988-8594.
Federalsburg Museum, 100 Covey-Williams Alley, behind the Federalsburg Town Hall, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission; donations gratefully accepted.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
Fish Fry, starting at noon Friday, April 7, Eternal Life Ministries, 807 Market St., Denton. Menu includes fish, green beans, potato salad and roll, $14; or chicken, $10. Info 410-714-1087 or 410-725-1484.
FISH FRY, noon until sold out on Friday, April 7, Union United Methodist Church, 100 Fremont St., St. Michaels. Menu includes fried fish, fried potatoes, stewed tomatoes, string beans and corn bread. Cost: $15. Eat in or carry out. Info: unionumc.stmichaels@gmail.com. Facebook: https: Union-United-Methodist-Church-St-Michaels-Maryland.
CATFISH AND FRIED SHRIMP DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
VFW FRIDAY DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Open to the public. Cost: $15.
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to noon. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
Federalsburg Museum, 100 Covey-Williams Alley, behind the Federalsburg Town Hall, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission; donations gratefully accepted.
Easter Egg Hunt, noon, Charles Bilbrough Memorial Park, Rt. 480, Greensboro, sponsored by the local Lions Club. Open to all children 10 and under. All participants receive candy.
HANNAH HENRY DAY, 1 to 4 p.m., in Ridgely, next to Trinity AME Church off Route 480. Music, food and craft vendors, guest speakers, kids games. Rain or shine. Public invited. Info: 317-908-0594 or 410-991-8225.
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
Talbot Bird Club, trip to Talbot Mills. Early migrants. All skill levels welcome. Bring binoculars. Depart from Easton Acme Parking Lot at 7 a.m. Leader: Susan Henyon (240-682-3882 or suehenyon@rocketmail.com).
MONDAY, APRIL 10
MEN SUPPORTING MEN, 9 to 10 a.m., a support group for men who have experienced the loss of a spouse, Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116. Free.
Caroline County AARP Chapter, noon, covered dish luncheon, at the Church of the Nazarene in Denton. Joanne Rue from the Alzheimer’s Association will present “The Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s.” Info: 410-482-6039.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, APRIL 11
WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN, 10 to 11 a.m., a support group for women who have experienced the loss of a spouse, Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116. Free.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
Talbot Bird Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Easton YMCA, 202 Peachblossom Road. Share birding photos and stories. Business meeting to follow.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
ADVANCED HEALTH CARE PLANNING, 10 a.m. to noon, Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. Understand your options for Advanced Directive paperwork. Offered every second Thursday of the month. Free and open to the public. Call 410-822-6681 to register.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 3 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
Birds and Birding, 2:30 to 4 p.m., the second of a two-part Chesapeake Forum course. Observe the spring migration of songbirds and shorebirds. This is the first of two classroom sessions in person at the Peachblossom YMCA, via Zoom or recording. Seven field trips. Cost: $60. Register at chesapeakeforum.org.
LITE FARE DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $10. Open to the public.
FRIDAY, APRIL 14
Return to Poplar Island, 9 a.m. to noon, examine why the Poplar Island project is such a successful model of reuse in this Chesapeake Forum field trip. In person at the Maryland Environmental Service Tilghman Island Dock. Cost: $20. Register at chesapeakeforum.org.
Federalsburg Museum, 100 Covey-Williams Alley, behind the Federalsburg Town Hall, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission; donations gratefully accepted.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
HAM AND FRIED OYSTERS DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
VFW FRIDAY DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Open to the public. Cost: $15.
Cash bingo, Tilghman Volunteer Fire Company. Doors open at 6 p.m. Must be 18 to play.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
Dorchester Women’s Prayer Breakfast, 8 a.m., in Whatley Hall, Christ Episcopal Church, 601 Church St., Cambridge. Info: 410-228-3161.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to noon. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
Federalsburg Museum, 100 Covey-Williams Alley, behind the Federalsburg Town Hall, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission; donations gratefully accepted.
SUNDAY, APRIL 16
MONDAY, APRIL 17
MEN SUPPORTING MEN, 9 to 10 a.m., a support group for men who have experienced the loss of a spouse, Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116. Free.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN, 10 to 11 a.m., a support group for women who have experienced the loss of a spouse, Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116. Free.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
Andy Anderson MOAA, 11:30 a.m., Military Officers Association of America chapter luncheon meeting at Prospect Bay Country Club, 311 Prospect Bay Drive, Grasonville. Cost: $28. Open to the public. RSVP to George Shoener, 410-253-0710, by April 10.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 3 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
TACOS, 4 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
LITE FARE DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $10. Open to the public.
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
Federalsburg Museum, 100 Covey-Williams Alley, behind the Federalsburg Town Hall, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission; donations gratefully accepted.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
Spaghetti Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., United Church of Christ, 5401 White Hall Road, Cambridge. Menu: Spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and drink. Desserts available for purchase.
FRIED CHICKEN DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
VFW FRIDAY DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Open to the public. Cost: $15.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to noon. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
Federalsburg Museum, 100 Covey-Williams Alley, behind the Federalsburg Town Hall, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission; donations gratefully accepted.
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
Concert Series, 4 p.m., Borisevich Duo — violin and piano, Christ Episcopal Church, 601 Church St., Cambridge. Info: 410-228-3161.
MONDAY, APRIL 24
MEN SUPPORTING MEN, 9 to 10 a.m., a support group for men who have experienced the loss of a spouse, Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116. Free.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN, 10 to 11 a.m., a support group for women who have experienced the loss of a spouse, Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116. Free.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 3 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
LITE FARE DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $10. Open to the public.
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
Federalsburg Museum, 100 Covey-Williams Alley, behind the Federalsburg Town Hall, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission; donations gratefully accepted.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
VFW FRIDAY DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Open to the public. Cost: $15.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to noon. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
Federalsburg Museum, 100 Covey-Williams Alley, behind the Federalsburg Town Hall, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission; donations gratefully accepted.
MONDAY, MAY 1
MEN SUPPORTING MEN, 9 to 10 a.m., a support group for men who have experienced the loss of a spouse, Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116. Free.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, MAY 2
WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN, 10 to 11 a.m., a support group for women who have experienced the loss of a spouse, Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116. Free.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 3
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THURSDAY, MAY 4
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 3 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
LITE FARE DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $10. Open to the public.
THURSDAY, MAY 11
ADVANCED HEALTH CARE PLANNING, 10 a.m. to noon, Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. Understand your options for Advanced Directive paperwork. Offered every second Thursday of the month. Free and open to the public. Call 410-822-6681 to register.
