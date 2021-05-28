FRIDAY, MAY 28
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
HOT AND TANGY, BBQ chicken at the Lakewood-Salem VFC, starting at 10 a.m. 1/2 BBQ chicken and bread $7, platter $10, 1/2 BBQ chicken, mac salad, potato chips and bread. Carry out only, pre-orders encouraged by May 27, by calling 410-221-0169 or lsvfc61@gmail.com.
FRIDAY NITE DINNER, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton, 5 to 7 p.m. Menu to be determined, $8. Entertainment: Mike Garr, 7 to 11 p.m.
CAROL’S MEATLOAF DINNER, Queenstown American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., 5 to 7 p.m. cost to be determined.
FISH AND SHRIMP, dinner at the Hurlock American Legion from 5 to 7 p.m.. Eat in or carry out, entertainment provided by Time the Tune Man. For more information, call 410-943-8205.
SATURDAY, MAY 29
CHESTERTOWN FARMERS MARKET, Fountain Park. 8 a.m. to noon. until about last Saturday in December. Support farm and artisan vendors. Sections of the 200 and 300 blocks of High Street closed to traffic; vendors between Spring Avenue and Court Street and along Memorial Plaza as needed. Social distancing and mask wearing in effect.
THRIFT STORE & FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon, food pantry; 1 to 4 p.m. thrift store featuring gently used clothing, boutique, housewares and furniture. Saturdays. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
WALKING TOUR, of St. Michaels begins at 10 a.m. fees are $15 adults, $5 youth (10 — 17), for children under 10 free. Details of the tours are available at www.stmichaelsmuseum.org. To register for Saturday tours or for private tours, contact Kate Fones @ 410 745-4323, kate.fones@mac.com or Scott Hercik at 703 713-2100, scott.hercik@gmail.com.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. COVID-19 protocols and masks required. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SPRING ZING! A Yoga workshop celebrating Spring and You, Oxford Community Center, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., geared to all levels and include a potpourri of poses including standing poses, twists, seated poses and some inversions. Restorative poses and a short meditation offered in the last section. $45. Pre-registration required.
SUNDAY, MAY 30
MEMORIAL DAY EVENT, at 9:30 a.m. VFW Post 5118 Easton; 11 a.m. Easton Courthouse, 1:30 p.m. beulah Cemetery, Eastern Shore Veterans cemetery.
LAST SUNDAY, Tilghman Wharf, 6129 Tilghman Island Road, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Highlighting local farmers, bakers, restaurants, artists. For Information contact: tilghmanlbm@gmail.com, Facebook: facebook.com/TLBMarket
MONDAY, MAY 31
FISH FRY, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 4202 Maiden Forest Road, Salem, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. A yard sale is also slated, items include furniture, clothes, and household items along with food.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE, at Long Wharf is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the memorial fountain in Cambridge. Cambridge’s American Legion Post 91 organizes the annual ceremony. The guest speaker at the event will be U.S. Rep. Andy Harris. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held indoors at the American Legion Post 91 on the corner of Route 50 and Radiance Drive.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
PRESTON CARNIVAL, sponsored by the Preston Lions Club from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. until June 5, located on Williamson Street. Rides, games, bingo, food, cake wheel.
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904,www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP, 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Online version of Shore Regional Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group. Lactation consultant Carol Leonard holds a weekly virtual session to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys. Free. Registration and info:cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or}www.svdpeastonmd.org.
CARNIVAL, 7-11 p.m. nightly, Preston carnival grounds off Williamson Street, rides, games, food, and bingo. Benefits Preston Lions Club.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post #29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
QACHS GRADUATION, Class of 2021 at 10 a.m at Lion’s Stadium. Rain dates are June 3 and June 4. Graduate rehearsals are slated for June 1 at 8 a.m. in at Lion’s Stadium.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
CARNIVAL, 7-11 p.m. nightly, Preston carnival grounds off Williamson Street, rides, games, food, and bingo. Benefits Preston Lions Club.
EASTERN MEDITATION GROUP, Zoom meeting, from 7 to 8 p.m.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
CAMBRIDGE FARMERS MARKET, Long Wharf, near 100 High St., Cambridge. 3 to 6 p.m. Local meats, eggs, sweet and savory pies & pastries, bread, scallops, soft and hard crabs, fresh fish, oysters, mushrooms and local fruits and vegetables.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
ZUMBA CLASS, Scott’s United Methodist Church, 3748 Main St., Trappe. 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. Zumba exercise classes hosted by Talbot on the Move. Masks and social distancing required. Zoom classes will be available at a later date. Info: Andrea Pulley 410-476-1757.
CARNIVAL, 7-11 p.m. nightly, Preston carnival grounds off Williamson Street, rides, games, food, and bingo. Benefits Preston Lions Club.
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
CARNIVAL, 7-11 p.m. nightly, Preston carnival grounds off Williamson Street, rides, games, food, and bingo. Benefits Preston Lions Club.
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
CHESTERTOWN FARMERS MARKET, Fountain Park. 8 a.m. to noon. until about last Saturday in December. Support farm and artisan vendors. Sections of the 200 and 300 blocks of High Street closed to traffic; vendors between Spring Avenue and Court Street and along Memorial Plaza as needed. Social distancing and mask wearing in effect.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
FREDERICK DOUGLASS, in St. Michaels given by the St. Michaels Museum Walking Tours. The first and third Saturday of the month at 10 am. A 90-minute half a mile walking tour. To register call 410 745-4323 or 703 713-2100. More information www.stmichaelsmuseum.org.
CAULKING CLASS, Master Shipwrights Frank Townsend and Ed Farley teaches a class on traditional ship caulking techniques from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, St. Michaels. The cost is $55 per person, with a 20 percent discount for CBMM members. For additional details and to register, visit cbmm.org/shipyardprograms
CARS AND COFFEE, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by Prestige Auto Vault and Doc’s Sunset Grille. Free. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIR, at St. Luke’s Church, Denton, from noon to 4 p.m. Information on health and wellness, housing, recovery supports, legal assistance, WIC, behavior health, youth services, medication. Free snacks and children’s activities. For more information, call 410-820-5553. Hosted by the Mid Shore Community Meditation Center.
CARNIVAL, 7-11 p.m. nightly, Preston carnival grounds off Williamson Street, rides, games, food, and bingo. Benefits Preston Lions Club.
SUNDAY, JUNE 6
TRED AVON PLAYERS, presents an outdoor show of Musical Performances, 3 p.m. RSVP required. Bring a lawn chair. Free.
MONDAY, JUNE 7
YOGA CLASS, with Susie Hurley 1 p.m. at the Oxford Community Center. Pre-registration required
JAM SESSION, at Oxford Community Center, 6 p.m. Bring your instrument or voice and jam with musical friends. Free
TUESDAY, JUNE 8
STEADY AND STRONG, at 10:15 a.m. at the Oxford Community Center, a 45-minute class for adults who seek enhance core and muscle strength as well as better balance. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required
THURSDAY, JUNE 10
STEADY AND STRONG, at 10:15 a.m. at the Oxford Community Center, a 45-minute class for adults who seek enhance core and muscle strength as well as better balance. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required.
SATURDAY, JUNE 12
CHILDREN’S BOOK FAIR, from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., hybrid event will feature Bryan Collier, a Pocomoke, Maryland, native and children’s author, will hold to live presentation at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., attendance is limited to 100 people on a first-come, first-served basis. For more details about the Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival including a complete list of authors and the reading schedule, visit chesapeakechildrensbookfestival.com, call the Talbot County Free Library at 410-822-1626, or email askus@tcfl.org.
FREE CONCERT, Blue Crab Coffeehouse, St. Michaels. Traditional roots music outside under the tent featuring string band Ampersand. Food and drink available. Noon — 2 p.m. www.ampersandmusic.org OR https://the-blue-crab-shop.square.site/
COMMUNITY ART PROJECT, noon, Oxford Community Center.
SUNDAY, JUNE 13
TRED AVON PLAYERS, presents an outdoor show of Bill W and Dr. Bob 3 p.m. RSVP required. Bring a lawn chair. Free.
MONDAY, JUNE 14
YOGA CLASS, at 1 p.m. Oxford Community Center. Pre-registration required.
JAM SESSION, at Oxford Community Center, 6 p.m. Bring your instrument or voice and jam with musical friends. Free
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
STEADY AND STRONG, at 10:15 a.m. at the Oxford Community Center, a 45-minute class for adults who seek enhance core and muscle strength as well as better balance. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
STEADY AND STRONG, at 10:15 a.m. at the Oxford Community Center, a 45-minute class for adults who seek enhance core and muscle strength as well as better balance. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
DORCHESTER POOL OPENS, noon to 6 p.m. Admission: children 9 and under $2, ages 10 and up $3. Pool hours Monday through Saturday noon to 6 p.m., Sunday 1 to 6 p.m. Pool phone, 410-221-8525.
FREDERICK DOUGLASS, in St. Michaels given by the St. Michaels Museum Walking Tours, the first and third Saturday of the month at 10 am. A 90-minute,. half a mile walking tour. To register call 410 745-4323 or 703 713-2100. More information
MONDAY, JUNE 21
YOGA CLASS, at 1 p.m. Oxford Community Center. Pre-registration required.
JAM SESSION, at Oxford Community Center, 6 p.m. Bring your instrument or voice and jam with musical friends. Free
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
STEADY AND STRONG, at 10:15 a.m. at the Oxford Community Center, a 45-minute class for adults who seek enhance core and muscle strength as well as better balance. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
THE ROSEWOOD BAND, time tbd, Oxford Community Center. The acoustic band plays covers of artist like Bonnie Raitt, The Beatles, Noah Jones, Alison Krauss. RSVP required to oxforcc.org. Cost: $15. Bring lawn chairs, Mask required.
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
BICYCLE CHALLENGER, sponsored by the Chestertown Lion’s Club, check in from 6:30 to 9 a.m., rides begin at 7 to 9 a.m.
TRED AVON PLAYERS, presents Reading on the Patio, 3 p.m. RSVP required. Bring a lawn chair. Mask required. Free.
MONDAY, JUNE 28
YOGA CLASS, at 1 p.m. Oxford Community Center. Pre-registration required.
JAM SESSION, at Oxford Community Center, 6 p.m. Bring your instrument or voice and jam with musical friends. Free
TUESDAY, JUNE 29
STEADY AND STRONG, at 10:15 a.m. at the Oxford Community Center, a 45-minute class for adults who seek enhance core and muscle strength as well as better balance. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required.
SATURDAY JULY 24
CAULKING CLASS, Master Shipwrights Frank Townsend and Ed Farley teaches a class on traditional ship caulking techniques at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, St. Michaels. The cost is $55 per person, with a 20 percent discount for CBMM members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.