WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Current Community and Art Project is the Harriet Tubman Museum, downtown. Due date is Jan. 4, 2023. Use any media to interpret your version of the site. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-9138.
Blue Christmas, 7 p.m., remembrance of hope at Zion United Methodist Church, 612 Locust St., Cambridge. Please use the Glasgow Street entrances for easy access and parking. All are welcome.
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
ST. MARK'S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
LITE FARE, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton, $10.
Tacos or chili dinner, 3 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
FRIDAY, DEC. 23
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
VFW FRIDAY DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Open to the public. Cost: $18.
SATURDAY, DEC. 24
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to 4 noon. Thrift store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
TUESDAY, DEC. 27
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
Grief Support, 5 p.m., at Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. A peer based grief group open to anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one or friend. Info: 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
Survivors of Sudden and Tragic Loss, 7 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. Peer based support (with facilitators) for those who have lost loved ones to suicide, overdoses, accidents, crimes and aggression. Open to anyone who has experienced a sudden death of a loved one or friend. Info: 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Doors open 5 p.m. Snacks and drinks available for purchase. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Current Community and Art Project is the Harriet Tubman Museum, downtown. Due date is Jan. 4. Use any media to interpret your version of the site. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
THURSDAY, DEC. 29
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
LITE FARE, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton, $10.
Tacos or chili dinner, 3 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
FRIDAY, DEC. 30
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
VFW FRIDAY DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Open to the public. Cost: $18.
SATURDAY, DEC. 31
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to 4 noon. Thrift store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
MONDAY, JAN. 2
GROCERY BINGO, Cordova Firehouse. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., and games begin at 6:30. Refreshments are available. For information, call Cathie at 410-924-6535.
SUNDAY, JAN. 8
EPIPHANY CONCERT, 4 p.m., at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington St., Easton. Program of traditional, contemporary and ethnic Christmas carols. Come with your family and friends and enjoy performances by the Parish Choir, Contemporary Worship Ensemble, Hispanic Music Ensemble and SSPP School Choir. Admission is free.
MONDAY, JAN. 9
Caroline County AARP Chapter 915, noon, covered dish luncheon at the Church of the Nazarene in Denton. Bingo with prizes. Guests and new members are welcome. Info: 410-482-6039.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11
Nature Walk, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Pickering Creek Audubon Center. Join Director Mark Scallion for an exploration of the Center’s newly acquired woods. Highlights could include woodpeckers, owls, turkeys, foxes and more. Cost: $5. Register online.
SATURDAY, JAN. 21
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to 4 noon. Thrift store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
VFW LUNCHEON, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring pit ham, beef and oysters, plus sides, Post 7464, VFW Avenue, Grasonville. Cost: $12 per selection. Boardwalk fries, $3. Info: 410-827-8194.
TUESDAY, JAN. 23
Grief Support, 5 p.m., at Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. A peer based grief group open to anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one or friend. Info: 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
Survivors of Sudden and Tragic Loss, 7 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. Peer based support (with facilitators) for those who have lost loved ones to suicide, overdoses, accidents, crimes and aggression. Open to anyone who has experienced a sudden death of a loved one or friend. Info: 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
THURSDAY, JAN. 26
Everlasting Evergreens, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Pickering Creek Audubon Center. While the rest of the fields and forests look bare, the dark green of the center’s evergreen trees mark a stark contrast. Join Pickering Creek educators to explore what makes these trees and shrubs so special. Go for an easy hike through the forest and collect pine cones for crafts, such as a pine cone bird feeder, pine cone owl or pine cone door decoration. Ages 4-7 recommended, but everyone is welcome. Cost: $5. Register online.
SATURDAY, FEB. 18
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to 4 noon. Thrift store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
VFW LUNCHEON, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring pit ham, beef and oysters, plus sides, Post 7464, VFW Avenue, Grasonville. Cost: $12 per selection. Boardwalk fries, $3. Info: 410-827-8194.
TUESDAY, FEB. 28
Grief Support, 5 p.m., at Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. A peer based grief group open to anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one or friend. Info: 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
Survivors of Sudden and Tragic Loss, 7 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. Peer based support (with facilitators) for those who have lost loved ones to suicide, overdoses, accidents, crimes and aggression. Open to anyone who has experienced a sudden death of a loved one or friend. Info: 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to 4 noon. Thrift store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
VFW LUNCHEON, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring pit ham, beef and oysters, plus sides, Post 7464, VFW Avenue, Grasonville. Cost: $12 per selection. Boardwalk fries, $3. Info: 410-827-8194.
