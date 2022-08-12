THURSDAY, AUG. 11
MORNING STRETCH, 8 a.m., at Martinak State Park Amphitheater. Improve your flexibility, core development and balance through exercises and yoga. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Inclement weather, meet in the nature center.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
Taco Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Call 410-827-8182.
FRIDAY, AUG. 12
Friday Night Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. Choice of fish or shrimp dinner. Entertainment: Country Express Band, 7 to 11 p.m. Info: 410-479-2708.
Soft Crab Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Call 410-827-8182.
Starry Night: Perseids & Summer Constellations, 8:30 to 10 p.m., Pickering Creek Audubon Center. Relax and enjoy the view from the Peterson woods lawn as Pickering Creek naturalists regale stories of the constellations, facts about the perseids and hopefully catch some shooting stars to boot! Cost: $5 per person. Register at https://pickeringcreek.org/programs/upcoming-programs/.
SATURDAY, AUG. 13
Peach Festival, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Preston Fire House 3680 Choptank Road, Preston. Local peaches, bake table, crafters and vendors, children’s activity table, soft crab sandwiches, scrapple sandwiches, burgers, peach ice cream, peach milkshakes and more. Benefits the ministry of Preston Bethesda UM Church. Info: office@prestonbethesdaumc.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
DORCHESTER WOMEN’S MURAL DEDICATION, 10 a.m., outside Main Street Gallery, 518 Poplar St., Cambridge, a public art project of the nonprofit Cambridge Community Arts Foundation Inc.
Museum of Rural Life, 16 N. Second Street, Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Docent on hand. Info: 410-479-2055 or carolinemdhistory@gmail.com.
Chicken barbecue, noon until sold out, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. Cost: $10 each. Info: 410-479-2708.
Antiques Appraisal Show, 1 to 4 p.m., hosted by Charlene Upham in the Federalsburg Museum, 100 Covey-Williams Alley, Federalsburg. Registration: noon to 1 p.m. Appraisals begin at 1. Fee for appraisal is $5 per item, limit three. Masks required during appraisal. Refreshments for sale. Info: call Don at 410-673-2513.
Second Saturday Artist Reception, 5 to 7 p.m., at Dorchester Center for the Arts, Will include a talk with Dave Harp and Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum curatorial staff, plus live music and light refreshments. Admission is free.
SUNDAY, AUG. 14
Big Tree Hunt, 11 a.m., Tickahoe State Park. Ecology walk guided by volunteer Jim Bardsley. Free.
MONDAY, AUG. 15
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, AUG. 16
MORNING STRETCH, 8 a.m., at Martinak State Park Amphitheater. Improve your flexibility, core development and balance through exercises and yoga. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Inclement weather, meet in the nature center.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
ST. VINCENT ADVISORS, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Tuesday hours: 1 to 4 p.m.. Offering financial assistance to Talbot County families.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Doors open 5 p.m. Snacks and drinks available for purchase. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
Grocery Bingo, Ridgely Fire House, 101 Sunset Blvd., Ridgely. Doors opens at 5:45 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary. Refreshments available. Info: Carolyn, 410-634-2713.
THURSDAY, AUG. 18
MORNING STRETCH, 8 a.m., at Martinak State Park Amphitheater. Improve your flexibility, core development and balance through exercises and yoga. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Inclement weather, meet in the nature center.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
Taco Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Call 410-827-8182.
FRIDAY, AUG. 19
Friday Night Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. Sons of the American Legion serving soft drab dinner dependent upon availability. Info: 410-479-2708.
Fried Chicken Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Call 410-827-8182.
Summerfest, 5 to 9 p.m., downtown Denton. Free, family festival featuring three stages of regional and local entertainment, a Friday battle of the high school marching bands, Saturday fireworks show, strolling performers, artisans, free KidzArt activities, games and food vendors featuring local nonprofits.
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
HISTORIC EASTON GUIDED TOUR, 11 a.m. Walking tours leave from outside the Talbot Historical Society; meet at 25 S. Washington Street. Reservations required. Call 410-822-1287 or email collections@talbothistory.org.
Museum of Rural Life, 16 N. Second Street, Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Docent on hand. Info: 410-479-2055 or carolinemdhistory@gmail.com.
HISTORIC EASTON ARCHITECTURE TOUR, noon. Walking tours leave from outside the Talbot Historical Society; meet at 25 S. Washington Street. Reservations required. Call 410-822-1287 or email collections@talbothistory.org.
Summerfest, 5 to 9 p.m., downtown Denton. Free, family festival featuring three stages of regional and local entertainment, a Friday battle of the high school marching bands, Saturday fireworks show, strolling performers, artisans, free KidzArt activities, games and food vendors featuring local nonprofits.
MONDAY, AUG. 22
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, AUG. 23
MORNING STRETCH, 8 a.m., at Martinak State Park Amphitheater. Improve your flexibility, core development and balance through exercises and yoga. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Inclement weather, meet in the nature center.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
ST. VINCENT ADVISORS, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Tuesday hours: 1 to 4 p.m.. Offering financial assistance to Talbot County families.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Doors open 5 p.m. Snacks and drinks available for purchase. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, AUG. 25
MORNING STRETCH, 8 a.m., at Martinak State Park Amphitheater. Improve your flexibility, core development and balance through exercises and yoga. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Inclement weather, meet in the nature center.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
Taco Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Call 410-827-8182.
FRIDAY, AUG. 26
Friday Night Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. American Legion Auxiliary serving crab cake dinner. Entertainment: Karaoke with Garrett Roe, 7 to 11 p.m. Info: 410-479-2708.
SATURDAY, AUG. 27
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
Hobby Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., sponsored by the Federalsburg Historical Society at the Federalsburg Heritage Museum. Free admission. For information or to participate, contact Bart Johnson at jbarton.mris@gmail.com or 443-786-4086.
The Art of Nature: Nature Journaling, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Pickering Creek Audubon Center. Learn how to do your own nature journal with detailed observations and sketches while enjoying a hike around led by Pickering Creek naturalists. Journaling materials will be provided but feel free to bring your own as well. Cost: $10 per person. Register at https://pickeringcreek.org/programs/upcoming-programs/.
Museum of Rural Life, 16 N. Second Street, Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Docent on hand. Info: 410-479-2055 or carolinemdhistory@gmail.com.
MONDAY, AUG. 29
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, AUG. 30
MORNING STRETCH, 8 a.m., at Martinak State Park Amphitheater. Improve your flexibility, core development and balance through exercises and yoga. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Inclement weather, meet in the nature center.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
ST. VINCENT ADVISORS, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Tuesday hours: 1 to 4 p.m.. Offering financial assistance to Talbot County families.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Doors open 5 p.m. Snacks and drinks available for purchase. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
MORNING STRETCH, 8 a.m., at Martinak State Park Amphitheater. Improve your flexibility, core development and balance through exercises and yoga. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Inclement weather, meet in the nature center.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 2
Maryland Mushrooms, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Pickering Creek Audubon Center, 11450 Audubon Lane, Easton, $5 per person. From Lions Manes to Morels, Turkey Tails to Puffballs there are mushrooms aplenty in Maryland! But can you tell your chicken of the woods from your hen of the woods? Join Pickering Creek educators to learn all about the fantastic fungi that live in our forests and why they’re so important to our ecosystems. Register at https://pickeringcreek.org/programs/upcoming-programs/.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 3
CARS AND COFFEE, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 8:30 to 11 a.m. Free. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
FREE COMMUNITY CONCERT, 7 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 225 S. Morris St., Oxford. Local band Ampersand shares a family-friendly program of Americana roots music, using traditional instruments (guitars, mandolin, hammered dulcimer, banjo, penny whistles, cello). Info: www.ampersandmusic.org.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
Tea in the Garden at Peterson Woods, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Pickering Creek Audubon Center, 11450 Audubon Lane, Easton, $25 per person. Enjoy a leisurely paddle from Pickering Creek to the Peterson Woods property for afternoon tea. Enjoy strolling through the gardens and paths at this beautiful waterfront homesite. Gather ideas of things you can do to make your yard a more healthy and welcoming place for you and wildlife. Delightful teas, light fare, and dessert will be provided. Register at https://pickeringcreek.org/programs/upcoming-programs/.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 11
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
Neavitt Flea Market, 8 a.m. to noon, in the county park. Find unusual collectibles, tools, boat gear, antiques, books, furniture, sports equipment, pottery, dishes, housewares and more. Sponsored by the Neavitt Community Association, and proceeds benefit the services sponsored by the NCA. Rain date:
Sunday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
HISTORIC EASTON GUIDED TOUR, 11 a.m. Walking tours leave from outside the Talbot Historical Society; meet at 25 S. Washington Street. Reservations required. Call 410-822-1287 or email collections@talbothistory.org.
HISTORIC EASTON ARCHITECTURE TOUR, noon. Walking tours leave from outside the Talbot Historical Society; meet at 25 S. Washington Street. Reservations required. Call 410-822-1287 or email collections@talbothistory.org.
SOUP AND WALK, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Topic: Sunny Meadows. Plants of interest include milkweed, black-eyed Susan, goldenrod, Indian grass, big bluestem and sumac berries. Menu: lentil and greens soup, wild rice berry salad, anadama cornbread with salsa, ginger oatmeal walnut cookies. Cost: $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Advance registration is required. Visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
Monarch Tagging, 4 to 6 p.m., session 1, Pickering Creek Audubon Center, 11450 Audubon Lane, Easton, $5 per person. Join Pickering Creek naturalists on the annual search for Monarch butterflies as they stop along their migratory journey to Mexico. Learn about the monarch’s incredible life cycle and migration while getting an up-close look at the bright and intricate butterflies. Participate in the University of Kansas’s widespread Monarch Watch tagging program and learn how to protect monarch habitat in your backyard or community. Register at https://pickeringcreek.org/programs/upcoming-programs/.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 27
Monarch Tagging, 4 to 6 p.m., session 2, Pickering Creek Audubon Center, 11450 Audubon Lane, Easton, $5 per person. Join Pickering Creek naturalists on the annual search for Monarch butterflies as they stop along their migratory journey to Mexico! Learn about the monarch’s incredible life cycle and migration while getting an up-close look at the bright and intricate butterflies. Participate in the University of Kansas’s widespread Monarch Watch tagging program and learn how to protect monarch habitat in your backyard or community. Register at https://pickeringcreek.org/programs/upcoming-programs/.
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
HISTORIC EASTON GUIDED TOUR, 11 a.m. Walking tours leave from outside the Talbot Historical Society; meet at 25 S. Washington Street. Reservations required. Call 410-822-1287 or email collections@talbothistory.org.
HISTORIC EASTON ARCHITECTURE TOUR, noon. Walking tours leave from outside the Talbot Historical Society; meet at 25 S. Washington Street. Reservations required. Call 410-822-1287 or email collections@talbothistory.org.
SOUP AND WALK, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Topic: Dazzling Fall Color. Listen for migrating birds and woodpeckers while watching for changing color on sweet gum, sassafras, tupelo, sumac, dogwood, paw paw, hickory, beech and tulip trees. Menu: cream of broccoli soup, black-eyed pea salad, dill cottage cheese bread with strawberry jam, old-fashioned pear cobbler. Cost: $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Advance registration is required. Visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
FALL BUS TRIP, Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Bus departure from Route 404 Park & Ride. Bus trip to Sight and Sounds Theater, Lancaster, PA. “DAVID” showtime at 3 p.m. Cost: $150 includes bus fare, driver’s tip, show ticket and buffet luncheon. Deposit of $25 due to reserve seat, balance must be paid in full by Sept. 25, 2022. Contact: Rev. Craig S. Gibson at 443-477-2019 or 410-490-3077.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
SATURDAY, NOV. 19
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artifacts and memorabilia on display. Free admission. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
HISTORIC EASTON GUIDED TOUR, 11 a.m. Walking tours leave from outside the Talbot Historical Society; meet at 25 S. Washington Street. Reservations required. Call 410-822-1287 or email collections@talbothistory.org.
HISTORIC EASTON ARCHITECTURE TOUR, noon. Walking tours leave from outside the Talbot Historical Society; meet at 25 S. Washington Street. Reservations required. Call 410-822-1287 or email collections@talbothistory.org.
SOUP AND WALK, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Topic: Autumn Harvest. Plants of interest include dogwood, hibiscus, partridge berry, oak, loblolly pine, juniper, verbena, ironwood and strawberry bush. Menu: kale and chicken soup, apple date salad, cinnamon raisin bread, baked cranberry apples. Cost: $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Advance registration is required. Visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.
