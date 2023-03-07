TUESDAY, MARCH 7
HEALING THROUGH YOGA, 9 to 10 a.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. In person or via Zoom. A weekly yoga class to help find strength in the grieving process. For anyone grieving the death of a loved one. Taught by Leslie Orndoff, RYT. Registration required. To sign up, contact the bereavement department at bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN, 10 to 11 a.m., a support group for women who have experienced the loss of a spouse, Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116. Free.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
Talbot County Commission on Aging, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., meets at Brookletts Place (Senior Center), Easton. Learn more about senior-related topics, events and initiatives in the community.
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
Spring grapevine wreath workshop, 11 a.m., taught by Susan Lester, at 900 Peach Blossom Place, Cambridge. Cost: $45. All materials supplied. Contact teachersl@comcast.net or call 410-924-1516.
Nature Walk, 3:30 to 5 p.m., join Mark Scallion for an exploration of Pickering Creek’s New Forest. Cost: $5 per person. Register at pickeringcreek.org.
Eastern Shore Jousting Association, 7 p.m., Choptank Electric meeting room, 24820 Meeting House Road, Denton. Meetings are open to the public who have an interest in jousting and promoting the sport.
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
ADVANCED HEALTH CARE PLANNING, 10 a.m. to noon, Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. Understand your options for Advanced Directive paperwork. Offered every second Thursday of the month. Free and open to the public. Call 410-822-6681 to register.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 3 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
LITE FARE DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $10. Open to the public.
FRIDAY, MARCH 10
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
Ham and oyster dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
VFW FRIDAY DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Open to the public. Cost: $15.
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
Waterfowl Migration, 7 to 8:30 a.m., Pickering Creek Audubon Center, 11450 Audubon Lane, Easton. Join Pickering Creek naturalists on a short walk into the wetlands to look for ducks, swans and geese before they’re gone until the fall. Cost: $5 per person. Register at pickeringcreek.org.
Wicomico Equestrian Center Tack Exchange, 9 a.m. Come to shop or to sell. Info: wec.equestrian@live.com or Rand Thaw 443-614-7891.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to 4 noon. Thrift store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info. 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
ACCEPT DONATIONS, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Noon to 2 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
BULL AND OYSTER ROAST, 2 to 7 p.m., Easton VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Tickets: adults, $45 in advance, $50 at the door; kids 8 to 15, $25; under 8 eat for free; see bartenders. Menu: pit beef, raw and fried oysters, oyster stew, mac and cheese, potato salad, cole slaw, draft beer and tea. Cash bar available. Basket raffle, cake wheel, 50/50 raffle. Live music by Hot Dog Gravy.
SUNDAY, MARCH 12
Talbot Bird Club, trip to Mill Creek sanctuary. Maintenance and birding. Depart from Easton Acme Parking Lot at 7 a.m. or meet at Mill Creek at 7:20 am (GPS 38.91 N, 76.069 W). Leader: Jeff Effinger (410-443-5016 or jkeffinger55@gmail.com). All skill levels welcome. Bring binoculars and dress for the weather. Learn to bird or improve your expertise.
MONDAY, MARCH 13
MEN SUPPORTING MEN, 9 to 10 a.m., a support group for men who have experienced the loss of a spouse, Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116. Free.
Caroline County AARP Chapter 915, noon, covered dish luncheon at the Church of the Nazarene in Denton. Relax and enjoy music with Jon Simmons. Guests and new members are welcome. Info: 410-482-6039.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
HEALING THROUGH YOGA, 9 to 10 a.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. In person or via Zoom. A weekly yoga class to help find strength in the grieving process. For anyone grieving the death of a loved one. Taught by Leslie Orndoff, RYT. Registration required. To sign up, contact the bereavement department at bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN, 10 to 11 a.m., a support group for women who have experienced the loss of a spouse, Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116. Free.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP, 3 to 4 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. Share ideas and find solutions to the challenging issue of caring for a loved one. For more information, contact the bereavement department at bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
SURVIVORS OF SUDDEN/TRAGIC LOSS SUPPORT GROUP, 5 to 6 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. Peer Based Support (plus staff) for those who have lost loved ones to suicide, overdoses, accidents, crimes, and aggression. The focus will be managing grief and loss with the goal of ultimately finding hope by giving words to sorrow. Registration required. To sign up, contact the bereavement department at bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
HEARTS SUPPORT GROUP, 5 to 6 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. HEARTS stands for “Helping Empty Arms Recover Through Sharing” (Infant and Perinatal Loss). Free. For more information, contact the bereavement department at bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
CHILD LOSS SUPPORT GROUP, 7 to 8 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. For parents who have experienced the death of a child of any age. Free. For more information, contact the bereavement department at bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 3 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
Taco dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
LITE FARE DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $10. Open to the public.
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
Fried chicken dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
VFW FRIDAY DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Open to the public. Cost: $15.
MAKING A DIFFERENCE DOCUMENTARY FILM SERIES, 7 p.m., “Crip Camp.” Campers and counselors at a summer camp for teens with disabilities become activists for the disability rights movement. At Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 7401 Ocean Gateway (U.S. Route 50), Easton. Rated R for language and some sexual references. Movie followed by discussion. Wheelchair accessible. Refreshments will be served. Contact Mary Lou Malone for more information at mlmalone0525@gmail or 410-725-0716.
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
Indoor Craft and Yard Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Caroline County 4-H Park, 8230 Detour Road, Denton. Benefits 4-H programs.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to 4 noon. Thrift store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
INDOOR FLEA MARKET, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Grasonville VFW Post 7464 pavilion. Tables/spots are $20; proceeds benefit Tunnel to Towers charity. Info: 410-829-3466 or 410-271-0339.
VFW LUNCHEON, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring pit ham, beef and oysters, plus sides, Post 7464, VFW Avenue, Grasonville. Cost: $12 per selection. Boardwalk fries, $3. Info: 410-827-8194.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info. 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
ACCEPT DONATIONS, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Noon to 2 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
St. Patrick’s Corned Beef Dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at Trinity United Methodist Church in East New Market. Dinner includes corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, sweet potato biscuits, coffee, tea and dessert. Donation: $18. Dine in or carryout. Reservations recommended. Info: 410-463-2018.
SUNDAY, MARCH 19
Tack Swap, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Caroline County 4-H Park, 8230 Detour Road, Denton, sponsored by the Delaware Appaloosa Horse Association.
Spring Trail Day, 9 to 11 a.m., Pickering Creek Audubon Center, 11450 Audubon Lane, Easton. Volunteer to help prepare trails for upcoming spring school field trips, ongoing trail maintenance and care along the Farm to Bay trail, including “mulching” the trail with wood chips, lining it with branches and clipping back briars as needed.
OPEN HOUSE, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, 29533 Canvasback Dr., Easton. Tour the facility and find out what services it provides and how volunteers can help. Info: svdpeastonmd@gmail.com or 410-770-4505.
MONDAY, MARCH 20
MEN SUPPORTING MEN, 9 to 10 a.m., a support group for men who have experienced the loss of a spouse, Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116. Free.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
HEALING THROUGH YOGA, 9 to 10 a.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. In person or via Zoom. A weekly yoga class to help find strength in the grieving process. For anyone grieving the death of a loved one. Taught by Leslie Orndoff, RYT. Registration required. To sign up, contact the bereavement department at bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN, 10 to 11 a.m., a support group for women who have experienced the loss of a spouse, Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116. Free.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22
THURSDAY, MARCH 23
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 3 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FRIDAY, MARCH 24
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
Spaghetti dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
VFW FRIDAY DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Open to the public. Cost: $15.
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to noon. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SUNDAY, MARCH 26
MONDAY, MARCH 27
MEN SUPPORTING MEN, 9 to 10 a.m., a support group for men who have experienced the loss of a spouse, Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116. Free.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, MARCH 28
HEALING THROUGH YOGA, 9 to 10 a.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. In person or via Zoom. A weekly yoga class to help find strength in the grieving process. For anyone grieving the death of a loved one. Taught by Leslie Orndoff, RYT. Registration required. To sign up, contact the bereavement department at bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN, 10 to 11 a.m., a support group for women who have experienced the loss of a spouse, Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116. Free.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
WINTER LECTURE SERIES, 11 a.m., Kim Eierman of EcoBeneficial will present “The Pollinator Victory Garden: Win the War on Pollinator Decline” at the Talbot County Free Library, 100 W. Dover St., Easton. Free. Sponsored by the Talbot County Garden Club.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
WINTER LECTURE SERIES, 11 a.m., Kim Eierman of EcoBeneficial will present “The Pollinator Victory Garden: Win the War on Pollinator Decline” at the Talbot County Free Library, 100 W. Dover St., Easton. Sponsored by the Talbot County Garden Club. Free.
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 3 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
Whimsy: Signs of Spring, 3:30 to 5 p.m., join Pickering Creek naturalists to search for signs of spring with an easy walk around the center’s meadows and forest. Recommended for ages 4 to 7, but everyone is welcome. Cost: $5 per person. Register at pickeringcreek.org.
Carol’s meatloaf dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
VFW FRIDAY DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Open to the public. Cost: $15.
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
CARS AND COFFEE, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by Prestige Auto Vault and Doc’s Sunset Grille. Free. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to noon. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
MONDAY, APRIL 3
MEN SUPPORTING MEN, 9 to 10 a.m., a support group for men who have experienced the loss of a spouse, Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116. Free.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, APRIL 4
WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN, 10 to 11 a.m., a support group for women who have experienced the loss of a spouse, Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116. Free.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
AARP CHAPTER 1278, 1 p.m., meeting at American Legion Post 91, Cambridge. Bring your lunch.
UNDERSTANDING LABOR, 6 to 9 p.m., virtual class offered by The Birthing Center at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health. Call 410-822-1000, ext. 5200, to register.
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 3 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
