FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post #29, 9238 Legion Road. Fish and/or shrimp, $8 or $12. Entertainment: Alan Cheezum on guitar, 7 to 11 p.m. Info: 410-479-2708.
FRIED CHICKEN DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., at American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
ROAD RALLY, 8 a.m., assemble at Oxford Community Center. Buffet lunch and awards at Suicide Bridge Restaurant. Cost: $125 per car, includes lunch for the driver and one passenger. Info: 410-226-5904.
FLEA MARKET AND VENDOR FAIR, 8 a.m. to noon, at American Legion Jeff Davis Post 18, 2619 Centreville Road, Centreville. Call 443-254-1314.
PLASTIC FREE QAC CLEAN UP, 8:30 to 10 a.m., at the Chesapeake Heritage and Visitor Center, 425 Piney Narrows Road, Chester. Meet in parking lot to sign in and distribute gloves, pickers and trash bags. RSVP at plasticfreeqac@gmail.com. Bring a reusable water bottle and wear sturdy shoes.
GENEALOGY RESEARCH, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Upper Shore Genealogical Society of Maryland Research Center, Route 313, Greensboro. Look for sign with flag. Info: usgsmd@yahoo.com.
ST. MICHAELS MUSEUM, 10 a.m., walking tour “Frederick Douglass in St. Michaels,” 90 minutes, a mile and a half. To register call 410-745-4323 or 703-713-2100. Info: www.stmichaelsmuseum.org.
FAMILY ART DAY, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Academy Art Museum, Easton, focusing on Hispanic Heritage Month. Children age 6 and up and their families are invited to stop by the museum to create a variety of projects inspired by the artwork on view and Latin American crafts.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
RIDGELY CAR SHOW, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 West Belle St., Ridgely. Hundreds of cars, trucks and motorcycles, celebrity appearances including NASCAR legend Richard Petty, family fun, food and more. Admission is free.
BINGO, doors open at 1 p.m., games start at 2, at the Price Community Center, 121 Rabbit Hill Road, Price, sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary of Church Hill Volunteer Fire Department. Prizes are Longaberger baskets and pottery. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Additional packets, $10. Special games, $2 each or three for $5. Info: 410-758-4670.
MONDAY, SEPT. 20
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
BOOK DISCUSSION, 6:30 p.m., Bill Peak will host Easton Book Group’s discussion via Zoom. Email Susan Sherman at ssherman@tcfl.org to participate.
MEMBERSHIP MEETING, 7 p.m., Preston Historical Society at the museum, 167 Main St., Preston. Guest speaker Gene Harris will present “In Search of Charles Dickinson’s Grave.” Open to the public. Info: call 410-943-1891 or visit www.prestonhistoricalsociety.com.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
WOMEN’S GOLF, 9-hole scramble-style tournament at the Talbot Country Club to benefit the Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore. Registration: 11 a.m.. Lunch 11:30 a.m. Golf tournament: 12:30 p.m. Awards, contest prizes and refreshments after the tournament. Cost: $100 for lunch, golf cart and tournament. Beginners and solo golfers welcome. For information, call 410-770-8347, email info@womenandgirlsfund.org or register online (credit card) at www.womenandgirlsfund.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP, 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Online version of Shore Regional Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group. Lactation consultant Carol Leonard holds a weekly virtual session to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys. Free. Registration and info: cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.
MEMBERSHIP MEETING, noon, Community Club of Preston picnic lunch at the pavilion at James T. Wright Memorial Park on Back Landing Road, Preston. Bring a bagged lunch. Drinks and desserts will be provided. In case of inclement weather, meeting will be held at the Lions Club Community Building, 114 Williamson St., Preston.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Wednesday. Some help given for knitting and crocheting. Open to members of the center at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
BAY HUNDRED CHESS CLUB, 1 to 3 p.m., St. Michaels Library Branch. Beginners welcome. Info: 410-745-9490.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
WEDNESDAY DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Menu: pork loin, roast potatoes and succotash. Cost: $9. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-8619.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
HATHA YOGA, 10 a.m., with Suzie Hurley at Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St., Easton. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-822-1931, trinitycathedraleaston@gmail.com or www.trinitycathedraleaston.com.
GENTLE YOGA, 11:45 a.m., with Suzie Hurley at Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St., Easton. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-822-1931, trinitycathedraleaston@gmail.com or www.trinitycathedraleaston.com.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
CAMBRIDGE FARMERS MARKET, Long Wharf, near 100 High St., Cambridge. 3 to 6 p.m. Local meats, eggs, sweet and savory pies & pastries, bread, scallops, soft and hard crabs, fresh fish, oysters, mushrooms and local fruits and vegetables.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
ZUMBA CLASS, Scott’s United Methodist Church, 3748 Main St., Trappe. 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. Zumba exercise classes hosted by Talbot on the Move. Masks and social distancing required. Zoom classes will be available at a later date. Info: Andrea Pulley 410-476-1757.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
EXPLORE YOUR PARK, 9 a.m., meet at the Tuckahoe State Park office for a three-mile guided walk through the park exploring various plants and trees along the way.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post #29, 9238 Legion Road. Menu to be determined, $8. Entertainment: Denise Dicey on guitar, 7 to 11 p.m. Info: 410-479-2708.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
GENEALOGY RESEARCH, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Upper Shore Genealogical Society of Maryland Research Center, Route 313, Greensboro. Look for sign with flag. Info: usgsmd@yahoo.com.
FALL CRAFT AND YARD SALE, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at James T. Wright Memorial Park, Preston, sponsored by the Community Club of Preston. Rain date: Oct. 2.
MAGNIFICENT MONARCHS WORKSHOP, 10 a.m., at Barnstable Hill Farm in Chester, sponsored by Chesapeake Wildlife Heritage. Workshop is free, but space is limited. All participants must be fully vaccinated. To register, email apupke@cheswildlife.org or call 410-822-5100.
ST. MICHAELS MUSEUM, 10 a.m., walking tour “Historic St. Michaels: Its People, Places and Happenings,” 90 minutes, a mile and a half. To register call 410-745-4323 or 703-713-2100. Info: www.stmichaelsmuseum.org.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
MUSIC IN THE FOREST, 3 to 4 p.m., at Adkins Arboretum in Ridgely. Area musician will perform throughout the forest, presented in partnership with Chestertown’s National Music Festival.
OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT, 7:30 to 9 p.m., at the Federalsburg Marina, sponsored by the YMCA.
DANCE, 9 p.m. to midnight, VFW Post 7460, 115 Sandy Hill Road, Cambridge, with the band Twisted Fate. Open to the public. Cost: $10 per person at the door. Proceeds to benefit veterans.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
DESIGNER PURSE BINGO, Relay for Life Team BEST fundraiser, Cambridge Elks Lodge, 5465 Elks Lodge Road, Cambridge. Doors open at noon; games start at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Special games and 50/50 raffle table. Contact Chris Foxwell at 443-521-4517 or Jennifer Justice at 443-521-5942.
DESIGNER BAG BINGO, at the Kent Island American Legion, 800 Romancoke Road, Stevensville, to benefit Chesapeake Cats and Dogs. Doors open at noon; games begin at 2 p.m. Tickets, $35 in advance; $40 at the door. Order at www.chesapeakecatsanddogs.com or call 410-643-9955.
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP, 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Online version of Shore Regional Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group. Lactation consultant Carol Leonard holds a weekly virtual session to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys. Free. Registration and info: cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Wednesday. Some help given for knitting and crocheting. Open to members of the center at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
WEDNESDAY DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Menu: spaghetti and meatballs with salad. Cost: $9. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-8619.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
HATHA YOGA, 10 a.m., with Suzie Hurley at Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St., Easton. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-822-1931, trinitycathedraleaston@gmail.com or www.trinitycathedraleaston.com.
MOAA LUNCHEON, 11:30 a.m., Prospect Bay Country Club, Grasonville. Cost: $27. Military Officers Association of the Upper Eastern Shore members should RSVP menu choice by Sept. 20 to Clark Erlandson at c.erlandson@atlanticbb.net or 410-827-5896. Mail checks to George Shoener, 7472 Pamelas Way, Easton, MD 21601.
GENTLE YOGA, 11:45 a.m., with Suzie Hurley at Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St., Easton. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-822-1931, trinitycathedraleaston@gmail.com or www.trinitycathedraleaston.com.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
CAMBRIDGE FARMERS MARKET, Long Wharf, near 100 High St., Cambridge. 3 to 6 p.m. Local meats, eggs, sweet and savory pies & pastries, bread, scallops, soft and hard crabs, fresh fish, oysters, mushrooms and local fruits and vegetables.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
ZUMBA CLASS, Scott’s United Methodist Church, 3748 Main St., Trappe. 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. Zumba exercise classes hosted by Talbot on the Move. Masks and social distancing required. Zoom classes will be available at a later date. Info: Andrea Pulley 410-476-1757.
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
GENEALOGY RESEARCH, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Upper Shore Genealogical Society of Maryland Research Center, Route 313, Greensboro. Look for sign with flag. Info: usgsmd@yahoo.com.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
SUNDAY, OCT. 3
BREAKFAST BUFFET, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Grasonville VFW Post 7464, 203 VFW Ave., Grasonville. All you can eat: $9 for adults, $4 for kids, $5 for first responders.
LONGABERGER BASKET BINGO, doors open at noon, games begin at 2 p.m., Sudlersville Senior Center, 605 Foxxtown Dr., Sudlersville. Admission: $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Extra packs, $10/ Special games, $2 each or three for $5. Tricky Tray, $5 a sheet. Door prizes. Refreshments available for purchase. Proceeds benefit Sudlersville Senior Center.
MONDAY, OCT. 4
FASHION SHOW, 11 a.m., Prospect Bay Country Club, Grasonville, presented by Estate Treasurers to benefit Compass hospice. Includes luncheon, cash bar, live and silent auctions. Tickets: $50; seating is limited. Call 443-262-4106.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Wednesday. Some help given for knitting and crocheting. Open to members of the center at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
WEDNESDAY DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Menu: country fried steak, mashed potatoes and a vegetable. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-8619.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
ST. MICHAELS FARMERS MARKET, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., 206 S. Talbot St., St. Michaels. Matching program up to $20 for anyone on nutritional benefits. Info: stmichaelsmarket@gmail.com.
SECOND SATURDAY BOOK SALE, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Book Cellar, meeting room and lower level lobby at the Dorchester County Library, Cambridge. Prices range from 50 cents to $1. Proceeds help Friends of the Library to purchase equipment, books, reference materials and more.
GALA BAZAAR, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Sycamore Cottage, 417 High Street, Cambridge, sponsored by the Cambridge Woman’s Club. Free admission.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Wednesday. Some help given for knitting and crocheting. Open to members of the center at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
WEDNESDAY DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Menu: chicken and dumplings. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-8619.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
GENEALOGY RESEARCH, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Upper Shore Genealogical Society of Maryland Research Center, Route 313, Greensboro. Look for sign with flag. Info: usgsmd@yahoo.com.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Wednesday. Some help given for knitting and crocheting. Open to members of the center at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
WEDNESDAY DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Menu: Schnitzel (breaded pork cutlet), noodles and cooked apples. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-8619.
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
INDOOR CRAFT & YARD SALE, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Caroline County 4-H Park, 8230 Detour Road, Denton. Benefits the Caroline County 4-H Program. Info: Joanne Wooters, 410-479-0565.
GENEALOGY RESEARCH, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Upper Shore Genealogical Society of Maryland Research Center, Route 313, Greensboro. Look for sign with flag. Info: usgsmd@yahoo.com.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Wednesday. Some help given for knitting and crocheting. Open to members of the center at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
WEDNESDAY DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Menu: beef stew. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-8619.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
GENEALOGY RESEARCH, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Upper Shore Genealogical Society of Maryland Research Center, Route 313, Greensboro. Look for sign with flag. Info: usgsmd@yahoo.com.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
GENEALOGY RESEARCH, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Upper Shore Genealogical Society of Maryland Research Center, Route 313, Greensboro. Look for sign with flag. Info: usgsmd@yahoo.com.
MAKE A DIFFERENCE DAY, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Sudlersville Middle School, 600 Charles St., Sudlersville. Lunch provided free. Transportation available by calling before Oct. 15, 410-827-7194. Services: dental, employment, expungement fair, food bank, haircuts, health care, housing assistance, shelter, veterans services and benefits, WIC program and more. Bring personal identification. Face masks required. For information, contact Michelle Marshall at 410-758-3977 or mmarshall@qac.org or Jone Taylor at 410-758-8026 or jone.taylor@maryland.gov.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
SUNDAY, NOV. 7
BREAKFAST BUFFET, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Grasonville VFW Post 7464, 203 VFW Ave., Grasonville. All you can eat: $9 for adults, $4 for kids, $5 for first responders.
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
CHESTERTOWN FARMERS MARKET, Fountain Park. 8 a.m. to noon. until about last Saturday in December. Support farm and artisan vendors. Sections of the 200 and 300 blocks of High Street closed to traffic; vendors between Spring Avenue and Court Street and along Memorial Plaza as needed. Social distancing and mask wearing in effect.
ST. MICHAELS FARMERS MARKET, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., 206 S. Talbot St., St. Michaels. Matching program up to $20 for anyone on nutritional benefits. Info: stmichaelsmarket@gmail.com.
SECOND SATURDAY BOOK SALE, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Book Cellar, meeting room and lower level lobby at the Dorchester County Library, Cambridge. Prices range from 50 cents to $1. Proceeds help Friends of the Library to purchase equipment, books, reference materials and more.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
GENEALOGY RESEARCH, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Upper Shore Genealogical Society of Maryland Research Center, Route 313, Greensboro. Look for sign with flag. Info: usgsmd@yahoo.com.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
GENEALOGY RESEARCH, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Upper Shore Genealogical Society of Maryland Research Center, Route 313, Greensboro. Look for sign with flag. Info: usgsmd@yahoo.com.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
SUNDAY, DEC. 5
BREAKFAST BUFFET, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Grasonville VFW Post 7464, 203 VFW Ave., Grasonville. All you can eat: $9 for adults, $4 for kids, $5 for first responders.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
SECOND SATURDAY BOOK SALE, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Book Cellar, meeting room and lower level lobby at the Dorchester County Library, Cambridge. Prices range from 50 cents to $1. Proceeds help Friends of the Library to purchase equipment, books, reference materials and more.
GENEALOGY RESEARCH, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Upper Shore Genealogical Society of Maryland Research Center, Route 313, Greensboro. Look for sign with flag. Info: usgsmd@yahoo.com.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
SATURDAY. JAN. 8
SECOND SATURDAY BOOK SALE, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Book Cellar, meeting room and lower level lobby at the Dorchester County Library, Cambridge. Prices range from 50 cents to $1. Proceeds help Friends of the Library to purchase equipment, books, reference materials and more.
