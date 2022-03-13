MONDAY, MARCH 14
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, MARCH 15
HEALTHY FOR LIFE, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., online via WebEx (access link will be provided upon registration), facilitated by Jeanette Jeffrey. Free. Register at https::bit/ly/UMMS_Helathy4Life. Topic: Rethink Your Drink.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP, 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Online version of Shore Regional Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group. Lactation consultant Carol Leonard holds a weekly virtual session to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys. Free. Registration and info: cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post #29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
GRIEF AS A MAN, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. After the loss of a spouse or significant other, men realize grieving can be constructive. This group provides a safe space for sharing of sorrow and finding strength and peace. Meets every Tuesday through April 26. Call 410-822-6681 ext. 116 or visit www.Talbothospice.org.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16
SPEAKER SERIES, 1 p.m., “Crab Industry Catalysts: Coulbourne and Jewett Seafood Packing Company,” Virtual Program presented by the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, St. Michaels. CBMM’s Chief Curator Pete Lesher will explore the successes, challenges, and legacy of this Black-owned business, which operated on Navy Point until the 1960s. Cost: $7.50 per person, or $6 for CBMM members. Register online for an additional discount. To sign up, or for information, visit bit.ly/CBMMSpeakerSeries.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, MARCH 17
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
FRIDAY, MARCH 18
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. Sons of the American Legion serving corned beef, cabbage and potatoes dinner, $8. Karaoke with Linda Webb, 7 to 11 p.m. Info: 410-479-2708.
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
SOUP AND WALK, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Topic: Early Blooms, Songbirds and Spring Frogs. Plants of interest include skunk cabbage, paw paw, spring beauty and bloodroot. Menu: country bean and red cabbage soup, quinoa-red pepper salad, pumpernickel bread with spinach spread, Black Forest cake with cherries. Cost: $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Advance registration is required. Visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.
VFW LUNCHEON, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., VFW Post 7464, Grasonville. Choice of pit ham, beef or oysters with sides, $12. Drinks additional. Boardwalk fries, $3. Info: 410-827-8194.
CARS AND COFFEE, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by Prestige Auto Vault and Doc’s Sunset Grille. Free. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
THRIFT STORE & FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Food pantry hours: 9 a.m. to noon; thrift store hours: 1 to 4 p.m. Thrift store featuring gently used clothing, boutique, housewares and furniture. Donations accepted Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SUNDAY, MARCH 20
Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. Cost: $9.
MONDAY, MARCH 21
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, MARCH 22
HEALTHY FOR LIFE, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., online via WebEx (access link will be provided upon registration), facilitated by Jeanette Jeffrey. Free. Register at https::bit/ly/UMMS_Helathy4Life. Topic: Smart Shopping.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP, 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Online version of Shore Regional Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group. Lactation consultant Carol Leonard holds a weekly virtual session to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys. Free. Registration and info: cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post #29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
GRIEF AS A MAN, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. After the loss of a spouse or significant other, men realize grieving can be constructive. This group provides a safe space for sharing of sorrow and finding strength and peace. Meets every Tuesday through April 26. Call 410-822-6681 ext. 116 or visit www.Talbothospice.org.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP, 5-6 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. For those experiencing the death of a loved one and need a safe place to share and seek hope. Meets every 4th Tuesday of the month. Call 410-822-6681 ext. 116 or visit www.Talbothospice.org.
SURVIVORS OF SUDDEN/TRAGIC LOSS, 7-8 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. This group offers safe peer-based support to those who have lost loved ones to suicide, overdoses, accidents and homicides. Meets every 4th Tuesday of the month. Call 410-822-6681 ext. 116 or visit www.Talbothospice.org
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23
WINTER LECTURE SERIES, 11 a.m., Easton Firehouse, 315 Aurora Park Dr., Easton. Talbot County Garden Club presents Neil Sanders, author of “Gardening is Murder,” a humorous look at gardening from a spouse’s view. Free.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, MARCH 24
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
FRIDAY, MARCH 25
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. Shrimp or chicken wrap dinner, $8. Entertainment by Vintage Blue, 7 to 11 p.m. Info: 410-479-2708.
SATURDAY, MARCH 26
CARS AND COFFEE, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by Prestige Auto Vault and Doc’s Sunset Grille. Free. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
THRIFT STORE & FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Food pantry hours: 9 a.m. to noon; thrift store hours: 1 to 4 p.m. Thrift store featuring gently used clothing, boutique, housewares and furniture. Donations accepted Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net orwww.oxfordcc.org.
AMERICAN LEGION FAMILY DAY. Open to the public, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Talbot Co. Agriculture & Education Center, 10659 Hiners Lane, Easton. There will be live music, food and fun, a Chili Cook-Off, Immunization Clinic and door prizes.
MONDAY, MARCH 28
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, MARCH 29
HEALTHY FOR LIFE, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., online via WebEx (access link will be provided upon registration), facilitated by Jeanette Jeffrey. Free. Register at https::bit/ly/UMMS_Helathy4Life. Topic: Weekly Meals.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP, 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Online version of Shore Regional Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group. Lactation consultant Carol Leonard holds a weekly virtual session to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys. Free. Registration and info: cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post #29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
GRIEF AS A MAN, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. After the loss of a spouse or significant other, men realize grieving can be constructive. This group provides a safe space for sharing of sorrow and finding strength and peace. Meets every Tuesday through April 26. Call 410-822-6681 ext. 116 or visit www.Talbothospice.org.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, MARCH 31
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
FRIDAY, APRIL 1
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
CARS AND COFFEE, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by Prestige Auto Vault and Doc’s Sunset Grille. Free. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
THRIFT STORE & FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon, food pantry; 1 to 4 p.m. thrift store featuring gently used clothing, boutique, housewares and furniture. Saturdays. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
MONDAY, APRIL 4
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, APRIL 5
HEALTHY FOR LIFE, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., online via WebEx (access link will be provided upon registration), facilitated by Jeanette Jeffrey. Free. Register at https::bit/ly/UMMS_Helathy4Life. Topic: Eat the Rainbow.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP, 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Online version of Shore Regional Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group. Lactation consultant Carol Leonard holds a weekly virtual session to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys. Free. Registration and info: cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post #29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
GRIEF AS A MAN, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. After the loss of a spouse or significant other, men realize grieving can be constructive. This group provides a safe space for sharing of sorrow and finding strength and peace. Meets every Tuesday through April 26. Call 410-822-6681 ext. 116 or visit www.Talbothospice.org.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
CARS AND COFFEE, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by Prestige Auto Vault and Doc’s Sunset Grille. Free. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
THRIFT STORE & FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon, food pantry; 1 to 4 p.m. thrift store featuring gently used clothing, boutique, housewares and furniture. Saturdays. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
MONDAY, APRIL 11
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, APRIL 12
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP, 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Online version of Shore Regional Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group. Lactation consultant Carol Leonard holds a weekly virtual session to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys. Free. Registration and info: cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post #29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP, 1-2 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. Share ideas, thoughts and feelings about caring for a loved one. Meets every 2nd Tuesday of the month. Call 410-822-6681 ext. 116 or visit www.Talbothospice.org.
GRIEF AS A MAN, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. After the loss of a spouse or significant other, men realize grieving can be constructive. This group provides a safe space for sharing of sorrow and finding strength and peace. Meets every Tuesday through April 26. Call 410-822-6681 ext. 116 or visit www.Talbothospice.org.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, APRIL 14
Book Club, 6 to 7 p.m., via Zoom, sponsored by Talbot County Free Library and Talbot Family Network, featuring “Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor,” by Layla F. Saad. Register at www.tcfl.org.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
FRIDAY, APRIL 15
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
SOUP AND WALK, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Topic: Spring Ephemerals and Pollinators. Plants of interest include pink spring beauty, may apple, dogwood, golden groundsel, spicebush, sassafras and white beech. Menu: ginger sweet potato soup, Eastern Shore crunchy coleslaw, wheat flaxseed bread with peach jam, almond cupcake with lemon frosting. Cost: $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Advance registration is required. Visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.
CARS AND COFFEE, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by Prestige Auto Vault and Doc’s Sunset Grille. Free. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
THRIFT STORE & FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon, food pantry; 1 to 4 p.m. thrift store featuring gently used clothing, boutique, housewares and furniture. Saturdays. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
MONDAY, APRIL 18
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, APRIL 19
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP, 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Online version of Shore Regional Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group. Lactation consultant Carol Leonard holds a weekly virtual session to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys. Free. Registration and info: cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post #29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
GRIEF AS A MAN, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. After the loss of a spouse or significant other, men realize grieving can be constructive. This group provides a safe space for sharing of sorrow and finding strength and peace. Meets every Tuesday through April 26. Call 410-822-6681 ext. 116 or visit www.Talbothospice.org.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, APRIL 21
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
CARS AND COFFEE, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by Prestige Auto Vault and Doc’s Sunset Grille. Free. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
THRIFT STORE & FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon, food pantry; 1 to 4 p.m. thrift store featuring gently used clothing, boutique, housewares and furniture. Saturdays. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
MONDAY, APRIL 18
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, APRIL 26
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP, 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Online version of Shore Regional Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group. Lactation consultant Carol Leonard holds a weekly virtual session to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys. Free. Registration and info: cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post #29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
GRIEF AS A MAN, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. After the loss of a spouse or significant other, men realize grieving can be constructive. This group provides a safe space for sharing of sorrow and finding strength and peace. Meets every Tuesday through April 26. Call 410-822-6681 ext. 11
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP, 5-6 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. For those experiencing the death of a loved one and need a safe place to share and seek hope. Meets every 4th Tuesday of the month. Call 410-822-6681 ext. 116 or visit www.Talbothospice.org.
SURVIVORS OF SUDDEN/TRAGIC LOSS, 7-8 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. This group offers safe peer-based support to those who have lost loved ones to suicide, overdoses, accidents and homicides. Meets every 4th Tuesday of the month. Call 410-822-6681 ext. 116 or visit www.Talbothospice.org
TUESDAY, MAY 10
CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP, 1-2 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. Share ideas, thoughts and feelings about caring for a loved one. Meets every 2nd Tuesday of the month. Call 410-822-6681 ext. 116 or visit www.Talbothospice.org.
THURSDAY, MAY 12
Book Club, 6 to 7 p.m., via Zoom, sponsored by Talbot County Free Library and Talbot Family Network, featuring “A Place for Us,” by Fatima Farheen Mirza. Register at www.tcfl.org.
SATURDAY, MAY 21
SOUP AND WALK, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Topic: Beavers, Tuckahoe Creek and Beyond. Plants of interest include mountain laurel, beech, tulip tree, pink lady’s slipper, Solomon’s seal and may apple. Menu: minestrone, oven-roasted red beets and carrots, brown rice bread with raspberry jam, cinnamon crunch apple cake. Cost: $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Advance registration is required. Visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
SOUP AND WALK, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Topic: Sunny Meadows. Plants of interest include milkweed, black-eyed Susan, goldenrod, Indian grass, big bluestem and sumac berries. Menu: lentil and greens soup, wild rice berry salad, anadama cornbread with salsa, ginger oatmeal walnut cookies. Cost: $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Advance registration is required. Visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
SOUP AND WALK, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Topic: Dazzling Fall Color. Listen for migrating birds and woodpeckers while watching for changing color on sweet gum, sassafras, tupelo, sumac, dogwood, paw paw, hickory, beech and tulip trees. Menu: cream of broccoli soup, black-eyed pea salad, dill cottage cheese bread with strawberry jam, old-fashioned pear cobbler. Cost: $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Advance registration is required. Visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.
SATURDAY, NOV. 15
SOUP AND WALK, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Topic: Autumn Harvest. Plants of interest include dogwood, hibiscus, partridge berry, oak, loblolly pine, juniper, verbena, ironwood and strawberry bush. Menu: kale and chicken soup, apple date salad, cinnamon raisin bread, baked cranberry apples. Cost: $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Advance registration is required. Visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.
