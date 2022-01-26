WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19
Wednesday Morning Artists, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, JAN. 20
Senior Walk, 10:30 a.m., meet at the Martinak State Park Office, Denton, for a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length, or about 3,000 steps, with benches are available for resting and enjoying nature. Info: call 410-820-1668 or email karen.gianninoto@maryland.gov.
Dismantling Racism, 1 to 4 p.m., virtual workshop sponsored by Talbot Family Network and Talbot County Free Library. Thursday, Jan. 20. Free. Advance registration required. Contact director@talbotfamilynetwork.org to register and for additional information.
Chesapeake Forum, 4 to 5 :30 p.m., Distinguished Visiting Scholar Pamela “Pan” Conrad speaks on “Exploration, adventure and science: what’s the difference, and why does it matter?” Cost: $25. Register for virtual event at www.chesapeakeforum.org.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
THRIFT SHOP, St. Mark’s Thrift Shop, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FRIDAY, JAN. 21
DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road. Sons of the American Legion will serve a beef French dip dinner, $8. Entertainment: Karaoke with Linda Webb, 7 to 11 p.m. Info: 410-479-2708.
FRIED CHICKEN DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday lunches and dinner. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT SHOP, St. Mark’s Thrift Shop, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
SATURDAY, JAN. 22
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Donations accepted only on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Saturdays open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT SHOP, St. Mark’s Thrift Shop, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
MONDAY, JAN. 24
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, JAN. 25
Senior Walk, 10:30 a.m., meet at the Martinak State Park Office, Denton, for a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length, or about 3,000 steps, with benches are available for resting and enjoying nature. Info: call 410-820-1668 or email karen.gianninoto@maryland.gov.
WINTER LECTURE SERIES, 11 a.m., Easton Firehouse, 315 Aurora Park Dr., Easton. Talbot County Garden Club presents Jenny Rose Carey, former director of Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Meadowbrook Farm. Free.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Tuesdays open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
Chesapeake Forum, 1 to 2:30 p.m., “Stories of Literary Marriages” with Margot Miller. Cost $30 for three-session Zoom class. Register at www.chesapeakeforum.org.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26
Caroline Cares Community Resource Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 100 S. 5th Ave. Denton. Info: call Abby at 443-448-7297. Sponsored by Caroline and Kent Housing and Homeless Alliance.
Wednesday Morning Artists, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
SPEAKER SERIES, 5 p.m., virtual session, “Route One: Styling Maryland Pride through Apparel,” hosted by Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, St. Michaels. Founder and CEO Ali Von Paris will share her journey as an entrepreneur, taking inspiration from the local community for product lines and corporate social responsibility initiatives. Cost: $7.50 per person, or $6 for CBMM members. Register online for an additional discount. To sign up, or for information, visit bit.ly/CBMMSpeakerSeries.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, JAN. 27
Chesapeake Forum, 10 to 11:30 a.m., “Milton, Blake, and Wordsworth on Being Human” with John Miller and Michael Valliant. Cost: $30 for a three-session hybrid class. Register at www.chesapeakeforum.org.
Senior Walk, 10:30 a.m., meet at the Martinak State Park Office, Denton, for a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length, or about 3,000 steps, with benches are available for resting and enjoying nature. Info: call 410-820-1668 or email karen.gianninoto@maryland.gov.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/..
THRIFT SHOP, St. Mark’s Thrift Shop, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FRIDAY, JAN. 28
DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road. Dinner menu to be determined, $8. Entertainment: Country Express, 7 to 11 p.m. Info: 410-479-2708.
THRIFT SHOP, St. Mark’s Thrift Shop, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday lunches and dinner. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
SATURDAY, JAN. 29
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Saturdays open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
WINTER STEAM TEAM, 10 a.m. to noon for ages 4-6, 1 to 3 p.m. for ages 7-9, “Sail by the Stars” hands-on exploration for young mariners, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, St. Michaels. Cost is $15 per class. Need-based scholarships for individual classes available. For more information, and to register, visit bit.ly/WinterSTEAMTeam.
THRIFT SHOP, St. Mark’s Thrift Shop, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
TUESDAY, FEB. 1
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2
Wednesday Morning Artists, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
SPEAKER SERIES, 1 p.m., “Chesapeake Light Craft and the Business of Building Boats,” in Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s Van Lennap Auditorium. Owner and managing director John C. Harris traces his path from building boats in his parents’ garage to leading the largest build-your-own-boat-kit business in the world. Cost: $7.50 per person, or $6 for CBMM members. Register online for an additional discount. To sign up, or for information, visit bit.ly/CBMMSpeakerSeries.
EASTON MEDITATION GROUP, 7 to 8 p.m., via Zoom. Guided mindfulness meditation, talk and discussion. Contact Larissa Kitenko at lkitenko@yahoo.com for Zoom link.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, FEB. 3
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT SHOP, St. Mark’s Thrift Shop, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FRIDAY, FEB. 4
DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road. Bratwurst dinner, $8. Entertainment: karaoke with Alan Cheezum, 7 to 11 p.m. Info: 410-479-2708.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday lunches and dinner. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT SHOP, St. Mark’s Thrift Shop, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
THRIFT SHOP, St. Mark’s Thrift Shop, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Saturdays open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
WINTER STEAM TEAM, 10 a.m. to noon for ages 4-6, 1 to 3 p.m. for ages 7-9, “Art in Motion” hands-on exploration for young mariners, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, St. Michaels. Cost is $15 per class. Need-based scholarships for individual classes available. For more information, and to register, visit bit.ly/WinterSTEAMTeam.
SUNDAY, FEB. 6
FOUR CHAPLAINS CEREMONY, 1 p.m., American Legion Talbot Post 70. The public is invited to commemorate the 1943 sinking of the S.S. Dorchester, and the four chaplains onboard who gave up their life jackets and linked arms in prayer while the ship sank.
TUESDAY, FEB. 8
Docent Interest Meeting, 2 to 3 p.m., virtual meeting about volunteering at Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels. Discussion will be focused on volunteers who would like to lead guided tours and programs for guests. Registration is free and required at bit.ly/CBMMVolunteerInterest. Applications to become a volunteer can be found at cbmm.org/support/volunteer.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9
Wednesday Morning Artists, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
SPEAKER SERIES, 1 p.m., via Zoom, “A Chicken in Every Pot: The Rise of Delmarva’s Poultry Production,” presented by Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, St. Michaels. Roger Horowitz, director of the Center for the History of Business, Technology, and Society at the Hagley Museum and Library, will explore the rise of Delmarva’s poultry industry, as well as its environmental, social, and economic impacts. Cost: $7.50 per person, or $6 for CBMM members. Register online for an additional discount. To sign up, or for information, visit bit.ly/CBMMSpeakerSeries.
THURSDAY, FEB. 10
Book Club, 6 to 7 p.m., via Zoom, sponsored by Talbot County Free Library and Talbot Family Network, featuring “We Are Not Like Them,” by Christine Pride. Register at www.tcfl.org.
THRIFT SHOP, St. Mark’s Thrift Shop, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FRIDAY, FEB. 11
THRIFT SHOP, St. Mark’s Thrift Shop, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road. Fish and/or shrimp dinner, $8 for one or $12 for both. Entertainment: Country Express Band, 7 to 11 p.m. Info: 410-479-2708.
SATURDAY, FEB. 12
THRIFT SHOP, St. Mark’s Thrift Shop, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
WINTER STEAM TEAM, 10 a.m. to noon for ages 4-6, 1 to 3 p.m. for ages 7-9, “Happy Habitats” hands-on exploration for young mariners, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, St. Michaels. Cost is $15 per class. Need-based scholarships for individual classes available. For more information, and to register, visit bit.ly/WinterSTEAMTeam.
VALENTINE’S DANCE, 8 to 11:45 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Tickets $15. Music provided by “Golden Touch”. Fun and dancing open to the public! Purchase tickets at post. Info: 410-822-8619.
TUESDAY, FEB. 15
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16
Wednesday Morning Artists, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
SPEAKER SERIES, 5 p.m., “Oyster Aquaculture: Past, Present, & Hopes for the Future,” Van Lennep Auditorium, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, St. Michaels. Imani Black, founder of Minorities in Aquaculture, will explore the opportunities presented by aquaculture, farming seafood like oysters in a sustainable way. Cost: $7.50 per person, or $6 for CBMM members. Register online for an additional discount. To sign up, or for information, visit bit.ly/CBMMSpeakerSeries.
FRIDAY, FEB. 18
DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road. Sons of the American Legion serve grilled pork chop dinner, $8. Entertainment: karaoke with Linda Webb, 7 to 11 p.m. Info: 410-479-2708.
SATURDAY, FEB. 19
WINTER STEAM TEAM, 10 a.m. to noon for ages 4-6, 1 to 3 p.m. for ages 7-9, “Brackish Brushes” hands-on exploration for young mariners, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, St. Michaels. Cost is $15 per class. Need-based scholarships for individual classes available. For more information, and to register, visit bit.ly/WinterSTEAMTeam.
VFW LUNCHEON, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., VFW Post 7464, Grasonville. Choice of pit ham, beef or oysters with sides, $12. Drinks additional. Boardwalk fries, $3. Info: 410-827-8194.
SUNDAY, FEB. 20
SUNDAY BREAKFAST, 8 to 11 a.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road. Cost: $9. Info: 410-479-2708.
TUESDAY, FEB. 22
WINTER LECTURE SERIES, 11 a.m., Easton Firehouse, 315 Aurora Park Dr., Easton. Talbot County Garden Club presents Claire Jones, certified professional horticulturalist, landscape consultant and floral designer. Free.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23
Wednesday Morning Artists, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
