TUESDAY, JULY 25
HEALING THROUGH YOGA, 8:45 to 9:45 a.m., at Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. No Fee. A weekly yoga class to help find strength in the grieving process. For anyone grieving the death of a loved one. Taught by Leslie Orndoff, RYT. No prior yoga experience necessary. Registration required: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 26
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THURSDAY, JULY 27
YOGA CLASS, Trinity Cathedral, Miller Hall, 314 North Street & Goldsborough, Easton. Yoga with Suzie Hurley, 10 a.m. Intermediate, 11:45 a.m. Beginners. Info: 240-423-3706 or www.suziehurley.com.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 3 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
Cambridge Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Long Wharf Park.
TACO BAR, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
LITE FARE, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $10. Open to the public.
FRIDAY, JULY 28
Federalsburg Museum, 100 Covey-Williams Alley, behind the Federalsburg Town Hall, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission; donations gratefully accepted.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
Friday Night Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $15. Open to the public.
CHICKEN DIVAN DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
SATURDAY, JULY 29
Upper Shore Genealogical Society Research Center, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
Concert in the Park, 4 to 7 p.m., the Southbound Band plays at James T. Wright Memorial Park, 105 Back Landing Road, Preston. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
MONDAY, JULY 31
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
Orchids Webinar, 7 to 8:30 p.m., hosted by Pickering Creek Audubon Center. Join the webinar for a conversation with Julianne McGuinness about the dozens of species of native Maryland orchids as well as orchids found here on the Eastern Shore. Cost is $5 per person. Register at pickeringcreek.org.
TUESDAY, AUG. 1
HEALING THROUGH YOGA, 8:45 to 9:45 a.m., at Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. No Fee. A weekly yoga class to help find strength in the grieving process. For anyone grieving the death of a loved one. Taught by Leslie Orndoff, RYT. No prior yoga experience necessary. Registration required: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2
Wednesday Morning Artists, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THURSDAY, AUG. 3
YOGA CLASS, Trinity Cathedral, Miller Hall, 314 North Street & Goldsborough, Easton. Yoga with Suzie Hurley, 10 a.m. Intermediate, 11:45 a.m. Beginners. Info: 240-423-3706 or www.suziehurley.com.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 3 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
Cambridge Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Long Wharf Park.
TACO BAR, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
LITE FARE, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $10. Open to the public.
Painting Class, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bring Your Own Piece Furniture, at The Treasure Chest, 111 S. Morris St., Oxford. Cost: $65, includes 4 oz. jar of paint. Limit of three participants. For more information or sign up, go to www.treasurechestoxford.com or call 410-924-8817.
Country Fair, 6 p.m., Cordova Firehouse grounds. Food, games, prizes, raffle, music, cake wheel, dunk the clown, hayrides, fire truck rides, dime pitch and more. No pets allowed. Sponsored by Cordova Volunteer Firemen’s Association and Auxiliary.
FRIDAY, AUG. 4
Federalsburg Museum, 100 Covey-Williams Alley, behind the Federalsburg Town Hall, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission; donations gratefully accepted.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
Exhibit, “From Colonial Past to Present, Oxford in Business,” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday, Oxford Museum, 101 S. Morris St., Oxford. Info: www.oxfordmuseummd.org.
Author Chat, noon, Oxford Community Center, presented with Mystery Loves Company. Enjoy an Indian-themed lunch and chat with Sujata Massey, author of “The Mistress of Bhatia House.” Books available. Info: oxfordcc.org.
Friday Night Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $15. Open to the public.
Country Fair, 6 p.m., Cordova Firehouse grounds. Food, games, prizes, raffle, music, cake wheel, dunk the clown, hayrides, fire truck rides, dime pitch and more. No pets allowed. Sponsored by Cordova Volunteer Firemen’s Association and Auxiliary.
SATURDAY, AUG. 5
CARS AND COFFEE, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by Prestige Auto Vault and Doc’s Sunset Grille. Free. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
Upper Shore Genealogical Society Research Center, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
Exhibit, “From Colonial Past to Present, Oxford in Business,” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday, Oxford Museum, 101 S. Morris St., Oxford. Info: www.oxfordmuseummd.org.
Joust, noon, at the Caroline-Dorchester County Fair, Caroline County 4-H Park, 8230 Detour Road, Denton, sponsored by the Eastern Shore Jousting Association. Jousting is Maryland’s Official State Sport. Gate admission benefits the Fair. Open to spectators to watch. Bring your own chairs. Info: contact Buddy Wooters at 410-829-8736.
Country Fair, 4 p.m., Cordova Firehouse grounds. Parade begins at 5 p.m. Food, games, prizes, raffle, music, cake wheel, dunk the clown, hayrides, fire truck rides, dime pitch and more. No pets allowed. Sponsored by Cordova Volunteer Firemen’s Association and Auxiliary.
Happy Hour Summer Concert, 5 to 7 p.m., featuring Rosewood at Oxford Community Center.
Family Bingo, Immanuel United Church of Christ, 5401 Whitehall Road, Cambridge. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6 p.m. Adults and children 12 and older: $10; children under 12: $5. Admission includes six cards for 20 games for adults and three cards for 20 games for children under 12 and a door prize ticket. Second set of cards: $5. Food available for purchase. Featuring: Tricky Tray, 50/50 raffle and door prizes.
Happy Hour Summer Concert, 5 to 7 p.m., Rosewood performs blues and rock at the Oxford Community Center Cost: $10. Info: www.oxfordcc.org or 410-226-5409.
SUNDAY, AUG. 6
Exhibit, “From Colonial Past to Present, Oxford in Business,” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday, Oxford Museum, 101 S. Morris St., Oxford. Info: www.oxfordmuseummd.org.
MONDAY, AUG. 7
Exhibit, “From Colonial Past to Present, Oxford in Business,” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday, Oxford Museum, 101 S. Morris St., Oxford. Info: www.oxfordmuseummd.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
