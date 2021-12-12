MONDAY, DEC. 13
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
Holiday Open House, noon to 2 p.m., with the Queen Anne’s County Commissioners at the Kramer Center, 104 Powell St., Centreville.
HOLIDAY CONCERT, 7 p.m., by the Chorus of Dorchester at Dorchester Center for the Arts, 321 High St., Cambridge.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP, 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Online version of Shore Regional Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group. Lactation consultant Carol Leonard holds a weekly virtual session to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys. Free. Registration and info: cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15
WEDNESDAY DINNER, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Menu: fried flounder, potato and coleslaw, $9. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-8619.
EASTON MEDITATION GROUP, 7 to 8 p.m., Zoom meeting. Guided mindfulness meditation; talk; discussion. Contact: lkitenko@yahoo.com for Zoom link.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, DEC. 16
HATHA YOGA, 10 a.m., with Suzie Hurley at Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St., Easton. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-822-1931, trinitycathedraleaston@gmail.com or www.trinitycathedraleaston.com.
VFW LUNCHEON, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Post 7464, Grasonville, daily specials. Info: 410-827-8194.
GENTLE YOGA, 11:45 a.m., with Suzie Hurley at Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St., Easton. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-822-1931, trinitycathedraleaston@gmail.com or www.trinitycathedraleaston.com.
THRIFT SHOP, St. Mark’s Thrift Shop 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971. Updates: www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL HOLIDAY SHOW, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Main Street Gallery, 518 Poplar St. in Cambridge, runs Thursday through Monday through Jan. 2.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road. Sons of the American Legion will serve a hamburger dinner, $8. Entertainment: Karaoke with Linda Webb, 7 to 11 p.m. Info: 410-479-2708.
FRIED CHICKEN DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
Christmas Shoppe, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Old Wye Mill, 900 Old Wye Mill Road, Wye Mills. Stone ground flours, cornmeal and corn grits, pottery, Christmas mugs filled with almonds, chocolate-covered cashews and more. Proceeds help support the preservation and operation of the mill.
VFW LUNCHEON, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., VFW Post 7464, Grasonville. Choice of pit ham, beef or oysters with sides, $12. Drinks additional. Boardwalk fries, $3. Info: 410-827-8194.
Christmas Extravaganza, noon to 4 p.m., Tilghman Watermen’s Museum, featuring manger scenes from around the world.
HOLIDAY LIGHT DISPLAY, 7 to 9 p.m., Talbot Agricultural and Education Center, 10659 Hiners Lane, Easton. Drive-thru. Cost: $5 a car.
CARS AND COFFEE, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by Prestige Auto Vault and Doc’s Sunset Grille. Free. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
THRIFT STORE & FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon, food pantry; 1 to 4 p.m. thrift store featuring gently used clothing, boutique, housewares and furniture. Saturdays. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SUNDAY, DEC. 19
SUNDAY BREAKFAST, 8 to 11 a.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road. Cost: $9. Info: 410-479-2708.
Christmas Extravaganza, noon to 4 p.m., Tilghman Watermen’s Museum, featuring manger scenes from around the world.
Winter Skating Exhibition, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at the Talbot County Community Center, presented by the Talbot Figure Skating Team. Admission is free.
Talbot County Bird Club, Christmas Bird County. Contact Wayne Bell (410-820-6002 or wbell2@washcoll.edu) for more information or to participate.
SUNDAY, DEC. 12
Talbot County Bird Club, 7 a.m., Tuckahoe State Park, meet in the Easton Acme parking lot. Look for waterfowl and sparrows. Leader: Jeff Effinger (410-443-5016 or jkeffinger55@gmail.com).
Christmas Extravaganza, noon to 4 p.m., Tilghman Watermen’s Museum, featuring manger scenes from around the world.
TURKEY SHOOT, noon to 3 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road. Note new start time. Info: 410-479-2708.
