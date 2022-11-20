SUNDAY, NOV. 20
GUIDED BIRDING TOUR, 8 a.m., Blackwater NWR Visitor Center, three to four hours. Birding party typically tours via car, stopping at hotspots along Wildlife Drive. Binoculars and field guides are recommended. Dress for the weather.
Sunday Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. Info: 410-479-2708.
BREAKFAST, 8:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 70, Easton. Menu: bacon, sausage, home fries, omelets made to order, scrambled eggs, pancakes or waffles, coffee, juice and desserts. Cost: $15 for all you can eat, $12 for one-time through, $10 for seniors. Kids under 6 eat for free.
Turkey Shoot, 1 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. Info: 410-479-2708.
CLUE ON STAGE, 2 p.m., Queen Anne’s County High School, Centreville. Tickets: $12 for general admission, $8 for students. Ages 3 and under admitted free. Tickets available at the door or online at QACHStheatre.ludus.com.
MONDAY, NOV. 21
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, NOV. 22
Grief Support, 5 p.m., at Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. A peer based grief group open to anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one or friend. Info: 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
Survivors of Sudden and Tragic Loss, 7 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. Peer based support (with facilitators) for those who have lost loved ones to suicide, overdoses, accidents, crimes and aggression. Open to anyone who has experienced a sudden death of a loved one or friend. Info: 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Doors open 5 p.m. Snacks and drinks available for purchase. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, NOV. 24
THANKSGIVING TURKEY DINNER, 11:30 a.m., VFW Post 7464, 203 VFW Ave., Grasonville. Dinner with all the trimmings, plus desserts by Chef Todd Corbett. Adults, $12; kids 6 to 12, $5. Kids 5 and under eat for free. Carry-outs available. Benefits VFW Post 7464. Info: 410-827-8194.
FRIDAY, NOV. 25
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
FRIDAY DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Open to the public. Cost: $16.
SATURDAY, NOV. 26
Holiday Gift Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the St. Michaels Inn, hosted by BaysideFriends in the upstairs ballroom. Music, holiday treats, craft tables, vendors, children’s activities and a raffle. Vendors welcome. Cost is $35 for a 10x10 space. Email info@baysidefriends.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
Talbot Bird Club, Evening Owl Prowl, depart Easton Acme Parking Lot at 4 p.m. Leader: Jeff Effinger, 410-443-5016 or jkeffinger55@gmail.com.
SUNDAY, NOV. 27
TALBOT BIRD CLUB, Eastern Neck all-day trip, waterfowl, sparrows. Bring lunch, drinks, bug spray. Depart Easton Acme parking lot at 6:30 a.m., return by 4 p.m. Leaders: Wayne Bell (410-253-1663 or wbell2@washcoll.edu) and Dave Burgevin (301-788-0916 or dburgevin@gmail.com).
MONDAY, NOV. 28
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, NOV. 29
MID-SHORE GIVES, a 24-hour online fundraising event hosted by the Mid-Shore Community Foundation to celebrate and support more than 100 local nonprofits. Info: www.midshoregives.org.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Doors open 5 p.m. Snacks and drinks available for purchase. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
FRIDAY DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Open to the public. Cost: $16.
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL, 9 a..m. to noon, in Garrettson Hall at Zion United Methodist Church, 612 Locust St., Cambridge. Santa, 10 a.m. to noon. Children’s activities, bake table, gently used treasures, Christmas and handmade items, Kid’s Korner shop and specialty vendors. Vegetable beef and chicken noodle soups with biscuits ($8 per container) available for carryout after 10 a.m. Use the Glasgow Street elevator or stair entrances for easy access and plenty of parking. Call the church office, 410-228-4910, with any questions or to pre-order soup.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
CHRISTMAS SHOPPE, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Old Wye Mill, Old Wye Mill Road in Wye Mills,. For sale will be Mill items such as stone ground cornmeal, flour and yellow corn grits, as well as pottery, Christmas mugs filled with almonds and cashews wrapped in dark chocolate, festive aprons, Christmas tree ornaments and Old Wye Mill coffee mugs, as well as other unique items.
SUNDAY, DEC. 4
GUIDED BIRDING TOUR, 9 a.m., Blackwater NWR Visitor Center, three to four hours. Birding party typically tours via car, stopping at hotspots along Wildlife Drive. Binoculars and field guides are recommended. Dress for the weather.
MONDAY, DEC. 5
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Current Community and Art Project is the Blue Ruin building. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE, 5 to 8 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 29553 Canvasback Dr., Easton.
THURSDAY, DEC. 8
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
FRIDAY DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Open to the public. Cost: $16.
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
HO HO HOLIDAY FESTIVUS PADDLE, 12:30 to 2 p.m., meet at the boat ramp next to St. Michaels Harbour Inn, Marina & Spa. Wear your most traditional, most outlandish or most ridiculous December holiday dress up. Sponsored by Eastern Shore SUP Community.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14
Bayside Quilters, 9:30 a.m., Trappe Fire Hall, 4001 Powell Ave., Trappe. This guild is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Speakers, outreach, classes. All are welcome.
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Current Community and Art Project is the Blue Ruin building. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE, 5 to 8 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 29553 Canvasback Dr., Easton.
FRIDAY, DEC. 16
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
VFW FRIDAY DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Open to the public. Cost: $16.
SATURDAY, DEC. 17
CHRISTMAS SHOPPE, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Old Wye Mill, Old Wye Mill Road in Wye Mills,. For sale will be Mill items such as stone ground cornmeal, flour and yellow corn grits, as well as pottery, Christmas mugs filled with almonds and cashews wrapped in dark chocolate, festive aprons, Christmas tree ornaments and Old Wye Mill coffee mugs, as well as other unique items.
VFW LUNCHEON, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring pit ham, beef and oysters, plus sides, Post 7464, VFW Avenue, Grasonville. Cost: $12 per selection. Boardwalk fries, $3. Info: 410-827-8194.
SUNDAY, DEC. 18
BREAKFAST, 8:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 70, Easton. Menu: bacon, sausage, home fries, omelets made to order, scrambled eggs, pancakes or waffles, coffee, juice and desserts. Cost: $15 for all you can eat, $12 for one-time through, $10 for seniors. Kids under 6 eat for free.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Current Community and Art Project is the Blue Ruin building. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE, 5 to 8 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 29553 Canvasback Dr., Easton.
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
VFW FRIDAY DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Open to the public. Cost: $16.
TUESDAY, DEC. 27
Grief Support, 5 p.m., at Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. A peer based grief group open to anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one or friend. Info: 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
Survivors of Sudden and Tragic Loss, 7 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. Peer based support (with facilitators) for those who have lost loved ones to suicide, overdoses, accidents, crimes and aggression. Open to anyone who has experienced a sudden death of a loved one or friend. Info: 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
SATURDAY, JAN. 21
VFW LUNCHEON, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring pit ham, beef and oysters, plus sides, Post 7464, VFW Avenue, Grasonville. Cost: $12 per selection. Boardwalk fries, $3. Info: 410-827-8194.
TUESDAY, JAN. 23
Grief Support, 5 p.m., at Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. A peer based grief group open to anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one or friend. Info: 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
Survivors of Sudden and Tragic Loss, 7 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. Peer based support (with facilitators) for those who have lost loved ones to suicide, overdoses, accidents, crimes and aggression. Open to anyone who has experienced a sudden death of a loved one or friend. Info: 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
SATURDAY, FEB. 18
VFW LUNCHEON, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring pit ham, beef and oysters, plus sides, Post 7464, VFW Avenue, Grasonville. Cost: $12 per selection. Boardwalk fries, $3. Info: 410-827-8194.
TUESDAY, FEB. 28
Grief Support, 5 p.m., at Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. A peer based grief group open to anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one or friend. Info: 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
Survivors of Sudden and Tragic Loss, 7 p.m., Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton. Peer based support (with facilitators) for those who have lost loved ones to suicide, overdoses, accidents, crimes and aggression. Open to anyone who has experienced a sudden death of a loved one or friend. Info: 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
VFW LUNCHEON, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring pit ham, beef and oysters, plus sides, Post 7464, VFW Avenue, Grasonville. Cost: $12 per selection. Boardwalk fries, $3. Info: 410-827-8194.
