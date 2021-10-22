FRIDAY, OCT. 22
SANDWICH SALE, 10:30 a.m. until sold out, at Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company. Federalsburg Lions Club fundraiser. Menu: choice of sandwich — pit beef, pit turkey or pulled pork, pickles, chips, a brownie and soft drink for $9 each. Contact Wayne Cole at 443-786-3943, David Morean at 410-924-0983 or Lisa Schmitt at 410-310-4114 to order. Orders may also be faxed to 410-943-8379.
BARBECUE RIB DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road. Sons of the American Legion serving pork chop dinner, $8. Karaoke with Alan Cheezum, 7 to 11 p.m. Info: 410-479-2708.
HAUNTED HOUSE, 7 to 10 p.m., Black Walnut Point on Tilghman Island. Admission: $12 for adults, $8 for children under 13. Proceeds benefit the Tilghman Island Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
HAUNTED HOUSE, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., presented by the Church Creek Fire Company every Friday and Saturday in October, 1902 Church Creek Road, Church Creek. Admission: $7 per person ages 7 and up.; free for kids under 7. Proceeds benefit the fire company.
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
INDOOR CRAFT & YARD SALE, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Caroline County 4-H Park, 8230 Detour Road, Denton. Benefits the Caroline County 4-H Program. Info: Joanne Wooters, 410-479-0565.
DRUG TAKE BACK DAY, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office, 505 Railroad Ave., Centreville. Drop off your unused, expired and unwanted prescription medications to deputies in the parking lot.
GENEALOGY RESEARCH, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Upper Shore Genealogical Society of Maryland Research Center, Route 313, Greensboro. Look for sign with flag. Info: usgsmd@yahoo.com.
Queenstown Community Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to noon, 7013 Main St, Queenstown. Furniture, clothes, books, toys, household items, tools, antique bottles, and much more. Twenty-five families participating. Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 24.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Following all COVID-19 protocols. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
CHICKEN BARBECUE, 11 a.m. until sold old, Greensboro Lions Club at Charles Bilbrough Memorial Park, Route 480, Greensboro. Meal includes half a chicken and a roll.
BEER GARDEN, 2 to 4 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Relax and enjoy music, beer and food under the shade of gorgeous trees and views of the meadow. Tickets are required. Call 410-634-2847 for information.
HAUNTED HOUSE, 7 to 10 p.m., Black Walnut Point on Tilghman Island. Admission: $12 for adults, $8 for children under 13. Proceeds benefit the Tilghman Island Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
HAUNTED HOUSE, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., presented by the Church Creek Fire Company every Friday and Saturday in October, 1902 Church Creek Road, Church Creek. Admission: $7 per person ages 7 and up.; free for kids under 7. Proceeds benefit the fire company.
CHESTERTOWN FARMERS MARKET, Fountain Park. 8 a.m. to noon. until about last Saturday in December. Support farm and artisan vendors. Sections of the 200 and 300 blocks of High Street closed to traffic; vendors between Spring Avenue and Court Street and along Memorial Plaza as needed. Social distancing and mask wearing in effect.
CARS AND COFFEE, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by Prestige Auto Vault and Doc’s Sunset Grille. Free. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
THRIFT STORE & FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon, food pantry; 1 to 4 p.m. thrift store featuring gently used clothing, boutique, housewares and furniture. Saturdays. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SUNDAY, OCT. 24
BARNYARD BOOSTER, noon to 4 p.m., 241 Bryce Road, Queenstown, featuring food trucks, beverages, animal feeding/petting, a raffle, games, arts and crafts and fall photos with your pet. A fundraising event for Animal Welfare League of Queen Anne’s County. Animal related donations also will be accepted at the event.
BINGO, noon, Preston Volunteer Fire Department, 3860 Choptank Road, Preston, to benefit Preston Historical Society. Games begin at 2 p.m. Admission is $30 for 20 games. Reserve by calling 410-924-9080. Final extra game, $10, with a prize of $1,000. Refreshments available.
TURKEY SHOOT, 1 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road. Info: 410-479-2708.
MONDAY, OCT. 25
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, OCT. 26
BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP, 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Online version of Shore Regional Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group. Lactation consultant Carol Leonard holds a weekly virtual session to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys. Free. Registration and info: cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Wednesday. Some help given for knitting and crocheting. Open to members of the center at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
BAY HUNDRED CHESS CLUB, 1 to 3 p.m., St. Michaels Library Branch. Beginners welcome. Info: 410-745-9490 or kangi35@gmail.com. Masks and vaccinations required.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
WEDNESDAY DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Menu: beef stew. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-8619.
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
HATHA YOGA, 10 a.m., with Suzie Hurley at Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St., Easton. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-822-1931, trinitycathedraleaston@gmail.com or www.trinitycathedraleaston.com.
GENTLE YOGA, 11:45 a.m., with Suzie Hurley at Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St., Easton. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-822-1931, trinitycathedraleaston@gmail.com or www.trinitycathedraleaston.com.
CAMBRIDGE FARMERS MARKET, Long Wharf, near 100 High St., Cambridge. 3 to 6 p.m. Local meats, eggs, sweet and savory pies & pastries, bread, scallops, soft and hard crabs, fresh fish, oysters, mushrooms and local fruits and vegetables.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT SHOP, St. Mark’s Thrift Shop 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m .Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971. Updates: www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
SHRIMP DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road. American Legion Auxiliary serving chicken and dumpling dinner, $8. Entertainment: Country Express, 7 to 11 p.m. Info: 410-479-2708.
HAUNTED HOUSE, 7 to 10 p.m., Black Walnut Point on Tilghman Island. Admission: $12 for adults, $8 for children under 13. Proceeds benefit the Tilghman Island Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
HAUNTED HOUSE, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., presented by the Church Creek Fire Company every Friday and Saturday in October, 1902 Church Creek Road, Church Creek. Admission: $7 per person ages 7 and up.; free for kids under 7. Proceeds benefit the fire company.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
GENEALOGY RESEARCH, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Upper Shore Genealogical Society of Maryland Research Center, Route 313, Greensboro. Look for sign with flag. Info: usgsmd@yahoo.com.
DOG SHOW, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sailwinds Park, Cambridge, sponsored by Christ Church. Grand parade at 10 a.m. Multiple classes. Entry: $5 for the first class, $4 for each additional class. Dogs must be at least 6 months old, fully immunized and kept on a short leash. Pre-registration by Oct. 15 or day of at 9 a.m. Make checks to Christ Church Dog Show. Mail to Christ Church, 601 Church St., Cambridge, MD 21613. Info: 410-228-3161.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
RURAL LIFE MUSEUM/ CAROLINE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 16N. Second St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Following all COVID-19 protocols. Info: 410-479-2055 or www.carolinehistory.org.
HOOTENANY, 4 p.m., Martinak State Park, fall activities start off with scarecrow making followed by music at the Amphitheater. Free admission.
TENT OR TREAT, 6 p.m., Third and Market streets in downtown Denton with the Y. Come dressed in your favorite costume. Costume contest for ages 3 to 12.
HAUNTED HOUSE, 7 to 10 p.m., Black Walnut Point on Tilghman Island. Admission: $12 for adults, $8 for children under 13. Proceeds benefit the Tilghman Island Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
HAUNTED HOUSE, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., presented by the Church Creek Fire Company every Friday and Saturday in October, 1902 Church Creek Road, Church Creek. Admission: $7 per person ages 7 and up.; free for kids under 7. Proceeds benefit the fire company.
HALLOWEEN DANCE AND COSTUME CONTEST, 8 a.m. to midnight, sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion at Cambridge Post 91 Legion, 98 Sunburst Highway. Music by Golden Touch. Cash bar and food available for sale. No outside food or beverages. RSVP for tables of eight or more. Call 443-521-7838 or 443-225-5457.
CHESTERTOWN FARMERS MARKET, Fountain Park. 8 a.m. to noon. until about last Saturday in December. Support farm and artisan vendors. Sections of the 200 and 300 blocks of High Street closed to traffic; vendors between Spring Avenue and Court Street and along Memorial Plaza as needed. Social distancing and mask wearing in effect.
CARS AND COFFEE, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by Prestige Auto Vault and Doc’s Sunset Grille. Free. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
THRIFT STORE & FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon, food pantry; 1 to 4 p.m. thrift store featuring gently used clothing, boutique, housewares and furniture. Saturdays. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
HAUNTED PORCH, 6 to 8 p.m., Preston Historical Society’s Noble House welcomes trick-or-treaters.
MONDAY, NOV. 1
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
GROCERY BINGO, 6 p.m., Cordova Firehouse. Games begin at 6:30. Refreshments available. Info: call Cathie at 410-924-6535.
TUESDAY, NOV. 2
BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP, 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Online version of Shore Regional Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group. Lactation consultant Carol Leonard holds a weekly virtual session to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys. Free. Registration and info: cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Wednesday. Some help given for knitting and crocheting. Open to members of the center at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
EASTON MEDITATION GROUP, 7 to 8 p.m., Zoom meeting. Guided mindfulness meditation; talk; discussion. Contact: lkitenko@yahoo.com for Zoom link.
WEDNESDAY DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Menu: lasagna and salad, $9. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-8619.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, NOV. 4
THRIFT SHOP, St. Mark’s Thrift Shop 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m .Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971. Updates: www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL HOLIDAY SHOW, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Main Street Gallery, 518 Poplar St. in Cambridge, runs Thursday through Monday through Jan. 2.
SOUNDS ON THE SHORE, 7 p.m., Shore Harvest Presbyterian Church, 9560 Black Dog Alley, Easton. Music by your favorite artists and video excerpts from their concerts. Free. Everyone is welcome. Info: 717-951-0617.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
CAMBRIDGE FARMERS MARKET, Long Wharf, near 100 High St., Cambridge. 3 to 6 p.m. Local meats, eggs, sweet and savory pies & pastries, bread, scallops, soft and hard crabs, fresh fish, oysters, mushrooms and local fruits and vegetables.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
