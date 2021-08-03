TUESDAY, AUG. 3
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP, 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Online version of Shore Regional Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group. Lactation consultant Carol Leonard holds a weekly virtual session to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys. Free. Registration and info: cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
BLUEGRASS JAMS, 7 to 10 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month, St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 303 Main St. in Hurlock. Donations are accepted for the benefit of the Food Bank.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, 7:30 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4
CAROLINE/DORCHESTER COUNTY FAIR, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., 4-H Park, 8230 Detour Road, Denton. Free admission opening night, sponsored by the Chambers of Commerce. Free ice cream tickets, sponsored by Nagel Farm Service, starting at 4 p.m. Ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:45 p.m. Barbecue chicken dinner, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
OLD WYE MILL, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., baker’s special: buy on jar or jam and one bag of flour and get a bag of cornmeal or cornmeal grits for $4, total cost: $20, a savings of $4.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
CAROLINE/DORCHESTER COUNTY FAIR, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., 4-H Park, 8230 Detour Road, Denton. Food bank night, $1 admission with donation of canned good. Children’s Day events, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free admission for youth. Crab cake dinner, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
CORDOVA COUNTRY FAIR, food, games, prizes, rides, raffles, cake wheel and lots of family fun on the Cordova Firehouse grounds through Aug. 7. Little Miss Cordova contest Thursday. Info: 410-364-5997.
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
CAROLINE/DORCHESTER COUNTY FAIR, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., 4-H Park, 8230 Detour Road, Denton. Pit beef dinner, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
THRESHERMEN’S SHOW, opens at 10 a.m., on the show grounds on Route 313 between Denton and Federalsburg. Eastern Shore Threshermen and Collectors Association presents the 61st Wheat Threshing, Steam and Gas Engine Show. Equipment parade at 5 p.m. Free admission.
FIRST FRIDAY RECEPTION, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Academy Art Museum, 106 South St., Easton, featuring photography acquisitions and highlights from the permanent collection.
DINNER NIGHT, 5-7 p.m., Denton American Legion, Post No. 29, 9238 Legion Road. Meatball $8. Denise Dicey on guitar from 7-11 p.m.
STEAK DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Call 410-827-8182.
CORDOVA COUNTRY FAIR, food, games, prizes, rides, raffles, cake wheel and lots of family fun on the Cordova Firehouse grounds through Aug. 7. Miss Cordova contest Friday. Info: 410-364-5997.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
CAROLINE/DORCHESTER COUNTY FAIR, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., 4-H Park, 8230 Detour Road, Denton. Fried chicken dinner, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
CHESTERTOWN FARMERS MARKET, Fountain Park. 8 a.m. to noon. until about last Saturday in December. Support farm and artisan vendors. Sections of the 200 and 300 blocks of High Street closed to traffic; vendors between Spring Avenue and Court Street and along Memorial Plaza as needed. Social distancing and mask wearing in effect.
ST. MICHAELS FARMERS MARKET, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., 206 S. Talbot St., St. Michaels. Matching program up to $20 for anyone on nutritional benefits. Info: stmichaelsmarket@gmail.com.
CARS AND COFFEE, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. Sponsored by Prestige Auto Vault and Doc’s Sunset Grille. Free. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
YOGA CLASS, 9:30 a.m., Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
DUDLEY’S CHAPEL, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sudlersville. First Methodist meeting house in Queen Anne’s County, built in 1783, open for visitation after a long closure due to COVID-19.
SUDLERSVILLE TRAIN STATION MUSEUM, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., historic site and home to a collection of Jimmie Foxx memorabilia. Free admission.
GRAIN GRINDING, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the historic Old Wye Mill in Wye Mills.
THRESHERMEN’S SHOW, opens at 10 a.m., on the show grounds on Route 313 between Denton and Federalsburg. Eastern Shore Threshermen and Collectors Association presents the 61st Wheat Threshing, Steam and Gas Engine Show. Equipment parade at 5 p.m. Free admission.
CORDOVA COUNTRY FAIR, food, games, prizes, rides, raffles, cake wheel and lots of family fun on the Cordova Firehouse grounds. Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday; live music by Spark in Da Pan at 7 p.m. Lawn chairs recommended. Info: 410-364-5997.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
THRESHERMEN’S SHOW, opens at 10 a.m., on the show grounds on Route 313 between Denton and Federalsburg. Eastern Shore Threshermen and Collectors Association presents the 61st Wheat Threshing, Steam and Gas Engine Show. Church service at 9 a.m. Equipment parade at 4 p.m. Live music at 5 p.m. Free admission.
MONDAY, AUG. 9
YOGA CLASS, 1 p.m., Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
JAM SESSION, 6 p.m., Oxford Community Center. Bring your instrument or voice and jam with musical friends. Free.
TUESDAY, AUG. 10
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP, 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Online version of Shore Regional Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group. Lactation consultant Carol Leonard holds a weekly virtual session to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys. Free. Registration and info: cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.
FOOD PANTRY, 1 to 4 p.m., Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, 7:30 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11
OLD WYE MILL, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., baker’s special: buy on jar or jam and one bag of flour and get a bag of cornmeal or cornmeal grits for $4, total cost: $20, a savings of $4.
BAY HUNDRED CHESS CLUB, 1 to 3 p.m., St. Michaels Library Branch. Beginners welcome. Info: 410-745-9490.
THURSDAY, AUG. 12
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
FRIDAY, AUG. 13
DINNER NITE, 7:30 p.m. Denton American Legion, Post No. 29, 9238 Legion Road. Fish and/or shrimp, $8 or $12, Alan Cheezum Karaoke, 7-11 p.m.
STEAMED SHRIMP DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Call 410-827-8182.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
CHESTERTOWN FARMERS MARKET, Fountain Park. 8 a.m. to noon. until about last Saturday in December. Support farm and artisan vendors. Sections of the 200 and 300 blocks of High Street closed to traffic; vendors between Spring Avenue and Court Street and along Memorial Plaza as needed. Social distancing and mask wearing in effect.
ST. MICHAELS FARMERS MARKET, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., 206 S. Talbot St., St. Michaels. Matching program up to $20 for anyone on nutritional benefits. Info: stmichaelsmarket@gmail.com.
SECOND SATURDAY BOOK SALE, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Book Cellar, meeting room and lower level lobby at the Dorchester County Library, Cambridge. Prices range from 50 cents to $1. Proceeds help Friends of the Library to purchase equipment, books, reference materials and more.
YOGA CLASS, 9:30 a.m., Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
ICE CREAM SOCIAL, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with open house at Preston Historical Society Museum, 167 Main St., Preston. Free ice cream for all guests. Info: 410-943-1891 or visit www.prestonhistoricalsociety.com,
ARTIST RECEPTION, 5 to 8 p.m., Main Street Gallery, 518 Poplar St., Cambridge, featuring “Subconscious Snapshots, The Birth of Ideas” by Lori Dever. Free admission.
ARTIST RECEPTION, 5 TO 7:30 p.m., Dorchester Arts Center, 321 High St., Cambridge, featuring “Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay: Shared Visions.” Show runs through Aug. 28.
MONDAY, AUG. 16
YOGA CLASS, 1 p.m., Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
JAM SESSION, 6 p.m., Oxford Community Center. Bring your instrument or voice and jam with musical friends. Free.
GUEST SPEAKER, 7 p.m., during membership meeting at Preston Historical Society Museum, 167 Main St., Preston. Don Parks will talk on the history of shipping and boating on the Choptank River. Info: 410-943-1891 or visit www.prestonhistoricalsociety.com.
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP, 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Online version of Shore Regional Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group. Lactation consultant Carol Leonard holds a weekly virtual session to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys. Free. Registration and info: cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.
FOOD PANTRY, 1 to 4 p.m., Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, 7:30 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
OLD WYE MILL, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., baker’s special: buy on jar or jam and one bag of flour and get a bag of cornmeal or cornmeal grits for $4, total cost: $20, a savings of $4.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
DINNER NITE, 5-7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post No. 29, 9238 Legion Road. Sons of Legion serving soft crab sandwich dinner, $10. Karaoke with Linda Webb.
FRIED CHICKEN DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Call 410-827-8182.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
CHESTERTOWN FARMERS MARKET, Fountain Park. 8 a.m. to noon. until about last Saturday in December. Support farm and artisan vendors. Sections of the 200 and 300 blocks of High Street closed to traffic; vendors between Spring Avenue and Court Street and along Memorial Plaza as needed. Social distancing and mask wearing in effect.
ST. MICHAELS FARMERS MARKET, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., 206 S. Talbot St., St. Michaels. Matching program up to $20 for anyone on nutritional benefits. Info: stmichaelsmarket@gmail.com.
YOGA CLASS, 9:30 a.m., Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
GRAIN GRINDING, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the historic Old Wye Mill in Wye Mills.
CHICKEN DINNER, Noon, Denton American Legion Post No. 29, 9238 Legion Road, $10.
MONDAY, AUG. 23
YOGA CLASS, 1 p.m., Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
JAM SESSION, 6 p.m., Oxford Community Center. Bring your instrument or voice and jam with musical friends. Free.
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP, 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Online version of Shore Regional Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group. Lactation consultant Carol Leonard holds a weekly virtual session to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys. Free. Registration and info: cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.
FOOD PANTRY, 1 to 4 p.m., Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, 7:30 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25
OLD WYE MILL, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., baker’s special: buy on jar or jam and one bag of flour and get a bag of cornmeal or cornmeal grits for $4, total cost: $20, a savings of $4.
BAY HUNDRED CHESS CLUB, 1 to 3 p.m., St. Michaels Library Branch. Beginners welcome. Info: 410-745-9490.
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
DINNER NITE, 5-7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post No. 29, 9238 Legion Road Crab cakes, price to be determine. Country Express Band, 7-11 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
CHESTERTOWN FARMERS MARKET, Fountain Park. 8 a.m. to noon. until about last Saturday in December. Support farm and artisan vendors. Sections of the 200 and 300 blocks of High Street closed to traffic; vendors between Spring Avenue and Court Street and along Memorial Plaza as needed. Social distancing and mask wearing in effect.
ST. MICHAELS FARMERS MARKET, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., 206 S. Talbot St., St. Michaels. Matching program up to $20 for anyone on nutritional benefits. Info: stmichaelsmarket@gmail.com.
YOGA CLASS, 9:30 a.m., Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
HOBBY FAIR, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Federalsburg Historical Society Museum. Light refreshments.
SATURDAYS EN PLEIN AIR, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Academy Art Museum, 106 South St., Easton. Mentor: Diane DuBois Mullaly. Free to members of the Museum.
MONDAY, AUG. 30
YOGA CLASS, 1 p.m., Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
JAM SESSION, 6 p.m., Oxford Community Center. Bring your instrument or voice and jam with musical friends. Free.
TUESDAY, AUG. 31
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP, 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Online version of Shore Regional Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group. Lactation consultant Carol Leonard holds a weekly virtual session to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys. Free. Registration and info: cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.
FOOD PANTRY, 1 to 4 p.m., Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FESTIVAL OF HOPE, 6 to 8 p.m., Idlewild Park, Easton, in conjunction with international overdose awareness day. Free pit beef and hot dogs; live music with Alive @Five; family fun including face painting, games and prizes; activities with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office including K-9 demonstrations; resource tables; a memorial and a Walk of Solidarity. Free.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, 7:30 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
TALBOT GOES PURPLE KICKOFF, 7:45 p.m., during the Festival of Hope, at the gazebo at Idlewild Park, Easton. A Walk of Solidarity around the park’s track, honoring those lost to overdose while supporting people in recovery, will directly follow the lighting ceremony. More information at www.talbotgoespurple.org.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
OLD BAGS LUNCHEON, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Prospect Bay County Club, Grasonville, sponsored by Queen Anne’s County Mental Health Committee. Tickets: $75 each, click link at qacmhc.org. Silent auction with old and like-ew designer handbags, live auction and raffle.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8
BAY HUNDRED CHESS CLUB, 1 to 3 p.m., St. Michaels Library Branch. Beginners welcome. Info: 410-745-9490.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
CHESTERTOWN FARMERS MARKET, Fountain Park. 8 a.m. to noon. until about last Saturday in December. Support farm and artisan vendors. Sections of the 200 and 300 blocks of High Street closed to traffic; vendors between Spring Avenue and Court Street and along Memorial Plaza as needed. Social distancing and mask wearing in effect.
ST. MICHAELS FARMERS MARKET, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., 206 S. Talbot St., St. Michaels. Matching program up to $20 for anyone on nutritional benefits. Info: stmichaelsmarket@gmail.com.
SECOND SATURDAY BOOK SALE, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Book Cellar, meeting room and lower level lobby at the Dorchester County Library, Cambridge. Prices range from 50 cents to $1. Proceeds help Friends of the Library to purchase equipment, books, reference materials and more.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
BAY HUNDRED CHESS CLUB, 1 to 3 p.m., St. Michaels Library Branch. Beginners welcome. Info: 410-745-9490.
MONDAY, OCT. 4
FASHION SHOW, 11 a.m., Prospect Bay Country Club, Grasonville, presented by Estate Treasurers to benefit Compass hospice. Includes luncheon, cash bar, live and silent auctions. Tickets: $50; seating is limited. Call 443-262-4106.
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
ST. MICHAELS FARMERS MARKET, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., 206 S. Talbot St., St. Michaels. Matching program up to $20 for anyone on nutritional benefits. Info: stmichaelsmarket@gmail.com.
SECOND SATURDAY BOOK SALE, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Book Cellar, meeting room and lower level lobby at the Dorchester County Library, Cambridge. Prices range from 50 cents to $1. Proceeds help Friends of the Library to purchase equipment, books, reference materials and more.
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
CHESTERTOWN FARMERS MARKET, Fountain Park. 8 a.m. to noon. until about last Saturday in December. Support farm and artisan vendors. Sections of the 200 and 300 blocks of High Street closed to traffic; vendors between Spring Avenue and Court Street and along Memorial Plaza as needed. Social distancing and mask wearing in effect.
ST. MICHAELS FARMERS MARKET, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., 206 S. Talbot St., St. Michaels. Matching program up to $20 for anyone on nutritional benefits. Info: stmichaelsmarket@gmail.com.
SECOND SATURDAY BOOK SALE, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Book Cellar, meeting room and lower level lobby at the Dorchester County Library, Cambridge. Prices range from 50 cents to $1. Proceeds help Friends of the Library to purchase equipment, books, reference materials and more.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
SECOND SATURDAY BOOK SALE, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Book Cellar, meeting room and lower level lobby at the Dorchester County Library, Cambridge. Prices range from 50 cents to $1. Proceeds help Friends of the Library to purchase equipment, books, reference materials and more.
SATURDAY. JAN. 8
SECOND SATURDAY BOOK SALE, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Book Cellar, meeting room and lower level lobby at the Dorchester County Library, Cambridge. Prices range from 50 cents to $1. Proceeds help Friends of the Library to purchase equipment, books, reference materials and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.