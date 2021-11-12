SPECIAL EVENTS
Eternal Life Ministries, 807 Market St., Denton, will be at the Waterfowl Festival selling soft crab sandwiches and vegetable crab soup. Sunday, 3 p.m., Family and Friends Day. Guest preacher: Elder Frank Gibbs from New Dimensions, Millsboro, Delaware. The Rev. Dartanyon L. Hines is pastor. Lady Maschell L. Hines, founder.
Holiday Auction, Nov. 20, at the Suicide Bridge Restaurant Pavilion, sponsored by First United Methodist Church in Secretary. Preview at 3 p.m.; live auction begins at 4 with Richie Trice as auctioneer. Door prizes. Food for purchase. Benefits the church, Coastal Hospice and Patriot Point Rehabilitation Center in Church Creek.
Mission for Needful Souls, Cambridge, seeking volunteers to walk in this year’s Christmas parade. Line up time 4 p.m. Dec. 4 to hand out pamphlets and brochures. Contact Rev. Gilbert Frances at 443-477-7749.
WORSHIP SERVICES
Bethel AME Church, Chestertown. Conference call worship, prayer and study. Dial in: 425-436-6341, access code: 540836. If unable to join the call after several attempts, call the backup number: 520-420-9081 and follow instructions given. Worship service: Sundays 11 a.m. to noon. Corporate prayer: Mondays 7 to 7:30 p.m. Life Application Bible study: Wednesdays 7 to 8 p.m. All are welcome.
Bethesda United Methodist Church, 155 Main St., P.O. Box 147, Preston. 9 a.m. contemporary service in Fellowship Hall; 11 a.m. traditional service in the church sanctuary. Pastor Paul Lewis. Info: 410-673-7538 or www.PrestonBethesdaUMC.org.
Bethlehem Wesleyan Church, 5330 Bethlehem Road, Preston. 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday worship services. Children and youth ministries at 11 a.m. service. COVID-19 restrictions and safety protocols followed; facility sanitized between services. Services also available via Facebook and church website: www.bwcalive.org.
Calvary Baptist Church, Denton. 11 a.m. Sunday. Pre-recorded service on YouTube, Facebook and at calvarybaptistchurcofdenton.org. Weekly Sunday Bible classes on ZOOM. Pre-School Class, 9:30 a.m. Teen Class and Adult Sunday School, 10 a.m. Junior Church, 1 p.m. Tween Class, 4 p.m. Don Reynolds, pastor. Info: 410-924-6404.
Cambridge Church of the Nazarene, 97 Sandy Hill Road, Cambridge, 10 a.m. Sunday school, 10:45 a.m. worship. Service also available on Facebook and YouTube. The Rev. Richard Prahl is pastor. Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Christ Episcopal Church, 601 Church St., Cambridge. Sunday, 9 a.m., Holy Eucharist service for the 25th Sunday after Pentecost. Need donations for Thanksgiving Baskets. Bring items through Sunday. Christmas boxes for children will be collected Sunday. The Rev. Canon Bernie Schroeder. Please wear a mask. CDC rules will be enforced. Info: christchurchcambridge@verizon.net or www.christchurchcambridge.org.
Church of the Brethren, 412 S. Harrison St., Easton. Fellowship Hall. 9:30 a.m. classes; 10:45 a.m. worship. Info: 410-822-0475, eastonchurchofthebrethren@gmail.com or www.eastonbrethren.org.
Denton Church of the Nazarene, 10 a.m. Sunday. Live feed on Facebook — Denton Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Paul Merritt. Info: 410-443-1047.
Denton Christian Church, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Live service with some pre-recorded portions. Online service at www.youtube.com/DentonChristianChurch and www.facebook.com/DentonCC. Children’s services are published Sunday afternoon at the above sites.
Easton Church of God, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 6 p.m. Sundays, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Streaming live via facebook/eastoncog and youtube.
Eternal Life Ministries, 807 Market St., Denton, open for in person worship, 3 p.m. Sundays. All are welcome. The Rev. Dartanyon L. Hines is pastor. Lady Maschell L. Hines, founder.
First Wesleyan Church, Easton. Website: www.easton first.org, Vimeo: www.vimeo.com/eastonfirst, Facebook: @eastonfirstwes, Instagram: @eastonfirstwes, YouTube: eastonfirstwes.
Greater Impact, 13699 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. 6 p.m. Saturday indoors. 9 a.m. Sunday drive-in service. 11 a.m. Sunday indoors. Services available at https://www.facebook.com/greater.impact. Sermons will appear later at greaterimpactmd.com.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 7215 Ocean Gateway, Easton. Sundays. Sanctuary services following CDC guidelines. Liturgical service 8:30 a.m.; Praise service 11 a.m. Radio service on WCEI 96.7 FM at 10 a.m. Service devotionals and recordings at www.immanueleaston.org. Info: facebook.com/Immanueleaston.
New Testament Church, Faith & Compassion Fellowship Church, 8945 Sunflower Drive (Marriott Hotel off of U.S, Route 50), Easton. 10 a.m. Sunday; 6 p.m. Sunday: School of Biblical Studies. Wednesday evening: Bible study and prayer 7 p.m. Call 410-943-0771.
Presbyterian Church of Easton, 617 N. Washington St., Easton. 10 a.m. Sundays. In-person worship with a COVID-19 cleaning protocol. Live streaming and on-demand through the church website (click “Sermons on Demand”) and YouTube. Info: 410-822-3324 or pceaston.com.
Royal Oak Community United Methodist Church, 6968 Bellevue Road, Royal Oak. In-person worship, 10 a.m. Sundays. For more information, visit rocumc.org.
St. Benedict/St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Parish, Saturday 4 p.m. Vigil Mass and Sunday Masses. Limited seating capacity; call ahead to reserve a spot. Daily mass times for St. Benedict (Ridgely) and St. Elizabeth (Denton) listed at www.beparish.com. The 7:15 a.m. Mass is live-streamed every Sunday from St. Benedict Church on the BEPARISH Channel on YouTube.com. Info: 410-634-2253 or www.beparish.com.
Temple B’nai Israel, The Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore, A Reform Temple, Easton. Rabbi Peter E. Hyman. Cantor Marianne Styles. Shabbat service live streamed via Facebook: https://bit.ly/2MpfOy8. For information on this week’s service, call 410-822-0553.
Third Haven Friends Meeting, 405 S. Washington Street, Easton. 10 a.m. Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, live and virtual Quaker Services. To attend via Zoom, please leave a message at 410-822-0293. For information about Friends, see the website www.thirdhaven.org.
Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough Street, Easton, Holy Eucharist at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Info: 410-822-1931, trinitycathedraleaston@gmail.com.
Union Baptist Church, 233 Glenwood Ave., Easton. Morning Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Info: 410-820-8852.
