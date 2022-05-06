SPECIAL EVENTS
PRE-MOTHER’S DAY BREAKFAST, 7–11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, Asbury UMC, 18 S Higgins St., Easton. $10 donation. Eat in or carry out. Rev. Alfred Handy is Pastor. Info: 410-822-3476.
MOTHER’S DAY WORSHIP, 11 a.m. Sunday, May 8, Bethel AMEC, 102 Washington Road, Centreville. Speakers for the service: Mother Mildred Cooper, Sister Margaret Garcia and the Rev. Dorothy L. Sisco.
WORSHIP SERVICES
Bethel AME Church, Chestertown. Conference call worship, prayer and study. Dial in: 425-436-6341, access code: 540836. If unable to join the call after several attempts, call the backup number: 520-420-9081 and follow instructions given. Worship service: Sundays 11 a.m. to noon. Corporate prayer: Mondays 7 to 7:30 p.m. Life Application Bible study: Wednesdays 7 to 8 p.m. All are welcome.
Bethesda United Methodist Church, 155 Main St., P.O. Box 147, Preston. 9 a.m. contemporary service in Fellowship Hall; 11 a.m. traditional service in the church sanctuary. Pastor Paul Lewis. Info: 410-673-7538 or www.PrestonBethesdaUMC.org.
Bethlehem Wesleyan Church, 5330 Bethlehem Road, Preston. 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday worship services. Children and youth ministries at 11 a.m. service. COVID-19 restrictions and safety protocols followed; facility sanitized between services. Services also available via Facebook and church website: www.bwcalive.org.
Calvary Baptist Church, Denton. 11 a.m. Sunday. Pre-recorded service on YouTube, Facebook and at calvarybaptistchurcofdenton.org. Weekly Sunday Bible classes on ZOOM. Pre-School Class, 9:30 a.m. Teen Class and Adult Sunday School, 10 a.m. Junior Church, 1 p.m. Tween Class, 4 p.m. Don Reynolds, pastor. Info: 410-924-6404.
Cambridge Church of the Nazarene, 97 Sandy Hill Road, Cambridge, 10 a.m. Sunday school, 10:45 a.m. worship. Service also available on Facebook and YouTube. The Rev. Richard Prahl is pastor. Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Christ Episcopal Church, 601 Church St., Cambridge. Sunday, 9 a.m., Holy Eucharist service. The Rev. Canon Bernie Schroeder. Please wear a mask. CDC rules will be enforced. Info: christchurchcambridge@verizon.net or www.christchurchcambridge.org.
Church of the Brethren, 412 S. Harrison St., Easton. Fellowship Hall. 9:30 a.m. classes; 10:45 a.m. worship. Info: 410-822-0475, eastonchurchofthebrethren@gmail.com or www.eastonbrethren.org.
Denton Church of the Nazarene, 10 a.m. Sunday. Live feed on Facebook — Denton Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Paul Merritt. Info: 410-443-1047.
Denton Christian Church, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Live service with some pre-recorded portions. Online service at www.youtube.com/DentonChristianChurch and www.facebook.com/DentonCC. Children’s services are published Sunday afternoon at the above sites.
Easton Church of God, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 6 p.m. Sundays, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Streaming live via facebook/eastoncog and youtube.
Eternal Life Ministries, 807 Market St., Denton, open for in person worship, 3 p.m. Sundays. All are welcome. The Rev. Dartanyon L. Hines is pastor. Lady Maschell L. Hines, founder.
First Wesleyan Church, Easton. Website: www.easton first.org, Vimeo: www.vimeo.com/eastonfirst, Facebook: @eastonfirstwes, Instagram: @eastonfirstwes, YouTube: eastonfirstwes.
Greater Impact, 13699 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. 6 p.m. Saturday indoors. 9 a.m. Sunday drive-in service. 11 a.m. Sunday indoors. Services available at https://www.facebook.com/greater.impact. Sermons will appear later at greaterimpactmd.com.
Greensboro Baptist Church, 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Live stream on Facebook Greensboro Baptist Church – Maryland. Drive-in service and midweek 15 minute Bible study on Facebook.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 7215 Ocean Gateway, Easton. Sundays. Sanctuary services following CDC guidelines. Liturgical service 8:30 a.m.; Praise service 11 a.m. Radio service on WCEI 96.7 FM at 10 a.m. Service devotionals and recordings at www.immanueleaston.org. Info: facebook.com/Immanueleaston.
Immanuel United Church of Christ, 5401 Whitehall Road, Cambridge. 10 a.m. Sundays. In-person worship service. No Sunday school or child care provided. Face masks must be worn and social distancing guidelines must be observed. The service will be available via Zoom.
Mt. Olive AME Church, Worton. Morning worship services begin at 11:30 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. Monique Upshur Davis. To attend via conference call, use 605-475-4700 with code 771 577#. To join via Facebook and YouTube, search Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church-Worton.
New Testament Church, Faith & Compassion Fellowship Church, 8945 Sunflower Drive (Marriott Hotel off of U.S, Route 50), Easton. 10 a.m. Sunday; 6 p.m. Sunday: School of Biblical Studies. Wednesday evening: Bible study and prayer 7 p.m. Call 410-943-0771.
Presbyterian Church of Easton, 617 N. Washington St., Easton. 10 a.m. Sundays. In-person worship with a COVID-19 cleaning protocol. Live streaming and on-demand through the church website (click “Sermons on Demand”) and YouTube. Info: 410-822-3324 or pceaston.com.
Royal Oak Community United Methodist Church, 6968 Bellevue Road, Royal Oak. In-person worship, 10 a.m. Sundays. For more information, visit rocumc.org.
St. Benedict/St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Parish, Saturday 4 p.m. Vigil Mass and Sunday Masses. Limited seating capacity; call ahead to reserve a spot. Daily mass times for St. Benedict (Ridgely) and St. Elizabeth (Denton) listed at www.beparish.com. The 7:15 a.m. Mass is live-streamed every Sunday from St. Benedict Church on the BEPARISH Channel on YouTube.com. Info: 410-634-2253 or www.beparish.com.
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 105 S. 5th Avenue, Denton. Sunday worship at 8:30, 9:40 and 11 a.m. 9:40 a.m. service available on Facebook live. The Rev. Dan Gedman, pastor. Call 410-479-2171. Info: www.stlukesdenton.org.
Temple B’nai Israel, The Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore, A Reform Temple, Easton. Rabbi Peter E. Hyman. Cantor Marianne Styles. Shabbat service live streamed via Facebook: https://bit.ly/2MpfOy8. For information on this week’s service, call 410-822-0553.
Third Haven Friends Meeting, 405 S. Washington Street, Easton. 10 a.m. Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, live and virtual Quaker Services. To attend via Zoom, please leave a message at 410-822-0293. For information about Friends, see the website www.thirdhaven.org.
Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough Street, Easton, Holy Eucharist at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Info: 410-822-1931, trinitycathedraleaston@gmail.com.
Union Baptist Church, 233 Glenwood Ave., Easton. Morning Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Info: 410-820-8852.
Union United Methodist Church and Concord United Methodist Church, Federalsburg. Sunday on Facebook @ Federalsburg Union United Methodist Church. Info: 410-924-0417.
Waugh Chapel United Methodist Church, 425 High St., Cambridge, worship services at 10 a.m. Sundays. The Rev. Jerome E. Tilghman Sr. is pastor. Face masks requested for those who are not vaccinated. Info: 410-228-5189.
Zion United Methodist Church, 612 Locust St., Cambridge, 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Face masks and social distances are recommended. Services are also being aired on Facebook/You Tube: Zionumccambridge.org. Please use the Glasgow Street entrances for lots of parking and easy access. All are welcome.
ACTIVITIES
Bethel AME Church, 237 N. College Ave., Chestertown. 6 p.m. First Mondays. Sister to Sister. Women are invited to share life experiences as they relate to women of the Bible. 6 p.m. Second Tuesdays. Sons of Allen Christian men’s group. All men with the desire to grow spiritually are invited. Info: 410-810-0054.
Bluegrass Jams, 7 to 10 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month, St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 303 Main St. in Hurlock. Donations are accepted for the benefit of the Food Bank.
Christ Centered Prayer, 9 a.m. Sunday, with the Rev. Sandra Casey-Martus, Trinity Cathedral, 314 North Street, Easton. Info: 410-822-1931, trinitycathedraleaston@gmail. Or trinitycathedraleaston.com.
Christ Centered Prayer, 2 p.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Sandra Casey-Martus, Miller Hall, 314 North Street, Easton. Call Trinity Cathedral at 410-822-1931 or email trinitycathedraleaston@gmail.com for more information.
Christ Episcopal Church, 601 Church St., Cambridge. Noon to 1 p.m. Every Wednesday. WOW (Worship On Wednesday) in the chapel with Bible study afterwards in Barber Hall. Bagged lunch optional. Info: 410-228-3161.
Denny’s, 8493 Ocean Gateway, Easton. 6 a.m. Thursdays. Non-denominational Bible study.
Easton Meditation Group, 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4. Zoom meeting: Guided mindfullness meditation, talk, discussion. Contact LKitenko@yahoo.com for Zoom link.
Faith Unity Fellowship Ministries Inc., 116 Liberty Lane, Chestertown. 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 11 a.m. Sunday worship. Little Lights of Faith Early Learning Center. Info: 410-758-4370, www.faithunityfm.org or faithunityfellowship@gmail.com. Bishop Robert M. Pritchett Jr., D.D., senior pastor; Christine Pritchett, co-pastor.
Fellowship L.I.F.E., 122 Coursevall Drive, Centreville. 7 a.m. first Saturdays, Men’s Bible study breakfast; 10 a.m. Saturdays, worship service and Awana for ages 3-12. Info: Pastor Larry Wheeler 410-490-6743 or www.fellowshiplifechurch.org.
First Church of Christ Scientist, 501 S. Washington St., Easton. Noon. Wednesdays. Testimony meeting. Info: 410-822-1133.
Grasonville Seventh Day Adventist Church, virtual Bible study. “Spreading Hope on the Eastern Shore” series with international speaker, Pastor David Klinedinst. Discover hope through Bible prophecy during these unprecedented times. Free. Info and trailer: ForcastingHope.org/Grasonville.
Greater New Hope Church and Ministries, 4514 Preston Road, Preston. 9 a.m. every Saturday. Hope Beyond Hope Recovery Ministry. Info: Elder Edwin Taylor 443-786-9060.
MOPS of Cambridge, Bay Country Church, 714 Locust St., Cambridge. 10 a.m. to noon. Second Tuesdays. Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) meetings open to all moms with children ages birth to 5. Coffee, refreshments and speakers. Childcare provided. Info: email mopsofcambridge@gmail.com or visit mopsofcambridge.com or MOPS of Cambridge Maryland on Facebook.
New Christian Chapel of Love United Methodist Church, 26826 Big Woods Road, Worton. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday Church School for children ages 4 through 12. Bible teachings, fun and games. Lunch served. Info: Pastor Wright 410-643-2652 or bnice57w@myshorelink.com.
New Greater Harvest Ministries International, 10 S. 3rd St., Denton. 5 a.m. Fridays. “Wailing Women Prayer.” Info: 410-463-6523.
New Life Christian Church and Ministries, 923 Phillips St., Cambridge. Wednesdays. Noon, Power of Prayer; 6:30 p.m. Bible study facilitated by New Life ministerial staff. Info: 410-221-7853.
The Retreat House at Hillsboro, 21641 Church St., Hillsboro. 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays. Centering prayer session. A time of internal peace and quiet. Info: 410-364-7042 or info@retreathousehillsboro.org.
St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 100 Peachblossom Road, Easton. 8 p.m. Mondays. Co-Dependents Anonymous General 12 Step Program Meeting. Contact Mary Lou 410-758-2378 or Kirk 410-353-5677.
Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St., Easton, Thursdays: 10 a.m., Hatha Yoga with Suzie Hurley; 11:45 a.m., Gentle Yoga. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-822-1931, trinitycathedraleaston@gmail.com or www.trinitycathedraleaston.com.
Work in Progress Ministries Church, 104 Legion Road, Millington. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Bible study. Info: 410-928-6085.
FOOD
Asbury United Methodist Church, 18 S. Higgins St., Easton. In front of the church, a Blessing Box containing canned goods for people in need in the community. Sponsored by Asbury United Methodist Women.
Denton Church of Free Seventh-Day Adventist, 401 Aldersgate Drive, Denton. “Chat and Chew.” 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Second and fourth Wednesdays. Soup, refreshments and conversation. Info: 302-670-0574 or 410-463-6055.
Greater Mt. Zion Holiness Church, 5170 Bethlehem Road, Preston (red brick church in Bethlehem). Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through June. Free Grab & Go Lunch. Sponsored by Body & Soul Community Outreach. Info: 410-673-7644.
Ridgely Church of the Brethren, 110 Park Ave., Ridgely. Soup night. 5 p.m. Second Tuesdays. Not accepting offerings. Menu varies.
Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church, 931 Love Point Road, Stevensville. Food pantry. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Third Saturdays. For Queen Anne’s County citizens. Photo ID is required. Info: 410-739-4363.
St. Michaels Community Center, 103 Railroad Ave. 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays. 12:30 to 2 p.m. Fridays. Food distribution in conjunction with Society of St. Vincent DePaul. Open to Talbot County residents. Must provide identification. Each family may participate once per week.
Society of St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
Tilghman United Methodist Church, 5731 Tilghman Island Road. 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, and 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Helping Hands Pantry. Pantry needs include fresh produce, fresh or frozen meats and fish, canned tuna and pastas, dairy products, powdered milk and toilet paper. Info: 410-886-2009.
SPECIAL SALES
St. Mark’s Thrift Shop, 425 East Dover St., Easton, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Center, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Donations accepted only 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
