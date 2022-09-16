SPECIAL EVENTS
COMMUNITY YARD/VENDOR SALE, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 17, Trinity United Methodist Church, 8 Cambridge Ave., East New Market. There will be food for purchase that benefits Outreach/ministries. The kids will have a bake table to benefit Bible School, and popcorn sales go toward 2023 VBS. Gently used items may be donated to the church for the yard sale. All proceeds help keep the church running and allow TUMC to reach out to the community.
SEPTEMBER PRAYER BREAKFAST, Sept. 17, at New Revived United Methodist Church, 4350 Smithfield Road, Taylors Island. This is a nondenominational event and all are welcomed. A free will offering will be taken. If you wish to car pool, meet at Open Bible Church, Race Street, Cambridge, be tween 7:15 and 7:30 a.m. For more information, call Olivia Schunick at 410-228-3396.
PSALMS BIBLE STUDY, 10 a.m., Wednesdays, Sept. 28 through Nov. 16, Presbyterian Church of Easton, 617 North Washington St. This eight-week course will explore the book of Psalms as poetry, prayer and music. Cost: $30 per person (includes resource book and workbook). Firm registration deadline of Sept. 18. Email: music@goeaston.net. Website: www.pceaston.com.
BLUE MASS, 10:30 a.m., Sept. 18, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Easton. All active and retired law enforcement, fire , emergency services and corrections personnel and their families are invited to a special blessing in appreciation of the dedication in guarding, guiding and protecting the community. K-9 officers are also welcome. For information or if you have K-9 officers attending, contact Mary Chansler at 410-200-5730.
METROPOLITAN UMC ANNUAL HOMECOMING, 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, 407 Gay Street, Denton. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Erika D. Crawford, and congregation of Mt. Zion AME on Queen Street in Dover. The Rev. Gregory McLaurin is host pastor.
A CELEBRATION OF SPIRITUAL MUSIC, 2 to 5 p.m., Sept. 24, at Greater Refuge Temple Church of God, 800 Robbins St, Cambridge. In honor of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial celebration, the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park will host a musical program, “From Spirituals to Blues and Gospel: The History of a Multi-Century Musical Evolution.” Free admission. Seating is limited.
Homecoming Service, 3 p.m. Sept. 25, at Ross Hall on Old Field Road in Church Creek, sponsored by the Oldfield Church Creek Community Improvement Association. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Lean Dennis. Vaughn Chapel has been serving the Church Creek community since 1894. William Jarmon is the president.
ZION UMC ANNUAL HOMECOMING, 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, Community Civic League, 3439 Laurel Grove Road, Federalsburg. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Keith Beckett, and congregation of New St. John’s UMC on Tilghman Island Road in Wittman. The Rev. Gregory McLaurin is host pastor.
BOOK SIGNING AND RECEPTION, 4 p.m. Sept. 25, in Donaldson Hall at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 301 S. Liberty St., Centreville. The featured author is parishioner Jack Shaum, a retired award-winning print and broadcast journalist, who will discuss his latest book, “122 Years on the Old Bay Line.” RSVP by Sept. 22 to 410-758-1553 or to michele@stpaulschurch.org.
INSTALLATION OF NEW PASTOR, 4 p.m., Sept. 25, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 7215 Ocean Gateway, Easton, followed by a reception in fellowship hall. The public is invited to meet and welcome the new pastor, the Rev. Mark D. Tooley, who comes to the Eastern Shore from Conway, Arkansas, where he served as assistant pastor of Peace Lutheran Church.
129TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 1, Fairview Church of the Brethren, 11243 Chapel Road, Cordova. Light refreshments and fun activities for all ages. Everyone welcome.
UNCONDITIONAL ETERNAL LOVE, 2 p.m., Oct. 9, talk at First Church of Christ, Scientist, 501 S. Washington St., Easton. Parking is available in the rear church parking lot and across the street at Idlewild Park lot.
WORSHIP SERVICES
Bethesda United Methodist Church, 155 Main St., P.O. Box 147, Preston. 9 a.m. contemporary service in at Choptank Marina until late fall (in Fellowship Hall in inclement weather); 11 a.m. traditional service in the church sanctuary. Pastor Paul Lewis. Info: 410-673-7538 or www.PrestonBethesdaUMC.org.
Bethlehem Wesleyan Church, 5330 Bethlehem Road, Preston. 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. Children and Nursery ministries available during services. Online service available through the church website: www.bwcalive.org.
Calvary Baptist Church, Denton. 11 a.m. Sunday. Pre-recorded service on YouTube, Facebook and at calvarybaptistchurcofdenton.org. Weekly Sunday Bible classes on ZOOM. Pre-School Class, 9:30 a.m. Teen Class and Adult Sunday School, 10 a.m. Junior Church, 1 p.m. Tween Class, 4 p.m. Don Reynolds, pastor. Info: 410-924-6404.
Cambridge Church of the Nazarene, 97 Sandy Hill Road, Cambridge, 10 a.m. Sunday school, 10:45 a.m. worship. Service also available on Facebook and YouTube. The Rev. Richard Prahl is pastor. Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Christ Episcopal Church, 601 Church St., Cambridge. Sunday, 9 a.m., Holy Eucharist service. The Rev. Canon Bernie Schroeder. Please wear a mask. CDC rules will be enforced. Info: christchurchcambridge@verizon.net or www.christchurchcambridge.org.
Church of the Brethren, 412 S. Harrison St., Easton. Fellowship Hall. 9:30 a.m. classes; 10:45 a.m. worship. Info: 410-822-0475, eastonchurchofthebrethren@gmail.com or www.eastonbrethren.org.
Denton Church of the Nazarene, 10 a.m. Sunday. Live feed on Facebook — Denton Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Paul Merritt. Info: 410-443-1047.
Denton Christian Church, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Live service with some pre-recorded portions. Online service at www.youtube.com/DentonChristianChurch and www.facebook.com/DentonCC. Children’s services are published Sunday afternoon at the above sites.
Easton Church of God, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 6 p.m. Sundays, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Streaming live via facebook/eastoncog and youtube.
Eternal Life Ministries, 807 Market St., Denton, open for in person worship, 3 p.m. Sundays. All are welcome. The Rev. Dartanyon L. Hines is pastor. Lady Maschell L. Hines, founder.
Faith & Compassion Fellowship Church, 8945 Sunflower Drive, (Marriott Hotel off of U.S., Route 50) Easton. Sunday 10 a.m.; 6 p.m. Sunday: “Foundations of Faith” School of Biblical Studies. Wednesday: Bible Study 7 p.m. Friday: 6:30 to 8 pm. All are welcome! Info: 410-943-0771
Faith Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1011 Phillips St., Cambridge. Services: Saturday, 10 a.m., Bible Class; 11 a.m., Worship. David J. Thorpe, pastor. Info; 410-228-5888.
First Wesleyan Church, Easton. Website: www.easton first.org, Vimeo: www.vimeo.com/eastonfirst, Facebook: @eastonfirstwes, Instagram: @eastonfirstwes, YouTube: eastonfirstwes.
Greater Impact, 13699 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. 6 p.m. Saturday indoors. 9 a.m. Sunday drive-in service. 11 a.m. Sunday indoors. Services available at https://www.facebook.com/greater.impact. Sermons will appear later at greaterimpactmd.com.
Greensboro Baptist Church, 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Live stream on Facebook Greensboro Baptist Church – Maryland. Drive-in service and midweek 15 minute Bible study on Facebook.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 7215 Ocean Gateway, Easton. Sundays. Sanctuary services following CDC guidelines. Liturgical service 8:30 a.m.; Praise service 11 a.m. Radio service on WCEI 96.7 FM at 10 a.m. Service devotionals and recordings at www.immanueleaston.org. Info: facebook.com/Immanueleaston.
Immanuel United Church of Christ, 5401 Whitehall Road, Cambridge. 10 a.m. Sundays. Worship service in-person and via Zoom. Children’s Church following the Children’s Message by the pastor. Info: www.immanuelucc.faith.
Presbyterian Church of Easton, 617 N. Washington St., Easton. 10 a.m. Sundays. In-person worship with a COVID-19 cleaning protocol. Live streaming and on-demand through the church website (click “Sermons on Demand”) and YouTube. Info: 410-822-3324 or pceaston.com.
Royal Oak Community United Methodist Church, 6968 Bellevue Road, Royal Oak. In-person worship, 10 a.m. Sundays. For more information, visit rocumc.org.
Scotts United Methodist Church, 3748 Main Street in Trappe. Worship service 9 a.m. Sundays, also available on Facebook Live. Bible study Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Face masks requested. All are welcome! Rev. Charles A. Bell Jr. is pastor. Info: 410-476-3980.
St. Benedict/St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Parish, Saturday 4 p.m. Vigil Mass at St. Elizabeth Church in Denton and Sunday Masses at 7:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at St. Benedict Church in Ridgely and 10:15 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Church in Denton (switches to 11:15 a.m. from Sunday after Labor Day through Memorial Day). Daily mass times for St. Benedict (Ridgely) and St. Elizabeth (Denton) listed at www.beparish.com. Info: 410-634-2253 or www.beparish.com.
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 105 S. 5th Avenue, Denton. Sunday worship at 8:30, 9:40 and 11 a.m. 9:40 a.m. service available on Facebook live. The Rev. Dan Gedman, pastor. Call 410-479-2171. Info: www.stlukesdenton.org.
Temple B’nai Israel, The Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore, A Reform Temple, Easton. Rabbi Peter E. Hyman. Cantor Marianne Styles. Shabbat service live streamed via Facebook: https://bit.ly/2MpfOy8. For information on this week’s service, call 410-822-0553.
Third Haven Friends Meeting, 405 S. Washington Street, Easton. 10 a.m. Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, live and virtual Quaker Services. To attend via Zoom, please leave a message at 410-822-0293. For information about Friends, see the website www.thirdhaven.org.
Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough Street, Easton, Holy Eucharist at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Info: 410-822-1931, trinitycathedraleaston@gmail.com.
Union Baptist Church, 233 Glenwood Ave., Easton. Morning Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Info: 410-820-8852.
Union United Methodist Church and Concord United Methodist Church, Federalsburg. Sunday on Facebook @ Federalsburg Union United Methodist Church. Info: 410-924-0417.
Waugh Chapel United Methodist Church, 425 High St., Cambridge, worship services at 10 a.m. Sundays. The Rev. Jerome E. Tilghman Sr. is pastor. Face masks requested for those who are not vaccinated. Info: 410-228-5189.
Zion United Methodist Church, 612 Locust St., Cambridge, 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Face masks and social distances are recommended. Services are also being aired on Facebook/You Tube: Zionumccambridge.org. Please use the Glasgow Street entrances for lots of parking and easy access. All are welcome.
