SPECIAL EVENTS
Christ Episcopal Church, Cambridge, pick up lobster orders between 4 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Whatley Hall.
Dorchester County’s Lady’s Prayer Breakfast, 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, hosted by St Paul’s United Methodist Church, 205 Maryland Ave., Cambridge. This is a nondenominational event. All are welcome. A free will offering will be accepted. Info: Olivia Schunick, 410-228-3396.
HOLIDAY BAZAAR, 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Immanuel United Church of Christ, 5401 White Hall Road, Cambridge. Silent auction, homemade snowmen, crocheted items, white elephant tables, a bake shop, country store and more. Chicken salad by the cup, platter or sandwich. Soups and hot dogs also for sale. Pre-order food by contacting Diane Murphy at 410-228-5167 or murphy2a@comcast.net.
HOLIDAY BENEFIT AUCTION, Saturday, Nov. 19, Suicide Bridge Restaurant Pavilion, sponsored by First United Methodist Church, Secretary. Preview items at 3 p.m., bidding begins at 4. Auctioneer Richie Trice. Items include Ocean City Week vacation, jewelry, hand crafted items, holiday decor, themed gift baskets, gift certificates to local businesses, baked goods and more. Free admission. Free beverages. Food available for purchase. Benefits Patriot Point Center for Veterans and Pleasant Day Medical Adult Day Care.
WORSHIP SERVICES
Asbury United Methodist Church, 18 S. Higgins St., Easton. 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. Bible Study 6 p.m. Tuesday. Pastor Reginald Pinkett.
Bethel AME Church, Chestertown. Conference call worship, prayer and study. Dial in: 425-436-6341, access code: 540836. If unable to join the call after several attempts, call the backup number: 520-420-9081 and follow instructions given. Worship service: Sundays 11 a.m. to noon. Corporate prayer: Mondays 7 to 7:30 p.m. Life Application Bible study: Wednesdays 7 to 8 p.m. All are welcome.
Bethesda United Methodist Church, 155 Main St., P.O. Box 147, Preston. Contemporary service and children’s Sunday school at 9 a.m., followed by Bible Study at 10 a.m. Traditional service at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary. Pastor Paul Lewis. Info: 410-673-7538 or www.PrestonBethesdaUMC.org.
Bethlehem Wesleyan Church, 5330 Bethlehem Road, Preston. 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. Children and Nursery ministries available during services. Online service available through the church website: www.bwcalive.org.
B’nai Israel Temple, The Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore, A Reform Temple, Easton. Rabbi Peter E. Hyman. Cantor Marianne Styles. Shabbat service live streamed via Facebook: https://bit.ly/2MpfOy8. For information on this week’s service, call 410-822-0553.
Calvary Baptist Church, Denton. 11 a.m. Sunday. Pre-recorded service on YouTube, Facebook and at calvarybaptistchurcofdenton.org. Weekly Sunday Bible classes on ZOOM. Pre-School Class, 9:30 a.m. Teen Class and Adult Sunday School, 10 a.m. Junior Church, 1 p.m. Tween Class, 4 p.m. Don Reynolds, pastor. Info: 410-924-6404.
Cambridge Church of the Nazarene, 97 Sandy Hill Road, Cambridge, 10 a.m. Sunday school, 10:45 a.m. worship. Service also available on Facebook and YouTube. The Rev. Richard Prahl is pastor. Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Christ Episcopal Church, 601 Church St., Cambridge. Sunday, 9 a.m., Holy Eucharist service; Wednesday, noon, Holy Eucharist service in the chapel. The Rev. Canon Bernie Schroeder. Please wear a mask. CDC rules will be enforced. Info: christchurchcambridge@verizon.net or www.christchurchcambridge.org.
Church of the Brethren, 412 S. Harrison St., Easton. Fellowship Hall. 9:30 a.m. classes; 10:45 a.m. worship. Info: 410-822-0475, eastonchurchofthebrethren@gmail.com or www.eastonbrethren.org.
Denton Church of the Nazarene, 10 a.m. Sunday. Live feed on Facebook — Denton Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Paul Merritt. Info: 410-443-1047.
Denton Christian Church, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Live service with some pre-recorded portions. Online service at www.youtube.com/DentonChristianChurch and www.facebook.com/DentonCC. Children’s services are published Sunday afternoon at the above sites.
Easton Church of God, 8:30 a.m. online, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Streaming live via facebook/eastoncog and youtube.
Eternal Life Ministries, 807 Market St., Denton, open for in person worship, 3 p.m. Sundays. All are welcome. The Rev. Dartanyon L. Hines is pastor. Lady Maschell L. Hines, founder.
Faith & Compassion Fellowship Church, 8945 Sunflower Drive, (Marriott Hotel off of U.S., Route 50) Easton. Sunday 10 a.m.; 6 p.m. Sunday: “Foundations of Faith” School of Biblical Studies. Wednesday: Bible Study 7 p.m. Friday: 6:30 to 8 pm. All are welcome! Info: 410-943-0771
Faith Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1011 Phillips St., Cambridge. Services: Tuesday Night Light prayer and Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m., Bible Class; 11 a.m., Worship. David J. Thorpe, pastor. Info; 410-228-5888.
First Wesleyan Church, Easton. Website: www.easton first.org, Vimeo: www.vimeo.com/eastonfirst, Facebook: @eastonfirstwes, Instagram: @eastonfirstwes, YouTube: eastonfirstwes.
Greater Impact, 13699 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. 6 p.m. Saturday indoors. 9 a.m. Sunday drive-in service. 11 a.m. Sunday indoors. Services available at https://www.facebook.com/greater.impact. Sermons will appear later at greaterimpactmd.com.
Greensboro Baptist Church, 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Live stream on Facebook Greensboro Baptist Church – Maryland. Drive-in service and midweek 15 minute Bible study on Facebook.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 7215 Ocean Gateway, Easton. Sundays. Liturgical service 8:30 a.m.; Praise service 11 a.m. Radio service on WCEI 96.7 FM at 10 a.m. Service devotionals and recordings at www.immanueleaston.org. Info: facebook.com/Immanueleaston.
Immanuel United Church of Christ, 5401 White Hall Road, Cambridge. Worship service 10 a.m. Sunday in person and via Zoon; children’s church following pastor’s message. Bible study, 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Info: www.immanuelucc.faith.
Mt. Olive AME Church, Worton. Morning worship services begin at 11:30 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. Monique Upshur Davis. To attend via conference call, use 605-475-4700 with code 771 577#. To join via Facebook and YouTube, search Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church-Worton.
New Testament Church, Faith & Compassion Fellowship Church, 8945 Sunflower Drive (Marriott Hotel off of U.S, Route 50), Easton. 10 a.m. Sunday; 6 p.m. Sunday: School of Biblical Studies. Wednesday evening: Bible study and prayer 7 p.m. Friday evening from 6:30 to 8 pm. join us for intercession prayer, ministering, healing and deliverance. All are welcome. Call 410-943-0771.
Presbyterian Church of Easton, 617 N. Washington St., Easton. 10 a.m. Sundays. In-person worship with a COVID-19 cleaning protocol. Live streaming and on-demand through the church website (click “Sermons on Demand”) and YouTube. Info: 410-822-3324 or pceaston.com.
Royal Oak Community United Methodist Church, 6968 Bellevue Road, Royal Oak. In-person worship, 10 a.m. Sundays. For more information, visit rocumc.org.
Scotts United Methodist Church, 3748 Main Street in Trappe. Worship service 9 a.m. Sundays, also available on Facebook Live. Bible study Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Face masks requested. All are welcome! Rev. Charles A. Bell Jr. is pastor. Info: 410-476-3980.
St. Benedict/St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Parish, Saturday 4 p.m. Vigil Mass at St. Elizabeth Church in Denton and Sunday Masses at 7:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at St. Benedict Church in Ridgely and 10:15 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Church in Denton (switches to 11:15 a.m. from Sunday after Labor Day through Memorial Day). Daily mass times for St. Benedict (Ridgely) and St. Elizabeth (Denton) listed at www.beparish.com. Info: 410-634-2253 or www.beparish.com.
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 105 S. 5th Avenue, Denton. Sunday worship at 8:30, 9:40 and 11 a.m. 9:40 a.m. service available on Facebook live. The Rev. Dan Gedman, pastor. Call 410-479-2171. Info: www.stlukesdenton.org.
Third Haven Friends Meeting, 405 S. Washington St., Easton. 10 a.m. Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, live and virtual Quaker Services. To attend via Zoom, please leave a message at 410-822-0293. For information about Friends, see the website www.thirdhaven.org.
Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough Street, Easton, Holy Eucharist at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Info: 410-822-1931, trinitycathedraleaston@gmail.com.
Union Baptist Church, 233 Glenwood Ave., Easton. Morning Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Info: 410-820-8852.
Union United Methodist Church and Concord United Methodist Church, Federalsburg. Sunday on Facebook @ Federalsburg Union United Methodist Church. Info: 410-924-0417.
UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST FELLOWSHIP, 7401 Ocean Gateway (US 50), Easton. Services in-person and via Zoom, Sundays 10 a.m. Info: www.uufeaston.org or 410-822-8103.
Waugh Chapel United Methodist Church, 425 High St., Cambridge, worship services at 10 a.m. Sundays. The Rev. Jerome E. Tilghman Sr. is pastor. Face masks requested for those who are not vaccinated. Info: 410-228-5189.
Zion United Methodist Church, 612 Locust St., Cambridge, 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Face masks and social distances are optional. Services are also being aired on Facebook and the website: Zionumccambridge.org. Everyone is welcome. Info: 410-228-4910.
