Last week Rep. Andy Harris (aka “Doctor NO”) cast a “No” vote against the bi-partisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act to deny the State of Maryland billions of dollars to improve our state’s roads, bridges, airports and other critical infrastructure. Here is a breakdown of the kinds of investments and dollar amounts the State of Maryland can expect to receive, but that Harris voted against:
$4.1 billion for federal-aid highway projects and $409 million for bridge replacement and repairs. The state will also be able to compete for additional funds from the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program for economically significant bridges and $16 billion for major projects with substantial economic benefits to communities.
$1.7 billion to improve public transportation across the state.
$63 million to support the expansion of electric vehicle charging stations with the opportunity to apply for additional grant funding from the $3.5 billion program dedicated to EV charging facilities.
Maryland will receive a minimum allocation of $100 million to provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to the at least 148,000 Marylanders who currently lack it. A critical need here on the Eastern Shore.
$7.9 million to protect against wildfires and $15.9 million to protect against cyberattacks.
$844 million to improve water infrastructure, and insure that clean, safe drinking water is a right for all communities.
$158 for infrastructure development for airports.
The infrastructure bill was passed by the U.S. Senate 69 to 30 with 19 Republicans, including Mitch McConnell, joining the Democrats. In the House the bill passed 228 to 206 with 13 Republicans voting to pass the bill. Andy Harris should have voted for the bill. He may be in step with Donald Trump, but he is out of step with Maryland and with America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.