There is an old adage which says, “Pay attention to what people do and not what they say.” This looks appropriate today with most of the media and politicians warning the world is in imminent danger from climate change.
The crux of their concern is global warming and its impact on the Arctic ice cover. Melting ice would cause rising sea levels worldwide and thereby pose an existential risk to global coastlines. Scientists testify this is already occurring as world temperatures are increasing and Arctic ice is shrinking. Sea levels, in fact, may be rising. In contrast to politicians’ cries for stricter regulations on fossil fuel production and higher taxes on everyone, how are some others acting in the face of this publicized threat? China is putting money into the building of artificial islands in the South China Sea. A former US president has recently purchased a $15 million oceanfront estate on Martha’s Vineyard. People are moving to coastal property in Florida, not leaving. Waterfront in Talbot County is being bought for record amounts. West Coast ports are being enlarged as quickly as possible.
For whatever reason, it appears property buyers/investors are choosing not to heed the warnings of higher sea levels from our politicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.