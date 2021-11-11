Having read and reread Byron York's, Biden, Brandon and f-word politics, missive published in the Star's Oct. 28 edition, I sought to affirm York's credentials, before commenting on his article. To whit, “Byron York is chief political correspondent for the Washington Examiner and a Fox News contributor.”
Now, having affirmed my belief that York is a “conservative,” whatever that means anymore, I feel justified in airing my views and opinions on his opinion article. Yes, while it may be true that directing raw insults at the president, or other public figures, is not a new phenomenon, presidential candidate and the person elected president in 2016, introduced a whole new level of nastiness, vitriol and vulgarity into political discourse. In doing so he gave legions of disaffected American's license to be more publicly vulgar and, worse yet, promote and participate in violence against their fellow Americans.
York goes on to excuse the use of the f-word against Biden by saying, “In case you have forgotten, the level of hostility directed at President Donald Trump — and the prominence of those attacking the president — far exceeded anything seen so far in the Biden administration.” Thereby affirming that this missive is truly an opinion piece. I would like to point out to Mr. York, vulgarity begets vulgarity and violence begets violence. While Donald J. Trump did not give birth to either, he most certainly nurtured and promoted their ascendancy in our politics and American society.
