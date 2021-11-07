I write in response to the Guest Commentary "Wastewater disposal plans for Lakeside at Trappe raise concerns" (published on Oct. 24, page A6.
The eight authors state: "The treated wastewater would then be sprayed onto about 90 acres of fields near hundreds of existing and proposed homes. If this plan worries you, we share your concern."
I think it would be helpful to take note of two facts. First, a new wastewater treatment (system) is included in the plans for Lakeside. So, the effluent to be sprayed over the 90 acres will first receive some primary treatment.
Second, 90 acres equals 3,830,400 square feet. That translates into 1,532 square feet for each one of the 2,500 proposed living units in the development.
Let us compare that plan with your average home septic tank system which also is also located fairly close to the house it serves. There is usually no primary treatment. The minimum required drain field for a three bedroom house with a mid range percolation rate of 25 minutes per inch is 750 square feet.
In other words, the proposed "drain field" for Lakeside is roughly two times larger per dwelling than for your average septic system. And again, please note that there will be primary treatment of the sewage at Lakeside before it is sprayed over the field.
If this plan indeed does worry you, then you are no doubt absolutely petrified by the existence of so many many septic tanks in Talbot County, perhaps even by the septic tank which receives the sewage from your own home.
