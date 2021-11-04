Readers of The Star Democrat would probably agree that living in Talbot County means life revolves around a national treasure — the Chesapeake Bay. All throughout the Bay region, this sentiment is shared. That’s why momentum is growing to establish National Park Service (NPS) status for the Chesapeake. Just last week, the Maryland Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission voted to support the call for a Chesapeake National Recreation Area (CNRA), as long as it doesn’t affect fishing.
Earlier this year, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen and Congressman John Sarbanes led a bicameral group of lawmakers and more than 30 regional organizations to form a Working Group that will explore a national recreation area model for the Chesapeake.
This proposal does not mean the Chesapeake Bay would become a national park. Rather, the extent of sites included, showcasing the natural beauty, rich history, and diverse cultures of the Chesapeake Bay, would be fully on land and not on water. The vision is for a network of voluntary partnerships with state parks and other existing public lands to feature a “string of pearls” — some of the Chesapeake’s most special places. In addition, with support from Chesapeake Conservancy and other partners, NPS would work to increase public access to the Bay by acquiring a small number of sites through purchase or donation to open as visitor centers and park areas.
Boating, commercial and recreational fishing, and hunting are some of the most popular uses of the Chesapeake Bay and these activities greatly contribute to the Chesapeake Bay’s heritage and to our region’s economy. Importantly, these and other uses of the Chesapeake Bay are managed by state governments and would not be affected by the establishment of the CNRA. The CNRA would not impose any additional regulations on business or recreational activities in the Chesapeake Bay, nor would the NPS authority supersede state authority on these matters. NPS would have authority only on the few parcels of land potentially under its ownership in the CNRA.
Having official NPS status in the Chesapeake would support local economies by enhancing recreational opportunities and tourism in the Chesapeake Bay. The CNRA would boost the visitor experience in the Bay region overall by showcasing and celebrating the Bay’s unique history and heritage, including the watermen. The Chesapeake Bay is indeed a national treasure and deserves recognition as a part of the National Park System.
For more information, please visit www.united4cnra.com.
JOEL DUNN
President & CEO
Chesapeake Conservancy
