The Maryland Association of Social Services Boards (MASSB) Foundation is comprised entirely of volunteers who serve on local boards in all 23 counties in the State of Maryland. For those of you who are not familiar with the Caroline County Department of Social Services’ (CCDSS) Advisory Board, our mission is to provide assistance to support families in financial crisis that do not meet federal and/or state program eligibility but need assistance.
Under the auspices of the Maryland Association of the Social Services Boards (MASSB), an established 501(c)3, the Caroline County Department of Social Services’ Board of Directors oversees the Community Assistance Fund, which responds to unmet needs that are fundamental to the safety, health and well-being of Caroline County’s children and adults.
Since its inception in 2012, Caroline’s Community Assistance Fund has assisted 94 families with rental or utilities arrearages, allowing them to remain in their homes. Additionally, the Fund provides support in the form of medical supplies and emergency repairs for the elderly. As you may be aware, there continues to be a growing number of county residents with unmet needs, especially now that Covid-19 Economic Relief programs have ended. As we move into the winter months and the holiday season, we anticipate an increased need for holiday assistance for families with children and our elderly who are not as fortunate. Any assistance garnered through this drive will also go towards assisting families in need.
We are taking this opportunity to thank you for the generous support you’ve provided in the past and encourage you to donate whatever you can afford to our organization to help our less-fortunate neighbors. Please make your checks payable to MASSB Foundation, and mail them to:
Juanita A. Webster, Board Chair
Caroline County Department of Social Services
207 S. 3rd Street
Post Office Box 400
Denton, MD 21629
Donations can also be received via credit card at www.massbfoundation.org. Please add a note that your donation is in support of Caroline County. All donations are 100% tax deductible. MASSB is an all-volunteer organization so you will have the comfort of knowing that your funds will go directly to those in need.
