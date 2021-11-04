Lakeside’s 2,500 proposed residences are expected to discharge an average of 540,000 gallons per day of treated domestic wastewater to groundwater via a spray irrigation system. The first 120 of those Lakeside residences are to be hooked up to Trappe’s existing wastewater treatment plant—which is currently not functioning up to required standards. La Trappe Creek is already polluted, and adding 120 residences to the Trappe plant would further endanger the Choptank River, whose water quality has been declining for 30 years.
In Maryland, each county is responsible for overseeing the planning, financing, construction, and operation of sewage systems; however, the Talbot County Council has shifted that responsibility, for now, to the Lakeside developer and the town of Trappe. Once the project is completed, the town of Trappe is to assume all future costs and responsibilities for wastewater treatment.
Bear in mind that the population of Trappe would be increased by roughly 500 percent and that this increase would require the Trappe facility to process more than 80 percent as much wastewater as the St. Michaels plant does today. Moreover, a recent study has found that over half of the spray irrigation systems on the Eastern Shore are not in compliance with regulations governing their use. This is an astonishing burden for a county to shift to a small town.
Clearly, the permit raises several important questions, among them:
Is the proposed spray irrigation system sufficient to deal with wastewater from 2,500 households? The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, ShoreRivers and other experts have presented evidence that should compel the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) to take a closer look at the proposed system.
Can Trappe’s existing wastewater treatment plant deal with 120 additional households in the near future? At present, it is unable to deal adequately with its existing load.
Does the MDE value the water quality of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries highly enough to deny Permit 19-DP-3460 for the Lakeside development? Doing so would support the decades-long efforts of countless people and organizations to restore the health of the Bay. It would also pressure the Talbot County Council to undertake a more thoughtful, balanced assessment of the proposed Lakeside development.
Until these questions are addressed adequately, MDE should not approve Permit 19-DP-3460.
