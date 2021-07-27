TUESDAY, JULY 27
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP, 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Online version of Shore Regional Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group. Lactation consultant Carol Leonard holds a weekly virtual session to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys. Free. Registration and info: cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
TUESDAY NIGHT BINGO, 7:30 p.m., Denton American Legion Post No. 29, 9238 Legion Road. Computers available, snacks at break. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Some help given for knitting and crocheting. Must follow center’s COVID guidelines. Info: 410-822-2869.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, JULY 29
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
CAMBRIDGE FARMERS MARKET, Long Wharf, near 100 High St., Cambridge. 3 to 6 p.m. Local meats, eggs, sweet and savory pies & pastries, bread, scallops, soft and hard crabs, fresh fish, oysters, mushrooms and local fruits and vegetables.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
ZUMBA CLASS, Scott’s United Methodist Church, 3748 Main St., Trappe. 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. Zumba exercise classes hosted by Talbot on the Move. Masks and social distancing required. Zoom classes will be available at a later date. Info: Andrea Pulley 410-476-1757.
FRIDAY, JULY 30
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
SATURDAY, JULY 31
CHESTERTOWN FARMERS MARKET, Fountain Park. 8 a.m. to noon. until about last Saturday in December. Support farm and artisan vendors. Sections of the 200 and 300 blocks of High Street closed to traffic; vendors between Spring Avenue and Court Street and along Memorial Plaza as needed. Social distancing and mask wearing in effect.
CARS AND COFFEE, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by Prestige Auto Vault and Doc’s Sunset Grille. Free. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SATURDAYS EN PLEIN AIR, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Academy Art Museum, 106 South St., Easton. Mentor: Diane DuBois Mullaly. Free to members of the Museum.
THRIFT STORE & FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon, food pantry; 1 to 4 p.m. thrift store featuring gently used clothing, boutique, housewares and furniture. Saturdays. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TALBOT DEMOCRATIC WOMEN’S CLUB, 2 to 4 p.m., annual meeting at Idlewild Park, Easton. Guest speakers: Del. Sheree Sample Hughes, D-37A, and Heather Mizeur, Congressional candidate for District 1.
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
PRESTON SUMMER CONCERT, 5 to 7 p.m., James T. Wright Park, 105 Backlanding Road. Local Country music band The Jones Boys performing.
TUESDAY, AUG. 3
BINGO NIGHT, 7:30 p.m., Denton American Legion Post No. 29.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4
CAROLINE-DORCHESTER FAIR, Caroline County 4-H Park, Denton, until Aug. 7. Info: 410-479-4030, www.caroline-dorchestercountyfair.org; wpotter@umd.edu.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
CARDOVA COUNTRY FAIR, Cordova Firehouse Grounds, until Aug. 7.
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
FIRST FRIDAY RECEPTION, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Academy Art Museum, 106 South St., Easton, featuring photography acquisitions and highlights from the permanent collection.
DINNER NIGHT, 5-7 p.m., Denton American Legion, Post No. 29, 9238 Legion Road. Meatball $8. Denise Dicey on guitar from 7-11 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
DUDLEY’S CHAPEL, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sudlersville. First Methodist meeting house in Queen Anne’s County, built in 1783, open for visitation after a long closure due to COVID-19.
SUDLERSVILLE TRAIN STATION MUSEUM, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., historic site and home to a collection of Jimmie Foxx memorabilia. Free admission.
TUESDAY, AUG. 10
BINGO NITE, 7:30 p.m., Denton American Legion, Post No. 29, 9238 Legion Road.
FRIDAY, AUG. 13
DINNER NITE, 7:30 p.m. Denton American Legion, Post No. 29, 9238 Legion Road. Fish and/or shrimp, $8 or $12, Alan Cheezum Karaoke, 7-11 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
ARTIST RECEPTION, 5 to 8 p.m., Main Street Gallery, 518 Poplar St., Cambridge, featuring “Subconscious Snapshots, The Birth of Ideas” by Lori Dever. Free admission.
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
BINGO NITE, 7:30 p.m., Denton American Legion Post No. 29, 9238 Legion Road.
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
DINNER NITE, 5-7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post No. 29, 9238 Legion Road. Sons of Legion serving soft crab sandwich dinner, $10. Karaoke with Linda Webb.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
CHICKEN DINNER, Noon, Denton American Legion Post No. 29, 9238 Legion Road, $10.
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
BINGO NITE, 7:30 p.m., Denton American Legion Post No. 29, 9238 Legion Road.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
DINNER NITE, 5-7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post No. 29, 9238 Legion Road Crab cakes, price to be determine. Country Express Band, 7-11 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
SATURDAYS EN PLEIN AIR, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Academy Art Museum, 106 South St., Easton. Mentor: Diane DuBois Mullaly. Free to members of the Museum.
TUESDAY, AUG. 31
FESTIVAL OF HOPE, 6 to 8 p.m., Idlewild Park, Easton, in conjunction with international overdose awareness day. Free pit beef and hot dogs; live music with Alive @Five; family fun including face painting, games and prizes; activities with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office including K-9 demonstrations; resource tables; a memorial and a Walk of Solidarity. Free.
BINGO NITE, 7:30 p.m., Denton American Legion Post No. 29, 9238 Legion Road.
TALBOT GOES PURPLE KICKOFF, 7:45 p.m., during the Festival of Hope, at the gazebo at Idlewild Park, Easton. A Walk of Solidarity around the park’s track, honoring those lost to overdose while supporting people in recovery, will directly follow the lighting ceremony. More information at www.talbotgoespurple.org.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
OLD BAGS LUNCHEON, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Prospect Bay County Club, Grasonville, sponsored by Queen Anne’s County Mental Health Committee. Tickets: $75 each, click link at qacmhc.org. Silent auction with old and like-ew designer handbags, live auction and raffle.
MONDAY, OCT. 4
FASHION SHOW, 11 a.m., Prospect Bay Country Club, Grasonville, presented by Estate Treasurers to benefit Compass hospice. Includes luncheon, cash bar, live and silent auctions. Tickets: $50; seating is limited. Call 443-262-4106.
