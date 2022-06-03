In response to the recent school shootings in Buffalo and Ulvade, Texas, elected officials, mostly Republicans, have voiced the predictable arguments opposing enhanced gun controls.
One is the hollow comparison that because 18 year-olds can vote and enter the military they should they be able to purchase guns. This arguments falls flat. In order to vote one must register and then follow a set of well articulated regulations. This is hardly comparable to the minimal gun regulations that have increasingly become the norm. And, one only votes when there are elections which limits the frequency of this right. Moreover the election has all sorts of controls on how to vote, when to vote and significant consequences if the process is violated. As for fighting in the military 18 year-olds are under constant supervision by mature, well-trained personnel who are subject to a vast array of regulations and procedures. Moreover their access to and use of weapons of war are highly restricted.
A second major argument espoused by those who oppose gun regulations is that guns don't kill, people do. However, the user of the weapon is not the only one. If you want to use this argument then all the people who contributed to this violent act must also be acknowledged. The manufacturers of the weapons. Those who sell the weapons. The spineless federal and elected officials who refuse to enact meaningful controls. Those officials who want to avoid addressing the real issues by advocating "hardening schools" such as arming teachers, police in the schools (truly disingenuous proposals given the presence for nearly an hour of armed police in the Ulvade school) , etc. The judges who twist and turn the Second Amendment in ways to justify minimal regulations. The right-winged media that preaches the right to bear arms at all costs. The next time you hear the Trumps, Abbots and Cruzes of the world tossing out this throwaway line ask them about these others. And ask them if improved mental health programs are the primary solutions for this network of accomplices.
The bottom line: the innocent will continue to be victimized by those who are complicit in acquiring and retaining power (the gun lobby has the money they want) rather than in protecting lives. Picture your child or grandchild in one of the numerous photos showing the children of Ulvade or Buffalo and their devastated families.
