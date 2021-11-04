In the Sunday, Oct. 17, edition of the Star Democrat, Carol Voyles, in her letter "A hard days night at the Talbot County Council," included a statement attributed to Public Works Advisory Board member Bill Anderson saying that:
"The Choptank River is ours. Talbot County's southern border is Dorchester's shoreline"
That is not the case.
In 1704 the Maryland legislature enacted a law (Assembly Proceedings December 5-9, 1704), that confirmed the bounds of several counties and set boundaries for counties that bordered on navigable rivers to be from the shoreline of the county "...to the channel of the river that divides..." This demarcation was reaffirmed in the Maryland Court of Appeals case, Department of Natural Resources v. France, 277 Md, 432 (1976), which reaffirmed the 1704 law and clarified the term "channel" to mean the center of the main natural navigation channel, unless the boundary was otherwise set by acts of the legislature.
Thus Talbot County's eastern and southern boundary with Dorchester and Caroline counties lies in the center of the main natural navigation channel. The location of the county lines can be seen on the the county topographic maps produced by the Maryland Geological Survey, which are the official county boundary maps of the State, or the Charts of the Oyster Survey of 1906-12 and its Amendments, (which the 1976 decision also affirmed as the maps appropriate for use in cases involving oyster law) produced by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Fisheries and Boating Services.
I hope that this will avoid confusion and contention with Talbot's neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.