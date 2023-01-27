Queen Anne’s County was created in 1706. The county was named for Queen Anne (1665-1714), who ruled Great Britain and Ireland from 1702 to 1714. During Queen Anne’s reign, Maryland was governed as a royal colony rather than as a proprietary province.
Commissioners: President Jim Moran, Vice President Christopher M. Corchiarino, Philip L. Dumenil, Patrick McLaughlin, and Jack N. Wilson Jr.
Queen Anne’s County has been governed by Code Home Rule since 1990.
Queen Anne’s County
Commissioners Office
107 N. Liberty St.
Centreville, MD 21617
410-758-4098
Additional elected offices in the county government are: Sheriff, State’s Attorney, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Register of Wills. All also carry four-year terms, with elections held the first Tuesday in November.
Eight incorporated towns are found in Queen Anne’s County. They are Barclay, Centreville, Church Hill, Millington, Queen Anne, Queenstown, Sudlersville, and Templeville. The oldest of these is Centreville, the county seat, incorporated in 1794.
BARCLAY
Barclay was founded in 1873 as Merrikton, and renamed Barclay in 1890. The community was incorporated as the “Town of Barclay” in February 1931. It is home to REEB Millwork and Chesapeake Burial Vaults.
Town Commissioners: President Norman “Joey” Clough, Robin McKinney and Michael Cox.
Town Office
1602 Barclay Road
Barclay, MD 21607
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 39
Barclay, MD 21607
410-438-6058
CENTREVILLE
The Town of Centreville is the county seat and the county’s largest incorporated municipality. The town hosts state, county and municipal government services as well as many historic sites, shops, service businesses and unique restaurants, serving local residents as well as transient and a rural regional clientele. The town is located at the head of navigation of the Corsica River, a tributary of the Chester River and is now governed by five members.
Town Council: President Steven Kline, Vice President Ashley Kaiser, Eric Johnson, Dan Worth and Jim Beauchamp. Town Manager: Charles “Chip” Koogle. Clerk: Carolyn Brinkley.
Meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays at the Liberty Building, 107 North Liberty St., Centreville, second floor, Commissioners Meeting Room.
Town Hall
101 Lawyers Row
Centreville, MD 21617
410-758-1180
CHURCH HILL
The town of Church Hill was incorporated in 1876 and named after the “church on the hill,” St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (erected 1732), near town center.
Commissioners: President Charles M. Rhodes Jr., John P. “Jack” Griffin Sr. and Edward C. Raffietto Jr. Town Administrator and Clerk: Nancy J. Lindyberg, 410-758-3740.
Meetings are the first and third Mondays, 7 p.m.
Town Hall
406 Main St.
P.O. Box 85
Church Hill, MD 21623
410-556-6015
MILLINGTON
Situated at the head of the Chester River, Millington sits on the county line, part in Kent and part in Queen Anne’s County to the south. It has a population of around 600 residents.
Mayor is C.J. Morales. Council members: Kevin Hemstock, Michelle Holland, J. Eli Manning and Wayne Starkey.
Millington Town Office
402 Cypress St.
P.O. Box 330
Millington, MD 21651
410-928-3880
QUEEN ANNE
Queen Anne is a town in Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties. According to the United States Census Bureau, the town has a total area of 0.13 square miles (0.34 km2), all land. The likely birthplace of Frederick Douglass is two to three miles south, near the banks of the Tuckahoe. The border between Talbot County and Queen Anne’s County runs through the middle of town.
Town Commissioners: Mayor Phil Starkey, Vice President Mark L. Turner and Martin M. Eichelman. Clerk/Treasurer: Dawn R. Starkey, 410-364-9229.
Meetings are the first Monday at 7 p.m. every other month starting in February.
P. O. Box 365
Town Hall
13600 Main St.
Queen Anne, MD 21657
410- 364-9229
QUEENSTOWN
Queenstown was the home of the first county seat in 1707, and in 1708 the original Courthouse was built. The county seat remained here from 1707-1782, at which time it was moved to Centreville. The first and only town in Queen Anne’s County to be attacked by the British during the War of 1812, the attack, which occurred in August 1813, took place at the Bowlingly estate. In the early to mid-1850s, Queenstown was a stop for many steamboats, which would bring goods to the town and carry passengers up and down the Chester River and to Baltimore. Retail shopping outlets, located in Queenstown, and the Queenstown Harbor Golf Links, adjacent to the town, are also thriving and bring many visitors.
Town Commissioners: President Alton Hardee Jr., Thomas B. Willis and Bryon Callahan. Town Manager: Amy Moore, 410-827-7646
Meetings are fourth Wednesdays; review sessions start at 6:30 p.m., meetings at 7 p.m.
Town Office
7013 Main St.
P.O. Box 4
Queenstown, MD 21658
410-827-7646
SUDLERSVILLE
Hometown of Baseball Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx, Sudlersville is also home to Harbor Sales, and nearby Bell Nursery.
Town Commissioners: President Keith Griffith, Lauren McMullen, John Haag, Kevin Kerr, and Larry Leonard.
Commissioners meet the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m.
Town Office
200 S. Church St.
Sudlersville, MD 21668
410-438-3465
TEMPLEVILLE
Templeville is a town in Caroline and Queen Anne’s counties, located near the Maryland-Delaware line. It was known as Bullock Town until the name was changed in 1847. The name Templeville derives from the Temple family, whose most famous member was Governor William Temple of Delaware.
Town Commissioners: Mayor Helen M. Knotts, Treasurer George Donald Lowe and Edna Garlic. Circuit Rider and Town Manager: Cindy Burns, 410-482-8680. Clerk: Edna Garlic, 410-482-8680.
Meetings are the third Monday at 6 p.m.
P. O. Box 25
Templeville, MD 21670
410-482-8680
KENT ISLAND
Kent Island is the largest island in the Chesapeake Bay and was the location of the first European settlement in what is now Maryland. From its earliest inhabitants to its present-day status as the gateway to the Eastern Shore, Kent Island has played a vital role in the history of Maryland.
The unincorporated communities of Stevensville and Chester comprise Kent Island. One of the most populated areas within Queen Anne’s County at 7,267 residents (Census 2020), population has increased by 6.82% since the most recent census, which recorded a population of 6,803 in 2010. Stevensville was originally founded in 1850 as a steamboat terminal. The town still has about 100 historic standing structures dating back to its earliest days. The population of Chester was 4,658 in 2020, an increase of 11.78% since the 2010 census, which recorded a population of 4,167 in 2010. The average household income in Chester is $102,083.
