QUEEN ANNE — A full panoply of fire trucks, hot rods and cute babies came out May 15 for a glorious celebration of the Queen Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company’s 75th anniversary. It was a perfect May day for Saturday’s parade, which spanned two counties. This convocation was a competition and there were three judges busily scribbling notes.
There was a phalanx of horses with red-shirted cowboys and gals astride.
“We are the Rough Riders. We do drill team presentations. We like to do parades and share our horses. We put them in trailers and hit the road,” said Irma Marshall from Greensboro.
Fire company President Phil Starkey was talking outside of fire engine window, “I am excited because it is our 75th anniversary. It is continuous operation and 100% volunteer. Over the years we have accumulated more members. We started back in 1945 with 30 members. We have about 80 members now. Out of those 80, we have 35 that are actually responding. Everyone else is medical or administrative that assist us with fundraisers.”
Chief Engineer David Chaires, driving Engine 85, said, “I was sitting at a fire hydrant supplying 1,000 of five inch hose. I have got 50 of the 75 years, working on 51. I started in 1970. My grandfather was one of the charter members. My father, then me, my son and now my grandchildren. So there is five generations of us through the same fire house.”
Originally, a large celebration was planned for the fire company’s 75th anniversary. Due to the pandemic, only the parade went on.
“With COVID canceling us, we felt we needed to do something. Our community needed to do something, and we got the support,” he said.
There were horses clopping and flags waving as the marching band from Smyrna wore crisp white shirts and kept time with the bass drum. There was even a woman, Rachel Walters, who watched the parade while paddling her kayak down the Tuckahoe River.
Perhaps the funnest entry in the parade was a fire engine that spewed a blaze of fire in to the air. It also had a very busy bubble machine. And Delegate Johnny Mautz, R-37B-Talbot, was seen throwing Butterfingers out of the cab of a fire truck.
All in all it was a perfect parade day. Sunny, not too hot and lots of community coming out of their COVID bunkers to see the sights. The impartial judges could not honor the winners in person because of the pandemic. So they elected the winners on Facebook. Ridgely VFD took top honors as best overall appearance in the parade.
The winners in each category are noted below.
Antique Classic Car
3) 1959 Bugeye Sprite
2) 77 Corvette
1)1929 Ford Model A
Best Appearing Antique Fire Apparatus
2) Frederika Volunteer Fire Company
1) Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company
Best Appearing Band
1) Citizens Hose Company Band
Best Appearing Brush Truck
2) Oxford Brush Truck #23
1) Kent County Millington #2
Best appearing Engine Tanker
2) Ridgley 402
1) Tighman Tanker #74
Best Appearing Ambulance
3) Ridgely 492 Ambulance 60
2) Cordova 57
1) Easton 60
Best Appearing Rescue
2) Greensboro Squad 600
1) Queenstown Rescue 3
Best Appearing 1,000 GPM and above
2) Cordova VFC 52
1) VFC #1 Chesapeake City Engine 2
Best Appearing 1,500 GPM
2) Engine 64 Easton
1) Trappe Engine 38
Judges’ Awards
Rough Riders
Tri-Gas & Oil
Queen of the Parade
Melissa Baker
Little Queen
Kayla Tyson
Best Appearing non Fire Co.
Knott’s Towing with five tow trucks
Best Appearing Fire Company Overall
Ridgely VFC
Tom McCall is a staff writer who covers Queen Anne’s and Caroline counties. He love documenting people with his camera. He can be reached at 410-829-0239.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.