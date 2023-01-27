Queen Anne’s County Public Schools are among the highest rated in the state of Maryland for academic excellence!
Home to over 7,000 students, the mission of Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, a high-performing public school system, is to ensure that every student demonstrates a commitment to high achievement and everyday excellence, possessing the skills and knowledge to empower them to thrive and continue to grow intellectually, physically, emotionally and socially in a rapidly changing, globally competitive society; this will be accomplished through a partnership with our families and community, a world class curriculum, excellence in teaching and challenging educational experiences.
QACPS has eight elementary schools, four middle schools, two high schools, and one alternative education program. These schools rank in the top 15% of all county systems statewide.
The school system is led by Superintendent Dr. Patricia Saelens. Saelens is joined by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Marcia Sprankle.
The members of the Board of Education of Queen Anne’s County are publicly elected. Policies set by the Board are administered by the Superintendent of Schools, who serves as the Executive Officer of the Board. Board Members attend all public sessions of the Board. Special sessions are held as needed. The public is invited to attend all open meetings.
Citizens may attend meetings in person or view a live stream. Live streams are available on the QACTV Facebook page, qac.org/live, and ABB Cable Channel 7. Recordings of past meetings are also available on the QACPS YouTube channel.
The QACPS Board of Education Building and Central Office is located at 202 Chesterfield Ave. in Centreville and can be reached by phone at 410-758-2403 or at qacps.org.
