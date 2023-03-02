At the check presentation, from left, are: Talbot Interfaith Shelter board member Bill Browning, TIS Director of Development Laura Richeson, Queenstown Bank Easton Branch Manager Cynthia Alt and TIS board member Ann Davis.
Talbot Interfaith Shelter Director of Development Laura Richeson prepares to break the ice piggy bank, which collected more than $400 over two days. Queenstown Bank added a $500 check to the donation.
QUEENSTOWN — Queenstown Bank sponsored Chesapeake Fire + Ice in Easton and provided an ice piggy bank to collect donations for Talbot Interfaith Shelter.
Nearly $400 in donations were collected over the two days of the event, and a $500 check was added by Queenstown Bank, bringing the final total to $846.10; all of which was presented to Talbot Interfaith Shelter.
“Queenstown Bank is pleased to have partnered with Talbot Interfaith Shelter for Chesapeake Fire + Ice this year. We wanted to have an interactive sculpture that was not only interesting for people to see, but that also served a purpose to help a great organization that assists people and families who are in need. We want to send a very special ‘thank you’ to everyone who stopped by and donated to Talbot Interfaith Shelter,” said Brandon Silverstein, marketing manager at Queenstown Bank.
Talbot Interfaith Shelter was born from a partnership between people from different walks of life, all of whom were galvanized around a shared goal; ending homelessness on the Mid-Shore. Hundreds of volunteers, donors and supporters come together each year to share in carrying out the mission and guiding the men, women and children in our program from homelessness to success. Visit www.TalbotInterfaithShelter.org for more information.
Queenstown Bank of Maryland was established in 1899 and currently has nine branch locations within Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Caroline and Dorchester counties, offering convenient, community banking with award-winning customer service. Visit www.QueenstownBank.com for its history and how community banking makes a positive impact on communities.
