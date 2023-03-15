Questions MDDC asked of 29 school system websites in early 2023
1: How to contact the school board
2: Individual board member’s phone number
3: Individual board member’s email address
4: Individual board’s member’s physical address
5: School board agenda — is it available?
6: Is there a packet or links that explain agenda items?
7: Live stream of school board meetings
8: Archive of meeting video, with or without annotations
9: Written minutes of school board meetings
10: How to contact the superintendent
11: Superintendent’s phone number
12: Superintendent’s email address
13: Superintendent’s physical address
14: Budget document — is it available?
15: Budget summary/executive summary
16: Total amount of budget
17: Per-pupil spending in budget
18: Teacher salaries
19: Detailed list of outside contracts, with amounts
20: Superintendent’s salary / contract
