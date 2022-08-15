Mariners Rangers Baseball

Texas manager Chris Woodward, right, high fives Charlie Culberson after he scored during the fourth inning of Saturday’s game against Seattle.

 AP PHOTO

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers fired fourth-year manager Chris Woodward on Monday, a move made in hopes of building momentum toward next year, when the team has long expected to win again after a seasons-long rebuilding effort.

