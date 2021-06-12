ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Joey Wendle hit an RBI double during a three-run first inning and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays handed the Baltimore Orioles their record-setting 14th consecutive road loss, 5-4 on Saturday.
It is the longest skid since team moved from St. Louis to Baltimore in 1954. The Orioles dropped 13 straight on the road in 2018 and also in 1988.
“It’s not fun to lose,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. “Hopefully we can turn it around tomorrow.”
Since the beginning of May, the Rays (41-24) are a major league-best 28-10.
“It’s been a pretty special run.” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “The guys have found ways to win in different ways. Just keep winning at this clip and we’re going to be in line for some good things. To date we have to pleased with where we’re at.”
Reliever Collin McHugh (1-1) struck out five and gave up one hit in two scoreless innings to pick up his first win since Aug. 30, 2019.
Diego Castillo worked the ninth and got his 11th save.
Austin Wynns hit a grand slam for the Orioles, who are 0-5 against Tampa Bay this season..
Tampa Bay starter Rich Hill gave up four runs, four hits, three walks and struck out five over 4 ⅔ innings. The 41-year old had allowed just three earned runs over 39 ⅔ innings in his previous seven starts.
Hill had grounders go off his leg in the second and fifth innings.
Cash said Hill was fine and not affected by the balls.
Wendle grounded a two-out double down the third-base line off Jorge López (2-7) in the first before Manuel Margot and Kevin Kiermaier had run-scoring infield singles as the Rays took a 3-0 lead.
Brandon Lowe made it 5-0 on a two-out, two-run double in the fourth that bounced over left fielder Ryan Mountcastle’s head, which allowed the second run to score.
Lowe, who entered Friday with the AL’s second-lowest batting average at .188, has four hits in seven at-bats with four RBIs in the two games
Wynns got the Orioles within 5-4 with his first career grand slam in the fifth. His first homer since Sept. 24, 2019, ended Hill’s scoreless streak at 16 innings.
López gave up five runs and eight hits in 4 ⅔ innings. He struck out eight and walked one.
“I thought he threw the ball great,” Hyde said. “He got beat by three opposite-field soft singles in the first inning. He got really, really unlucky.”
NO WORRIES
López hit Brett Phillips, his former teammate in Milwaukee and Kansas City with a pitch in the fourth.
Phillips displayed fake anger that prompted plate umpire Nick Mahrley to get in front of him. Soon after, a laughing Phillips went to first base.
“When I got hit I was like, you know what, I’m going to have a little fun with this,” said Phillips, who called López one of his favorite teammates. “So I immediately turned around and I was like, ‘do you want to fight with me?’ I said it with a smile on my face but the umpire and catcher couldn’t see that I was laughing.”
López said Phillips is like a brother.
“He’s funny,” López said. “Everything was kind of fun.”
TRAINER’S ROOM
Orioles: OF Austin Hays went 0 for 4 and is hitless in eight at-bats, including five strikeouts, since returning Friday from a left hamstring strain.
Rays: 1B Ji-Man Choi (left groin strain) should have his return date set on Sunday. … RHP Chris Archer (forearm tightness) could be ready for live batting practice in late June or early July.
Umpires: Mahrley was checked out by a trainer after getting hit in the left arm by a pitch that bounced in front of the plate from Baltimore reliever Tanner Scott in the sixth. He was also looked at after getting struck by a ball during the first.
UP NEXT
Orioles LHP Bruce Zimmermann (4-3), on a career-high three-game winning streak, will start Sunday’s series finale. Tampa Bay LHP Josh Fleming (5-4) will start or follow an opener.
Phillies top Yankees 8-7 for 3rd straight walkoff victory
Phillies 8, Yankees 7
Jean Segura scored Ronald Torreyes with an infield single in the 10th inning for his second straight game-ending hit and the Philadelphia Phillies got a third consecutive walkoff win with an 8-7 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday.
After Yankees star DJ LeMahieu hit a tying, three-run homer in the ninth, Archie Bradley (2-1) pitched a perfect 10th to strand the designated runner.
Travis Jankowski led off the bottom of the inning against Aroldis Chapman (4-2) by reaching on the pitcher’s error. Jankowski bunted, and Chapman fielded the ball, checked Torreyes at second, then huried a throw high to first. Torreyes advanced to third.
Odubel Herrera popped out, then Segura hit a hard grounder to third baseman Gio Urshela, who dived toward the line to catch it but couldn’t relay the ball home ahead of Torreyes.
Bryce Harper doubled, had two singles and drove in two for the Phillies, who have won five of six.
Gary Sánchez hit a solo homer and had an RBI single, and Rougned Odor also went deep for the Yankees, who have lost six of eight.
Indians 5, Mariners 4
CLEVELAND (AP) — César Hernández scored on a throwing error by pitcher Paul Sewald in the 10th inning, completing Cleveland’s rally over Seattle.
After scoring three times with two outs in the ninth to make it 4-all, Cleveland loaded the bases with no outs in the 10th.
Harold Ramírez hit a comebacker to Sewald (2-2), who threw high and wide of the plate. Catcher Tom Murphy jumped to grab the errant throw, but automatic runner Hernández slid home with the game-winning run.
Cleveland’s eighth pitcher of the game, James Karinchak (3-2), worked a perfect 10th for the victory.
Hank Fraley hit a two-run homer in the third and Dylan Moore had a solo shot in the seventh for Seattle.
Nats 2, Giants 0
WASHINGTON (AP) — Erick Fedde returned after nearly a month on the COVID-19 injured list and pitched five sharp innings, Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff homer and Washington beat San Francisco in the first game of a doubleheader.
The Nationals handed Kevin Gausman (7-1) his first loss this season.
Fedde (4-4) last pitched on May 16. He limited the Giants to four hits, striking out seven and walking none. Brad Hand pitched a perfect seventh for his 11th save.
The Nationals won with four hits. The Giants got five hits and were shut out for the third time this season.
Marlins 4, Braves 2
MIAMI (AP) — Zach Thompson pitched five scoreless inning and earned his first major league win, leading Miami over Atlanta.
Adam Duvall and Lewin Díaz hit solo homers for Miami, which won its third straight overall and second straight over the Braves to claim its first home series against Atlanta since Oct. 1, 2017.
Thompson (1-1) started the planned bullpen game and limited Atlanta to three hits, striking out six. He also got his first major league hit when he singled in the second. Dylan Floro earned his second save in five chances.
Freddie Freeman hit his 15th homer as the Braves lost their fourth straight.
Atlanta’s Max Fried (3-4) was lifted after six innings, allowing three runs, five hits, struck out four and walked two.
A’s 11, Royals 2
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson had four hits, including his 16th home run, and Oakland roughed up Kansas City rookie Jackson Kowar.
Matt Chapman also connected and drove in three runs. Skye Bolt added his first career home run as the A’s improved to 11-2 against teams from the AL Central.
James Kaprielian (3-1) overcame control issues and pitched two-hit ball over six innings. Cam Bedrosian pitched the ninth to complete the five-hitter.
The highly touted Kowar (0-2) was tagged for four runs on five hits and three walks in just 1 1/3 innings.
Kelvin Gutiérrez homered for Kansas City, which has lost seven of eight.
White Sox 15, Tigers 2
DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Cease became the first White Sox pitcher to win his first eight career starts against an opponent in a rout of Detroit.
Brian Goodwin homered and drove in five runs in his White Sox debut.
Cease (5-2) allowed two runs on four hits in five innings. He walked one and struck out seven. He is the first major league pitcher to win his first eight starts against another team since Jamie Moyer started 10-0 against the Marlins in 2006-08.
Tigers starter Jose Urena (2-6) allowed eight runs while getting only five outs.
Blue Jays 7, Red Sox 2
BOSTON (AP) — Marcus Semien hit a two-run homer — one of three longballs by Toronto in the fifth inning — to extend his club-record road hitting streak to 25 games in a win over Boston.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Reese McGuire also went deep for the Blue Jays, who had dropped four of their last five.
Rafael Devers had an RBI triple for the Red Sox, who had won seven of nine.
Steven Matz (7-3) held the Red Sox to four hits and a run over 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight with two walks.
Nick Pivetta (6-2) gave up a season-high six runs and allowed a career worst four of the Blue Jays’ homers.
Angels 8, D’Backs 7
PHOENIX (AP) — Anthony Rendon homered and drove in four runs, and Los Angeles rallied from a five-run deficit to deal Arizona its ninth straight loss.
Trailing 6-5, the Angels scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning off Arizona closer Joakim Soria. Jose Iglesias and Taylor Ward had RBI singles and Rendon delivered a sacrifice fly.
Reliever Alex Claudio (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to get the win and Raisel Iglesias earned his 11th save for Los Angeles, which won its fifth straight.
Soria (0-3) took the loss and Josh Rojas homered twice for Arizona.
Reds 10, Rockies 3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Wade Miley delivered on the mound and at the plate, Joey Votto had a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning and Cincinnati beat slumping Colorado, which has lost each of its road series this season.
Tyler Naquin had three hits and Miley was one of four Reds with two, including Nick Castellanos. Votto and Eugenio Suárez also added two hits each for the Reds.
Miley singled twice and drew a leadoff walk in Cincinnati’s two-run sixth inning. The left-hander allowed six hits and three runs, two earned, with one walk and three strikeouts in seven innings.
Mets 4, Padres 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning, Francisco Lindor hit an early two-run homer and New York defeated San Diego.
Stroman (6-4) pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and walking one while tying a season high with eight strikeouts. He took a shutout into the seventh until Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 18th homer.
Edwin Díaz converted his 12th save in 13 chances as the Mets clinched their 11th series victory this year.
San Diego matched a season high with its fourth straight loss. The Padres also lost for the 10th time in 13 games.
Brewers 7, Pirates 4
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit a three-run double during a five-run fourth inning and Milwaukee bailed out starter Corbin Burnes in a victory over Pittsburgh.
Burnes allowed three runs in the first inning, and loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth. Trevor Richards (1-0) relieved and struck out three straight to end the threat and preserve a three-run lead.
Yelich had two hits for his first multihit game since May 24. Omar Narvaez had RBI singles in the third and fourth innings.
Pittsburgh’s Chad Kuhl (0-4) gave up six runs, five earned, with five hits and four walks over 3 1/3 innings. He struck out two.
The Pirates had 10 hits, including three from second baseman Adam Fraizer, but went 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10.
