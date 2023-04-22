White Sox Rays Baseball

Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena celebrates after hitting the game-winning RBI single against the Chicago White Sox during Saturday’s 10th inning.

 AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — Randy Arozarena homered in the first inning as Tampa Bay set a major league record by going deep in each of its first 21 games, then hit a 10th-inning single for his fourth RBI that gave the Rays a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

