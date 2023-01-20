January is when people put away Christmas decorations and begin planning for vacations. With more people traveling and rental car companies struggling to find workers, getting into trouble renting a car is a realistic possibility. Rising thefts of rental cars also increase your liability. Follow these ten precautions to ensure a trouble-free trip:
1. Have the right insurance.
Don’t buy rental car insurance if your auto policy covers rental cars. Carry your insurance card with you and add your insurer to your phone contact list. Ask your insurance company and rental agency what to do in the event of theft.
2. Rent with a credit card.
When you reserve your car pay by credit card. If something goes wrong the credit card company will be your ally. If you use a debit card you won’t have that corporate ally on your side.
3. Prepare for a breakdown.
Ask your rental agency what to do if the car breaks down.
If you have AAA or another auto repair policy, ask them how your policy applies to rental cars or if you need to add additional towing distance coverage.
4. Reserve 4WD or AWD.
If you are heading to snowy territory and want a 4WD vehicle, request it when you reserve your car. Have the rental car reservation agency reserve this type of vehicle and also have them place this request in the notes for your reservation.
5. Get the right car.
Ensure your rental agreement matches your rental car. You could realistically end up with one car on the paperwork and a set of keys to a different car. If this happens have the rental desk correct the paperwork immediately. If you do not do this, you could potentially turn you could return your car and be charged with a missing car because the car you rented does not show up on any paperwork.
6. Check out your car.
Before leaving the rental lot, inspect your car inside and out. If there take pictures and have the rental agent note these on your paperwork as pre-existing damages. If you don’t do this they could hold you liable.
7. Take good pictures.
Take good photos of your car, the car keys with rental tag, and license plates. In the event of theft, this information will help the police know what your rental looks like.
8. Buy an anti-theft device.
Head to the nearest big box store and buy a steering wheel lock for less than $25. This will keep your car safe and when you go home you can either pack it in your luggage or dispose of it. You can also buy digital tracking devices for under $40 that you can use with your rental car and if stolen, can help the police recover it. You can then use this on your own car.
9. Fill up the tank.
If you do not fill up the gas tank you can face hefty fees. Do not opt for the rental car gas option as it is more expensive than filling the car up yourself. Don’t buy gas at an airport station as it will be more expensive. Consult an app like Gasbuddy.com for the least expensive gas in the area.
10. Get a receipt.
Upon return of your car, do not leave without a receipt. Some easy check-in programs can put you at risk. This is one instance where convenience can be very costly, especially if your returned car turns up missing.
Driving a new rental car can enhance your personal or business travel. Follow these safety tips to make your travel simpler and hassle-free.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
