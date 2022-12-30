A wonderfully decorated Christmas tree provides cherished memories, however nothing is more depressing than seeing one abandoned in a roadside ditch. According to the Maryland Department of the Environment, every year over 40 million Christmas trees are sold, and many people improperly dispose of them. By repurposing your Christmas tree, you can help the environment in numerous ways. When you finish celebrating the holidays, here are twelve ways to repurpose your Christmas tree:
1. Grind into mulch.
Research online to find a local Christmas tree recycling location that will grind your tree into mulch.
2. Make new “rabbit-at.”
Take your Christmas tree and position it in an area that has blackberry bushes or other brambles. These will grow over your tree and provide safe habitat for rabbits, small birds, and other tiny woodland animals.
3. Make a fish haven.
If you have a pond on your property, sink your Christmas tree in an appropriate area to create additional fish habitat. Your brushy tree will provide a haven for fish that seek to hide from hungry ospreys, eagles and hawks.
4. Repurpose into ornaments.
Remove the branches, and cut your tree into circular disks that you can paint, wood burn or otherwise decorate for handmade ornaments to adorn your tree or give as gifts.
5. Feed the birds.
If you want to see more birds in your yard, plant your tree where it will get plenty of attention from birds that will delightedly eat the strings of popcorn and cranberry ornaments . They will also take the tinsel and use it when making nests.
6. Feed your fireplace and firepit
Remove the branches and cut the Christmas tree into chunks for the fireplace. Do not use the branches as they can cause flying embers that could start an internal fire. However, these branches are fine to use safely outdoors in your fire pit where you have more open space and these sparks do not risk starting household fires. In fact, these branches can spice up your fire as the needles crackle and resin pops.
7. Protect eroding banks
To create improved natural bank stabilization, position your used Christmas tree in a ditch or ravine as an anchor to a natural stabilizing platform. Add other lawn debris, grass cuttings and future Christmas trees. Natural grasses will grow up in and around the trees and retard water flow.
8. Improve garden decoration.
Remove the branches and use the trunk to line your walkways or garden beds. You can also plant the trunk and use to hang ornaments or birdfeeders.
9. Attract more birds.
CountryLiving.com shares a creative trick to attract birds to your garden. Trim off the branches and roll them in butter or margarine. Then roll them in birdseed and attach them to trees with string or fishing line. Birds will surely show up for a tasty treat wherever you place these.
10. Make homemade air freshener
Remove the needles and place in a hand made sachet to enjoy the fragrant smell of Christmas for months to come.
11. Enjoy as tea.
Another healthy way to repurpose your Christmas tree is to make pine needle tea. This is like drinking liquid Christmas and is full of vitamin C.
12. Homemade coasters.
Cut the trunk of your Christmas tree into circular coasters. Decorate them and coat them in a clear Lucite or epoxy to make them waterproof.
With a little creativity you can find many ways to use your Christmas tree throughout the year that benefit both you and the environment.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
