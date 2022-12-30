A wonderfully decorated Christmas tree provides cherished memories, however nothing is more depressing than seeing one abandoned in a roadside ditch. According to the Maryland Department of the Environment, every year over 40 million Christmas trees are sold, and many people improperly dispose of them. By repurposing your Christmas tree, you can help the environment in numerous ways. When you finish celebrating the holidays, here are twelve ways to repurpose your Christmas tree:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.