Fixing your home up is a smart move. There are many ways to fund your desired updates, repairs and improvements. Consider these 12 unique ideas for funding the work on your home:
1. Cash.
If you have cash you can save on interest fees and may also get discounts on needed work. All you need to do is ask for a discount for pre-paying. Also, if you are a veteran, active-duty military or first responder ask if the contractor offers a military/first responder discount. (Many companies offer this, but you just need to ask!)
2. Sell the boat.
If you have a boat, camper, or extra car you no longer need, you might be able to sell this and finance your repairs.
3. Sell land.
If you have property that you could subdivide, perhaps now is an ideal time to explore that process and use the proceeds for home improvements.
4. Ask friends.
If you are making improvements to sell your home, perhaps friends or family would be willing to make a short term loan to assist you. If you do this, be sure to draw up an agreement for all parties to sign. While your friends or family are helping you out, you can also help them out by agreeing to an interest rate that will be more than what their money earns in the bank. You can even have this loan recorded in county land records as a lien against your property that you repay upon settlement.
5. Liquidate stocks.
Why not sell some stocks to fund your improvements? Consult your broker or financial adviser about this.
6. Real estate broker advances.
If you are listing your home, speak with your real estate broker who may advance funds you repay at closing. Coldwell Banker offers a financial advance program called RealVitalize for home sellers where sellers can apply for an advance of money up to the listing commission. There are no interest fees, no payments, no markups, and these funds can also be used for home inspection repair items.
7. Cash-out refinance.
With the rise in home values, you may be able to refinance your mortgage and pull cash out for home improvements.
8. Home Equity Loan
If you are looking for money to get your home ready to sell this could be a better short-term solution. Access some of your home’s equity to dress your home for success.
9. Credit Card.
While these tend to have the highest interest rates, if you use them for short-term improvement projects and pay them off at closing, you can cut the interest costs. They are also the easiest source of quick funds. Plus, you may be able to earn travel points … which can be an added benefit.
10. Government loan.
Depending on your area and home value you may be able to qualify for an FHA203K home improvement loan or similar loan product.
11. Grants.
Many local government agencies and nonprofits offer grants or low-cost loans for home repairs, energy upgrades or rehab projects.
12. HUD Title 1 Loan.
So, what do you do if your home has little equity and you don’t have much money to make improvements? Made by traditional lenders and guaranteed by the federal government, these are easy loans for which to qualify. This program offers loans up to $25,000 for single family homes and more for multi-family properties.
Improving your home for more energy efficiency, functionality and resale is a wise idea. Take time to research what may be the best solution to finance your home improvements.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
