While watching fireworks is exciting, it’s crucial to understand that they can be dangerous. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission fireworks injuries skyrocketed by 25% over the last 15 years. In 2021, nine people died and 11,500 required trips to the Emergency Room.
In their 2021 report, the CPSC noted that adults 20-24 years old earned the most trips to the ER. Firecrackers caused over 1,500 ER treated incidents and sparklers caused another 1,000 ER visits. Hands and fingers were involved in over 30% of the injuries sustained. Sparklers burn at nearly 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit and can seriously burn you while fireworks exploding in your hand or face can seriously maim and disfigure.
Even if you follow rigorous safety precautions, you still run the serious risk of encountering an unsafe firework! In 2021, of the products that the Consumer Product Safety Commission tested randomly, over 30% contained noncompliant components, unsafe fuses, prohibited chemicals and pyrotechnic material overload. CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric recently said, “It’s imperative that consumers know the risks involved in using fireworks, so injuries and tragedies can be prevented. The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch professional displays.”
If you must light up the night sky, follow these 12 fireworks safety tips:
1. Never use fireworks when you drink, use drugs/medication, or are ill.
2. Know your local fireworks regulations and only use legally approved fireworks. Do not use devices that appear damaged.
3. Launch from a flat, open area that is free of trees, homes and vehicles.
4. Have a fire extinguisher and a bucket of water to extinguish fires.
5. Keep children and pets away from the lit fireworks. Never let children light fireworks or sparklers.
6. Protect children and pets from loud noises. Use ear plugs or earmuffs for children. If loud noises terrify your pets, keep them inside with a radio or television loudly playing to muffle the explosions.
7. Do not light more than one device at a time, and do not twist fuses together for a simultaneous lighting. If you need sequential launches, designate other responsible adults to light in sequence a safe distance apart.
8. Once you light a firework, move away quickly. ALWAYS assume the fuse is not safe! Use a long-handled grill lighter to light all fuses. Avoid placing any part of your body over the lit device. Do not aim devices at people, pets or flammable objects.
9. Teach your children fireworks and sparkler safety. Avoid dressing children in loose clothing that can catch fire. Teach children how to hold sparklers away from their body at arm’s length. Do not allow anyone to run or have mock sword fights with sparklers. Do not touch anyone with sparklers and do not point or throw a firework or sparkler at anyone.
10. Make a safe sparkler holder to protect children from burns. Take a disposable plastic drinking cup and poke a hole through the center of its bottom. Insert the sparkler into the hole and your child can safely hold a lit sparkler with a protected hand inside the upside-down cup.
11. Toss used fireworks and sparklers in a bucket of water to extinguish the flame. Empty the bucket at the end of the night and safely dispose of all extinguished devices.
12. Never try to relight or pick up fireworks that do not go off. Instead, use fireplace tongs or a shovel to place the device into the bucket of water.
Practice these safety tips so that you and your guests can enjoy a fun and safe fireworks display.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
