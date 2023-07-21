Mid-Shore Board of Realtors

EASTON — The May-June market is usually the best months for fresh inventory, but this year only 376,500 new listings arrived on the national market. For the five Mid-Shore counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot, only 508 homes were for sale, a decline of 7.8% from this time last year. With little incentive for homeowners locked into low mortgage rates to sell, sales of necessity are primarily driving new listing activity — and it is far from enough to meet demand, noted Mid-Shore Board of Realtors President Megan Rosendale.

  

