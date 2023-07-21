EASTON — The May-June market is usually the best months for fresh inventory, but this year only 376,500 new listings arrived on the national market. For the five Mid-Shore counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot, only 508 homes were for sale, a decline of 7.8% from this time last year. With little incentive for homeowners locked into low mortgage rates to sell, sales of necessity are primarily driving new listing activity — and it is far from enough to meet demand, noted Mid-Shore Board of Realtors President Megan Rosendale.
Some good news for buyers, three of the five counties saw a decrease in average home prices. Although home prices are still strong, buyers are looking at counties where they can get the most for their money.
Second quarter of 2023 average home prices:
Caroline County’s average home price was $307,377 or .06% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2022.
Dorchester County’s average home price was $300,745. This represents a 4.4% increase compared to the second quarter of 2022.
Kent County average home price for the second quarter of 2023 was $408,513, a 2.7% increase over 2022.
Queen Anne’s County average home price was $560,252 or a 6.5% decrease from the second quarter 2022.
Talbot County’s average home price was $708,060 showing a 13.8% decrease compared to 2022.
The overall number of homes sold declined for the five counties during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022. A total of 626 homes were sold in the second quarter, a decrease of 11.7%, only Dorchester and Kent countries saw an increase.
In Caroline County, 71 homes sold in the second quarter of 2023, this is 56 fewer homes compared to the second quarter of 2022.
Dorchester County had 161 homes sold during this second quarter. This is 12 more homes than this time last year.
Kent County sold 85 homes; this is 3 more sold homes than during the second quarter of 2022.
Queen Anne’s County had 257 homes sold, this is 10 fewer sold homes.
In Talbot County, 138 homes were sold in the second quarter of 2023, this is 44 less homes than this same time in 2022.
A positive indicator for sellers is the list to sold price percentage, which is above 94% in all five counties. This means that homes are selling for 94% or better than the asking price on average, which is great news for those looking to maximize their profits, Rosendale noted.
The real estate market on the Eastern Shore mirrors national numbers with four of the five countries showing homes staying on the market longer; only Talbot County homes sold faster. Nationally, homes spent 13 extra days on the market compared to this time last year. Though buyers face limited inventory, homes on the market are not selling as quickly as last year, signifying that supply and demand are more closely matched today than during the pandemic.
Homes in Caroline County sold on average in 65 days, this is 30 days longer than the second quarter of 2022.
Dorchester County homes took nine days longer to sell or 49 days compared to second quarter 2022.
Kent County took 34 days on average to sell, this is 11 days longer than the second quarter of 2022.
Queen Anne’s County homes sold in 28 days, only six days longer than this same time in 2022.
Talbot County homes sold on average in 37 days, 12 days faster compared to the second quarter of 2022.
The second quarter statistics remain positive and that is a testament to the strong demand for homes on the Eastern Shore, Rosendale said. Home prices remain solid, and for those who price a home competitively, it sells quickly. Buyers still need to act quickly and be prepared to make a strong offer.
The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors mission is to advocate for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and use real property. For more news and information check out the website www.midshoreboardofrealtors.com.
