COVID-19 and the resulting supply chain shortage forever changed the face of many industries. Who would have imagined people working from home as an accepted practice? How about companies converting metal cargo containers into tiny homes, multi-level modular homes, and inground swimming pools? Or personal flying craft that do not require a pilot’s license to operate? And billionaires launching their own spacecraft?
In 1961, before Americans went into outer space, we laughed at the implausibility of the animated cartoon show “The Jetsons.” Unbelievably, this cartoon featured homes floating in the sky, robots that cooked and cleaned, and cars that flew in the air. But many of these technologies now exist.
The latest update to a traditional industry is the printing of 3-D (three-dimensional) houses. The far-reaching effects of COVID-19 deeply impacted the construction industry with delays in availability of building materials and a huge labor shortage. According to Associated Builders and Contractors Inc (a national trade organization representing over 21,000 builders) the construction industry needs to hire more than 430,000 more workers than in 2020. Because of this, builders are turning to alternative ways to circumvent the supply and labor shortage by employing 3-D printers.
While 3-D printed homes are not new, they are about to change the scale of building in major cities. In Austin, Texas, national homebuilder Lennar Homes and construction-technology firm Icon are poised to move from building less than a dozen 3-D printed homes at one time to literally hundreds. Since being founded in 2017, Icon has raised over $266 million in funding. Mega builders Lennar Homes and D.R. Horton are among the investors in this game-changing project.
As this ambitious process succeeds, other builders will follow suit which could address the nation’s housing shortage. Freddie Mac, a national mortgage-finance firm, estimates the single-family housing deficit at nearly 3.8 million homes (as of year-end 2020).
So, what is a 3-D printed home? Partnering technology with home construction, this newest method of building the major components of a home’s structural framework can be done on site. While most traditional builders frame homes with wood, 3-D home builders use concrete framing. Like a gigantic toothpaste tube, a 3-D concrete printer squeezes out layers of concrete to make structural components. (These printers also print curved walls, which makes building creative house designs easier.) Employing 15-foot tall 3-D printers, home builders can print out the exterior and interior concrete wall system for a 2,000-foot home in just one week. The interiors are then finished with traditional methods.
A traditionally built home requires six to 12 framers and drywall installers, while a 3-D printed home only needs three workers on site when printing a wall system. Once the process becomes effective, this can speed up delivery of new homes as well as potentially reduce their cost. For much of the U.S., where affordable housing is a significant issue, in the long term this could bring down overall costs. But do not look for any major discounts just yet, as the industry still faces a significant learning curve.
While builders must deal with this change in direction, cities and towns will also have to understand and embrace this entirely new concept as well. City planners and engineers will have to adapt and change existing building and safety codes to enable these new homes to become mainstream offerings.
This exciting new development for the housing industry not only points to American ingenuity in the face of difficulty, but also encourages us all as we seek new ways forward amid our own personal challenges.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column, “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries —www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
