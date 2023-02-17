In real estate, as in dating, you only get one first impression. When buyers come through your home they operate like an adding machine — except they aren’t adding up, they are deducting for any needed repairs or updates. If you can improve your home you can boost your home’s value. As Hanneth Bareham wrote in a recent article on home improvements, “On average, homeowners recoup 74 cents for every dollar they spend on home improvement when it comes time to sell.”
Before starting out on a project, it is important to consider three key things. First, why are you improving your home? Is it to fix up and sell or are you making updates in your “forever home.” If you do not intend moving again, then your upgrade costs can quickly escalate.
If instead your intent is to sell your home for top dollar, what is the scope of your project? What can you update or improve that will give you the “biggest bang for your buck?” What do you absolutely have to repair or replace? What is the least you can spend to make your home shine?
While the DIY shows on television look exciting, costs can quickly escalate. Just to give you an idea of what you could spend on home improvements, here are some average costs:
Total renovation: Up to $200,000
Adding another room: $110,000- $150,000
Bathroom remodel: $20,000-$40,000
Kitchen remodel: $25,000-$125,000
Adding a deck: $15,000-$20,000
When considering improvements for resale, these five options are the most popular: adding landscaping to improve curb appeal, adding square footage, installing a kitchen island, making a dedicated home office and creating hardscape outdoor entertainment areas.
The second key to home improvements is to get as exact an estimate on your specific project as possible. Consult friends to locate licensed home improvement contractors who are highly reputable and successful. Don’t make the mistake of using a contractor who cruises neighborhoods knocking on doors.
Get several estimates, and do not fall for the high-pressure tactics that would force you to make a rash decision on the spot. If you do not have experience in the home improvement process, you can find and pay for a building consultant to help you make an impartial and wise decision on which builder to use. Ask for a list of references. Contact all references and ask to see their home. Be sure to ask these two key questions:
1: Are you satisfied with the work, timeline, price and follow-up?
2. Would you use your contractor again?
The third key to home improvements is what is the timeline for the entire process from design, to permits, to demolition, to completion? Can you live in your home while this is going on or do you need to stay with family, rent a short-term rental or get an Airbnb?
An important question to ask is where you will be in the contractor’s project list. Depending on the time of year you could become way behind schedule because of other projects. Another timing question to consider is the time of year for your project. Depending on the scope of your project, the time of year could dramatically impact the price. In the peak season expect to pay peak prices. In the off season many contractors are starving for work and will make deep discounts to keep their crews working.
If you are going to make home improvements, play it smart. Spend more time upfront researching. Next week, I’ll cover how to find the money for home improvements that many people never consider.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
