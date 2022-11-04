Nearly 40% of Americans live mortgage-free. This is a highly achievable goal, but first you need to understand the total cost of a mortgage. Consider a $400,000 home as an example. If you put 10% down and finance $360,000 for 30 years at 7.22%, you will pay over $881,000. And you would pay over $520,000 in interest. While most people only stay in a home five to seven years or refinance their loan when rates drop, this does show the gigantic cost you will pay in interest.

