Nearly 40% of Americans live mortgage-free. This is a highly achievable goal, but first you need to understand the total cost of a mortgage. Consider a $400,000 home as an example. If you put 10% down and finance $360,000 for 30 years at 7.22%, you will pay over $881,000. And you would pay over $520,000 in interest. While most people only stay in a home five to seven years or refinance their loan when rates drop, this does show the gigantic cost you will pay in interest.
Paying off your mortgage early will save money on interest, allow you to use your money for other purposes and increase your equity. For many people, becoming mortgage-free is a super goal. To be sure this is the right move for you, consult your financial advisor first.
If you decide you want to pay down your mortgage, where do you begin? You need to review your mortgage documents or contact your lender to learn what they say about paying it down. Are there any prepayment penalties (a lender’s protection against losing interest from early loan pay offs)? How can you make extra payments, add additional amounts, or make bi-weekly payments?
If you didn’t win the lottery and cannot refinance your loan, the first way to pay down your loan is to make extra payments that go directly to principal reduction. If you reduce the amount of your loan you also reduce the amount you will pay in interest. You can add extra amounts to your monthly mortgage payment or make additional mortgage payments. The key to these is to make sure you designate your extra payments are to go to principal reduction. Contact your lender to ensure you do this properly.
Developing your land is a second way to reduce your debt. If you can subdivide your property and sell off some lots, you can use the profits from this to pay down your loan. You will need to contact your lender to discuss this.
Airbnb is a third way to pay off your home. If your home is suitable for renting out for Airbnb and your community allows it, the proceeds realized can help cut your mortgage down to size.
The fourth way to become mortgage-free is by employing the bi-weekly mortgage. Normally, homeowners make a single monthly mortgage payment, but with a bi-weekly payment plan you make 26 half payments (paying one-half of your mortgage payment twice a month). This equates to making 13 full monthly payments annually, with the extra monthly payment going directly to principal reduction. This can pay off a 30-year mortgage in just 20 years, saving tens of thousands of dollars in interest. (You can also add extra amounts on top of a biweekly payment plan to cut down interest even more.)
There are numerous mortgage calculators available online to help you look at creative ways to cut down the amount you pay in interest and see realistic time frames in which you can pay off your home. Play around with 15- and 30-year mortgage options. It can be exciting seeing how much quicker you can become mortgage-free.
There are companies that will charge you hefty fees to convert your mortgage to a bi-weekly payment plan. You don’t have to pay these fees — just contact your lender and ask to convert your loan to a bi-weekly mortgage.
One of the biggest keys to planning a happy retirement is retiring your mortgage debt as soon as possible. Use these four steps to do just that.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
