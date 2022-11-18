In the 1939 classic film, “The Wizard of Oz,” Dorothy spoke such a profound truth when she poignantly said, “There’s no place like home.” Home is where we raise our families, create fond memories and feel most comfortable. And with the unprecedented growth of the Baby Boomers that is expected to reach over 89 million by 2050, more active adults are opting to “age in place” than ever before. According to an AARP survey, nearly 90% of Boomers want to remain at home for as long as possible.
So, if this is a goal you have, where do you begin? These five tips can help you map out a strategy to age in place:
1. Conduct thorough research.
The essential key to successfully aging in place is research. Most homes were not built for this, so the process to adapt your home can become expensive. So, invest the time to thoroughly research aging in place and how to avoid scams. One of the most valuable sources of research are friends and relatives who have already walked this path. Learn from them what they wish they knew before adapting their homes.
2. Assess your home.
How you live in your home in earlier years is totally different from how you will safely live there in your later years. So, conduct an assessment yourself of the conditions or concerns you may have. You can also hire consultants to conduct a thorough professional assessment. A wonderful resource to consider is AgeSafeAmerica.com. This organization has superlative resources and trained advisors you can pay to conduct a 240-point home safety assessment.
3. Establish a budget.
Modifying and adapting your home can get pricey in a hurry. Decide what you need to modify and what is a luxury, but not necessarily something you need. DIY and home renovation shows can sometimes paint a false picture of the renovation process because most do not show the hidden problems that arise. When considering your budget, be sure to plan for these unexpected “glitches” that can occur.
Online renovation budget calculators are a great resource. Two essential questions to consider are: how much can you afford and where will you get the money? Funds could come from a cash-out refinance, savings, retirement funds or a reverse mortgage.
4. Consult the right contractors.
When you are considering an adaptation project, consult with several reputable contractors. Seek referrals from friends and trusted advisors. The National Association of Homebuilders and AARP developed a professional certification for contractors called the Certified Aging-In-Place Specialist.This program instructs remodelers on the key issues in modifying a home for aging in place. NAHB.org is a great place to find an Aging-in-Place Remodeling Checklist and a directory of CAPS by ZIP code.
5. Consult with advisors.
Once you have conducted your research the next key step is to discuss this at length with your family and your trusted advisors. I love what Proverbs 15:22 says about seeking guidance, “Without counsel plans fail, but with many advisors they succeed.”
Many active adults find that their advisors or family will be excited to be involved in this process. Especially when meeting with contractors, having a close family member present will put you at ease and make the meeting more productive.
By logically exploring, evaluating and seeking proper advice and counsel from professionals involved in home modifications you can develop a clear picture of your project, the costs and the timelines. After inviting your family or trusted advisors to weigh in on all of this, you will be prepared to make a sound decision on such an important matter.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
