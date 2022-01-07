In December, a town in Kentucky was flattened. In Colorado, nearly 1,000 homes were incinerated. Occupants had just minutes to flee for their lives. So, what can you do to prepare for an unexpected natural disaster? These six tips can help you begin to create an emergency evacuation plan.
1. People matter
Your belongings can be replaced, you can’t. No possession is worth your life or severe injury. Do not stay one second longer in harm’s way. Get out to safety.
2. Plan ahead
While you can’t predict a natural disaster or a house fire, you can develop a plan for evacuating all the occupants in the household. Where will you gather to account for everyone? Who will bring the pets? Where will you go? When will you practice an evacuation drill? If you have elderly or disabled household occupants, how will you evacuate them? How will you evacuate elderly relatives nearby?
3. Calm children
Talk with your children about what will happen in an emergency. Let them know that should evacuation be necessary; you will depend upon their help and need them to remain as calm as possible. Letting them know this is important to the whole family and will help them take on a more vital role in preparations, planning, and practice drills. (Why not plan a drill for the next time you visit the grandparents?)
4. Make a “go-bag”
In an emergency evacuation, it’s imperative to grab essential items and go. Pre-pack a backpack or duffle bag with a change of clothes, medications, personal care items, cell phone charger and cash (small bills) in the event credit card machines don’t function. Either fill bags for individual household members or one family bag for all.
Don’t forget to include blankets or sleeping bags (those recently grid-locked due to snow on I-95 sure wish they had these), and emergency food/water. Store these together in a central location near an exit so you can quickly pick them up as you flee. If you have pets, make a “doggie bag” for them, including food, water, water bowls, leashes, medications and toys to calm them.
Don’t forget to include valuable important records. My wife and I have records in two portable plastic file folder boxes. In the event of an evacuation, we will take these with us. Another option is to rent a safe deposit box at the bank or purchase a fireproof box in the home to store valuable records.
5. Learn first aid and CPR
One of the best things you can do is to learn first aid and CPR. Whether a disaster happens, someone collapses at a picnic, or you come upon an accident, being prepared to render assistance to someone could be a lifesaver. Contact the local Red Cross, fire department or hospital for a schedule of classes to take. And buy or put together your own first aid kit.
6. Create a household inventory
Records and property inventories are vital in filing insurance claims. There are many home inventory applications online you can obtain for free or low cost. These make this a highly effective process and allow you to upload actual pictures or videos of your valuables. Some key features to consider as you shop for the best app are the ability to upload photos or videos of items, room by room categorization and Cloud access. Ask your insurance agent for recommendations on the top apps to consider.
While you can’t predict the need to evacuate in a hurry, you can reduce the fear, stress and worry by intentionally preparing in advance. This is one instance where the motto, “Be Prepared,” is indispensable.
Reen Waterman is a freelance writer and newspaper columnist with his weekly column “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries at www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Waterman is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.